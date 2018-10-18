18/10/2018 18:30:00

End of Day

PR Newswire - End of Day

PR Newswire

London, October 18

PR Newswire

This is the END of day message for the PR Newswire Disclose service

Disclaimer

The content and accuracy of all information published on the Disclose service is the responsibility of the originating company or organisation and not PR Newswire or distributing companies. These companies include (but are not limited to) Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, and FE Investegate. However, PR Newswire shall use its reasonable efforts to correct any error or omission brought to its attention.

Neither PR Newswire nor its distributing companies who place the information onto their services accept any responsibility for any use made of the information provided on the Disclose service and they will not be liable for any loss suffered thereby. However nothing shall limit any party's liability for fraud, death or personal injury caused by its negligence.

All information contained in the Disclose service should be independently checked prior to any use or publication.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
16 Oct
DANSKE
Jeg tror aldrig jeg har oplevet en person, der var så bitter som du er. Du bruger en ufattelig masse..
33
15 Oct
DANSKE
Stop dog for helvede dine sindsyge indlæg. Det er brugere som dig der fuldkommen smadrer det her for..
31
13 Oct
PNDORA
Carnegie's seneste analyse gav lidt medvind til pandora, men det var slet ikke meningen, idet alle j..
21
12 Oct
DANSKE
Ole Andersen havde ansat 5 kanibaler til at ryde op efter hvidvasskandalen. I har nu fast arbejde, t..
21
14 Oct
DANSKE
En korruptionsbekæmper skudt i Moskva, er nu også blevet Danske Banks skyld, hvor ussel kan denne p..
18
12 Oct
DANSKE
Der er noget ejendommeligt ved danmarkshistoriens formentlig største pengeinstitutskandale: Formentl..
15
17 Oct
VELO
  Virker også fint her. Vil desuden lige sende en stor ros til alle jer debattør, for en god og sagl..
14
16 Oct
VELO
HVAD SIGER VELOXIS og HVAD GØR MARKEDET...    Lad os starte med hvad sagde Craig Collard ved regnska..
14
15 Oct
VELO
Hej Veloxis er i dag nævnt som en af de 3 aktier man bør fokusere på. https://play.borsen.dk/klip/5b..
14
13 Oct
CHEMM
@Tommy, Du stiller et meget relevant spørgsmål, men først vil jeg korrigere lidt på dit P/E. Som inv..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2018 Revenue
2
Total Voting Rights
3
Premier explores Bermuda economic synergies with Florida in Miami talks with region’s business leaders
4
Spectrum ASA: Purchase of Shares
5
Acquisition of Rennert International Sets Pathway to World-Class International Learning Hub at Berkeley College New York

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:47
Akorn Appeals Fresenius Kabi Ruling
18:43
Sensorion Reports Pipeline Update and First-Half-Year 2018 Results; Re-design of SENS-111 Study
18:41
Beneficial State Bank Celebrates Community Bank Week in Oregon
18:30
End of Day
18:25
Barton Creek Crossing products now available nationwide
18:13
UPDATE: Vertoe Raises $1.85 Million to Grow On-Demand Short-Term Storage Business
18:12
Sage Intacct Customer RapidRatings Wins Ventana Research Office of Finance Digital Leadership Award
18:09
AER Winter Forecast Predicts Mild Temperatures in Northern and Eastern U.S., Cold in the Southwest
18:07
Local Fans Welcome New Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza in Inland Empire

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
18 October 2018 19:06:04
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-10-18 20:06:04 - 2018-10-18 19:06:04 - 1000 - Website: OKAY