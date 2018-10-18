Evolus to Release Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Monday, November 5, 2018

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a company dedicated to aesthetic medicine, today announced that it will release 2018 third quarter financial results after the close of U.S. financial markets on Monday, November 5, 2018.

Management will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss Evolus’ financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day. A question and answer session will follow management remarks.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are (866) 916-2317 for domestic callers and (703) 925-2662 for international callers. The conference ID is 6872988.

A replay of the call will be available following its completion through November 12, 2018. To access the replay, dial (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers and (404) 537-3406 for international callers and use the replay conference ID 6872988.

A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Evolus, Inc. website, https://investors.evolus.com . A replay of the webcast will be archived on Evolus' website for 30 days following the completion of the call.

About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus is a company dedicated to aesthetic medicine focused on providing physicians and their patients with expanded choices in aesthetic treatments and procedures. Evolus’ lead candidate DWP-450, also known by the chemical name prabotulinumtoxinA, is a 900 kDa purified botulinum toxin type A complex that was approved by Health Canada for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adult patients under 65 years of age and is being evaluated for marketing approval in the United States and other areas.

Evolus Contacts:

Investor Contacts:

Ashwin Agarwal, Evolus

Tel: +1-949-284-4559

Email: IR@Evolus.com

Brian Johnston, The Ruth Group

Tel: +1 646-536-7028

Email: IR@Evolus.com

Media Contact:

Kirsten Thomas, The Ruth Group

Tel: +1-508-280-6592

Email: kthomas@theruthgroup.com

Dani Shaffer, Alison Brod Marketing + Communications

Tel: +1-212-230-1800

Email: evolus@alisonbrodmc.com