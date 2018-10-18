18/10/2018 15:03:26

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Reports 2018 Third-Quarter and Year-to-Date Financial Results

ARCHBOLD, OHIO, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) today reported financial results for the 2018 third quarter and year-to-date September 30, 2018.

2018 Third Quarter Financial Highlights Include (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

  • 62 consecutive quarters of profitability

  • Total loans increased 5.5% to $838,698,000

  • Net interest income after provision for loan losses increased 9.2% to $9,941,000

  • Net income increased 20.3% to $3,875,000

  • Earnings per basic and diluted share increased 20.0% to $0.42

  • Return on average assets was 1.40%, up from 1.20%

  • Return on average equity was 11.19%, up from 9.76%

“2018 is shaping up to be a historic year for F&M as we continue to execute our growth initiatives and achieve strong financial results, while investing in our future,” stated Paul S. Siebenmorgen, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Throughout the year, our organic growth initiatives have focused on expanding our reach in newer markets and I am pleased with the success we have achieved so far.  F&M ended the quarter with record total loans, which increased 5.5% over the past 12 months.  In addition, we continue to convert offices into our new layout and will have upgraded two F&M offices by the end of 2018.  The investments in F&M’s physical locations, as well as in our digital and mobile banking platforms, are improving F&M’s customer experience and making it more efficient and convenient for our customers to interact with the Bank.  Finally, I am excited with the August 2018 announcement of the Limberlost Bancshares merger, which quickly expands F&M’s footprint in Indiana.  The merger brings together two well-performing banks that have a similar culture and focus on community banking values. We expect the merger to close at year end or in early first quarter 2019 and look forward to updating our shareholders, customers, communities, and associates on our progress.” 

Income Statement

Net income for the 2018 third quarter ended September 30, 2018, was $3,875,000, or $0.42 per basic and diluted share compared to $3,222,000, or $0.35 per basic and diluted share for the same period last year. The 20.3% improvement in net income for the 2018 third quarter was primarily due to a 9.2% increase in net interest income after provision for loan losses, partially offset by a 10.5% increase in noninterest expense.  Net income for the 2018 nine months was $11,756,000, or $1.27 per basic and diluted share compared to $9,284,000, or $1.01 per basic and diluted share for the nine months of 2017. As a result of the Tax Cuts and Job Act, the Bank’s tax rate was lowered which benefitted earnings.

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality

Total loans at September 30, 2018, increased 5.5% to $838,698,000, compared to $795,205,000 at September 30, 2017, and up 1.9% from $823,024,000 at December 31, 2017.  The year-over-year improvement resulted primarily from a 5.8% increase in commercial real estate loans, a 19.0% increase in agricultural loans, a 15.6% increase in consumer loans, and a 7.8% increase in agricultural real estate.

The company’s provision for loan losses for the 2018 third quarter was $47,000, compared to $99,000 for the 2017 third quarter. Year-to-date, the provision for loan losses was $219,000, compared to $197,000 for the same period last year.

F&M’s loan quality remains strong as the allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans was 1,399.6% at September 30, 2018, compared to 397.4% at September 30, 2017. Net charge-offs for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018, were $81,000, or 0.01% of average loans, compared to $87,000 or 0.01% of average loans, at September 30, 2017. Year-to-date, net charge-offs were $332,000, or 0.04% of average loans outstanding, compared to $111,000, or 0.01% of average loans outstanding for the same period last year. 

Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends

Tangible stockholders’ equity increased to $134,903,000 at September 30, 2018, compared to $129,667,000 at December 31, 2017, and $128,278,000 at September 30, 2017.  On a per share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity at September 30, 2018, was $14.53, compared with $13.99 at December 31, 2017, and $13.84 at September 30, 2017. The increase in tangible stockholders’ equity is the result of growth in retained earnings due to increased profitability. At September 30, 2018, the company had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 12.63%, compared to 12.02% at September 30, 2017. 

For the 2018 third quarter, the company declared cash dividends of $0.14 per share, which represents a dividend payout ratio of 33.2% compared to 37.0% for the same period last year.

Mr. Siebenmorgen concluded, “Our pipeline of new loans remains strong and we continue to experience stable economic trends throughout our Western Ohio and Eastern Indiana communities.  In addition, F&M’s asset quality is excellent as nonperforming loans fell to 0.06% of total loans and nonperforming assets have declined 48.8% over the past 12 months, compared to the 1.6% growth in total assets we have experienced over this period.  2018’s third quarter results demonstrate F&M is well positioned to achieve another strong year of growth and improved profitability.” 

About Farmers & Merchants State Bank:

The Farmers & Merchants State Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana since 1897. The Farmers & Merchants State Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 25 offices. Our locations are in Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in DeKalb, Allen and Steuben counties.

Safe harbor statement

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. ("F&M") wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management's expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions or capital market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M's SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

Company Contact:

Investor and Media Contact:

Marty Filogamo

Senior Vice President – Marketing Manager

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.

(419) 445-3501 ext. 15435

mfilogamo@fm.bank

Andrew M. Berger

Managing Director

SM Berger & Company, Inc.

(216) 464-6400

andrew@smberger.com

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited)

(in thousands of dollars, except per share data)

   Three  Months Ended Nine Months Ended
   September 30, 2018September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018September 30, 2017

Interest Income

       
Loans, including fees  $  10,725 $  9,547  $  31,348 $  27,367 
Debt securities:       
U.S. Treasury and government agencies     613    605     1,848    1,870 
Municipalities     275    290     845    905 
Dividends     56    49     164    135 
Federal funds sold and other     84     44      221     103  
Total interest income     11,753    10,535     34,426    30,380 

Interest Expense

       
Deposits     1,611    1,161     4,319    3,289 
Federal funds purchased and securities sold       
under agreements to repurchase     134    135     376    366 
Borrowed funds     20     37      60     110  
Total interest expense     1,765     1,333      4,755     3,765  

Net Interest Income - Before Provision for Loan Losses

     9,988    9,202     29,671    26,615 

Provision for Loan Losses 

     47     99      219     197  

Net Interest Income After Provision

       

For Loan Losses

     9,941    9,103     29,452    26,418 

Noninterest Income

       
Customer service fees     1,392    1,320     4,323    4,131 
Other service charges and fees     1,097    1,134     3,149    3,214 
Net gain on sale of loans     184    181     617    600 
Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities     10     -      10     47  
Total noninterest income     2,683    2,635     8,099    7,992 

Noninterest Expense

       
Salaries and wages     3,391    3,236     9,926    9,374 
Employee benefits     1,029    943     3,013    2,648 
Net occupancy expense     478    434     1,306    1,221 
Furniture and equipment     588    493     1,660    1,456 
Data processing     364    300     1,000    919 
Franchise taxes     243    226     710    676 
ATM expense     327    256     972    853 
Advertising     236    181     669    548 
Net loss on sale of other assets owned     1    13     17    27 
FDIC assessment     81    82     249    247 
Mortgage servicing rights amortization     84    85     264    266 
Other general and administrative     1,304     1,108      3,618     3,291 
Total noninterest expense     8,126     7,357      23,404     21,526  

Income Before Income Taxes

     4,498    4,381     14,147    12,884 

Income Taxes

     623     1,159      2,391     3,600  

Net Income

     3,875     3,222      11,756     9,284  

Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Net of Tax):

       
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities    (617)   (472)    (3,432)   1,984 
Reclassification adjustment for gain on sale of available-for-sale

  securities

   (10)   -      (10)   (47

)

Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities    (627)   (472)    (3,442)   1,937 
Tax expense (benefit)     (132)   (160)    (723)   659  
Other comprehensive income (loss)     (495)   (312)    (2,719)   1,278 

Comprehensive Income

  $  3,380  $  2,910   $  9,037  $  10,562  

Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share

  $  0.42  $  0.35   $  1.27  $  1.01  

Dividends Declared

  $  0.14  $  0.13   $  0.41  $  0.37  

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands of dollars)

   (in thousands of dollars)
   September 30, 2018December 31, 2017
   (Unaudited) 

Assets

    
  Cash and due from banks $  28,782 $  33,480   
  Federal funds sold    939     987    
 Total cash and cash equivalents    29,721    34,467   
     
  Interest-bearing time deposits    4,019    4,018   
  Securities - available-for-sale    183,075    196,398   
  Other securities, at cost    3,717    3,717   
  Loans held for sale    1,679    1,221   
  Loans, net    831,943    816,156   
  Premises and equipment    22,117    21,726   
  Goodwill    4,074    4,074   
  Mortgage servicing rights    2,373    2,299   
  Other real estate owned    717    674   
  Bank owned life insurance    14,799     14,523   
  Other assets    9,778     7,736    
     

Total Assets

 $  1,108,012  $  1,107,009    
 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

   

Liabilities

   
  Deposits   
 Noninterest-bearing $  197,088 $  199,114   
 Interest-bearing   
   NOW accounts    314,873    298,711   
   Savings    230,306    233,949   
   Time    186,592     187,566    
 Total deposits    928,859    919,340   
     
  Federal Funds Purchased and   
  securities sold under agreements to repurchase    27,026    39,495   
  Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances    5,000    5,000   
  Dividend payable    1,287    1,193   
  Accrued expenses and other liabilities    6,493     7,844    
 Total liabilities    968,665     972,872    
     

Commitments and Contingencies

   
     

Stockholders' Equity

   
  Common stock - No par value 20,000,000 shares authorized;   
  issued and outstanding 10,400,000 shares 9/30/18 and 12/31/17    10,589    11,546   
  Treasury stock - 1,114,739 shares 9/30/18, 1,134,120 shares 12/31/17   (12,409)   (12,160)  
  Retained earnings    146,072    136,577   
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss    (4,905)   (1,826)  
   Total stockholders' equity    139,347     134,137    
     

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 $  1,108,012  $  1,107,009    
     

  

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Nine Months Ended

  

September 30

 

September 30

Selected financial data

 

2018

   

2017

  

2018

   

2017

 
Return on average assets 1.40%  1.20% 1.41%  1.16%
Return on average equity 11.19%  9.76% 11.49%  9.57%
Yield on earning assets 4.52%  4.24% 4.41%  4.12%
Cost of interest bearing liabilities 0.92%  0.72% 0.83%  0.68%
Net interest spread 3.60%  3.52% 3.58%  3.44%
Net interest margin 3.85%  3.71% 3.80%  3.61%
Efficiency 63.86%  61.41% 61.66%  61.49%
Dividend payout ratio 33.21%  37.03% 32.02%  36.51%
Tangible book value per share (1)$  14.53  $  13.84      
Tier 1 capital to average assets 12.63%  12.02%     
           
  

September 30

     

Loans

 

2018

   

2017

      

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

 

         
Commercial real estate$  417,217   $  394,481      
Agricultural real estate   68,548     63,603      
Consumer real estate   83,134     84,283      
Commercial and industrial   119,536     124,078      
Agricultural   103,624     87,095      
Consumer   41,444     35,843      
Industrial development bonds   6,005     6,555      
  Less: Net deferred loan fees and costs   (810)    (733)     
Total loans,net$  838,698   $  795,205      
           
  

September 30

     

Asset quality data

 

2018

   

2017

      

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

          
Nonaccrual loans$  483   $  1,729      
Troubled debt restructuring$  205   $  679      
90 day past due and accruing$  -   $  -      
Nonperforming loans$  483   $  1,729      
Other real estate owned$  717   $  615      
Non-performing assets$  1,200   $  2,344      
           

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

 

         
Allowance for loan and lease losses$6,755  $  6,870      
Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans 0.81%  0.86%     
Net charge-offs:          
  Quarter-to-date$81  $  87      
  Year-to-date$332  $  111      
Net charge-offs to average loans          
  Quarter-to-date 0.01%  0.01%     
  Year-to-date 0.04%  0.01%     
Non-performing loans/total loans 0.06%  0.22%     
Allowance for loan and lease losses/nonperforming loans 1399.58%  397.35%     
           

(1)  Tangible Equity = Stockholder Equity less goodwill and other intangibles (core deposit intangible)

     

F&M-bancorp-logo-blk.jpg

