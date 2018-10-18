Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Reports 2018 Third-Quarter and Year-to-Date Financial Results

ARCHBOLD, OHIO, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) today reported financial results for the 2018 third quarter and year-to-date September 30, 2018.
2018 Third Quarter Financial Highlights Include (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):
- 62 consecutive quarters of profitability
- Total loans increased 5.5% to $838,698,000
- Net interest income after provision for loan losses increased 9.2% to $9,941,000
- Net income increased 20.3% to $3,875,000
- Earnings per basic and diluted share increased 20.0% to $0.42
- Return on average assets was 1.40%, up from 1.20%
- Return on average equity was 11.19%, up from 9.76%
“2018 is shaping up to be a historic year for F&M as we continue to execute our growth initiatives and achieve strong financial results, while investing in our future,” stated Paul S. Siebenmorgen, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Throughout the year, our organic growth initiatives have focused on expanding our reach in newer markets and I am pleased with the success we have achieved so far. F&M ended the quarter with record total loans, which increased 5.5% over the past 12 months. In addition, we continue to convert offices into our new layout and will have upgraded two F&M offices by the end of 2018. The investments in F&M’s physical locations, as well as in our digital and mobile banking platforms, are improving F&M’s customer experience and making it more efficient and convenient for our customers to interact with the Bank. Finally, I am excited with the August 2018 announcement of the Limberlost Bancshares merger, which quickly expands F&M’s footprint in Indiana. The merger brings together two well-performing banks that have a similar culture and focus on community banking values. We expect the merger to close at year end or in early first quarter 2019 and look forward to updating our shareholders, customers, communities, and associates on our progress.”
Income Statement
Net income for the 2018 third quarter ended September 30, 2018, was $3,875,000, or $0.42 per basic and diluted share compared to $3,222,000, or $0.35 per basic and diluted share for the same period last year. The 20.3% improvement in net income for the 2018 third quarter was primarily due to a 9.2% increase in net interest income after provision for loan losses, partially offset by a 10.5% increase in noninterest expense. Net income for the 2018 nine months was $11,756,000, or $1.27 per basic and diluted share compared to $9,284,000, or $1.01 per basic and diluted share for the nine months of 2017. As a result of the Tax Cuts and Job Act, the Bank’s tax rate was lowered which benefitted earnings.
Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality
Total loans at September 30, 2018, increased 5.5% to $838,698,000, compared to $795,205,000 at September 30, 2017, and up 1.9% from $823,024,000 at December 31, 2017. The year-over-year improvement resulted primarily from a 5.8% increase in commercial real estate loans, a 19.0% increase in agricultural loans, a 15.6% increase in consumer loans, and a 7.8% increase in agricultural real estate.
The company’s provision for loan losses for the 2018 third quarter was $47,000, compared to $99,000 for the 2017 third quarter. Year-to-date, the provision for loan losses was $219,000, compared to $197,000 for the same period last year.
F&M’s loan quality remains strong as the allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans was 1,399.6% at September 30, 2018, compared to 397.4% at September 30, 2017. Net charge-offs for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018, were $81,000, or 0.01% of average loans, compared to $87,000 or 0.01% of average loans, at September 30, 2017. Year-to-date, net charge-offs were $332,000, or 0.04% of average loans outstanding, compared to $111,000, or 0.01% of average loans outstanding for the same period last year.
Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends
Tangible stockholders’ equity increased to $134,903,000 at September 30, 2018, compared to $129,667,000 at December 31, 2017, and $128,278,000 at September 30, 2017. On a per share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity at September 30, 2018, was $14.53, compared with $13.99 at December 31, 2017, and $13.84 at September 30, 2017. The increase in tangible stockholders’ equity is the result of growth in retained earnings due to increased profitability. At September 30, 2018, the company had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 12.63%, compared to 12.02% at September 30, 2017.
For the 2018 third quarter, the company declared cash dividends of $0.14 per share, which represents a dividend payout ratio of 33.2% compared to 37.0% for the same period last year.
Mr. Siebenmorgen concluded, “Our pipeline of new loans remains strong and we continue to experience stable economic trends throughout our Western Ohio and Eastern Indiana communities. In addition, F&M’s asset quality is excellent as nonperforming loans fell to 0.06% of total loans and nonperforming assets have declined 48.8% over the past 12 months, compared to the 1.6% growth in total assets we have experienced over this period. 2018’s third quarter results demonstrate F&M is well positioned to achieve another strong year of growth and improved profitability.”
About Farmers & Merchants State Bank:
The Farmers & Merchants State Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana since 1897. The Farmers & Merchants State Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 25 offices. Our locations are in Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in DeKalb, Allen and Steuben counties.
Safe harbor statement
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. ("F&M") wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management's expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions or capital market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M's SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.
Company Contact:
Investor and Media Contact:
|Marty Filogamo
Senior Vice President – Marketing Manager
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.
(419) 445-3501 ext. 15435
mfilogamo@fm.bank
|Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited)
(in thousands of dollars, except per share data)
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|September 30, 2018
|September 30, 2017
|
|September 30, 2018
|September 30, 2017
Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loans, including fees
|
|
|$
| 10,725
|
|$
| 9,547
|
|
|$
| 31,348
|
|$
| 27,367
|
|Debt securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|U.S. Treasury and government agencies
|
|
|
| 613
|
|
| 605
|
|
|
| 1,848
|
|
| 1,870
|
|Municipalities
|
|
|
| 275
|
|
| 290
|
|
|
| 845
|
|
| 905
|
|Dividends
|
|
|
| 56
|
|
| 49
|
|
|
| 164
|
|
| 135
|
|Federal funds sold and other
|
|
|
| 84
|
|
| 44
|
|
|
| 221
|
|
| 103
|
|Total interest income
|
|
|
| 11,753
|
|
| 10,535
|
|
|
| 34,426
|
|
| 30,380
|
Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deposits
|
|
|
| 1,611
|
|
| 1,161
|
|
|
| 4,319
|
|
| 3,289
|
|Federal funds purchased and securities sold
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|under agreements to repurchase
|
|
|
| 134
|
|
| 135
|
|
|
| 376
|
|
| 366
|
|Borrowed funds
|
|
|
| 20
|
|
| 37
|
|
|
| 60
|
|
| 110
|
|Total interest expense
|
|
|
| 1,765
|
|
| 1,333
|
|
|
| 4,755
|
|
| 3,765
|
Net Interest Income - Before Provision for Loan Losses
|
|
|
| 9,988
|
|
| 9,202
|
|
|
| 29,671
|
|
| 26,615
|
Provision for Loan Losses
|
|
|
| 47
|
|
| 99
|
|
|
| 219
|
|
| 197
|
Net Interest Income After Provision
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For Loan Losses
|
|
|
| 9,941
|
|
| 9,103
|
|
|
| 29,452
|
|
| 26,418
|
Noninterest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Customer service fees
|
|
|
| 1,392
|
|
| 1,320
|
|
|
| 4,323
|
|
| 4,131
|
|Other service charges and fees
|
|
|
| 1,097
|
|
| 1,134
|
|
|
| 3,149
|
|
| 3,214
|
|Net gain on sale of loans
|
|
|
| 184
|
|
| 181
|
|
|
| 617
|
|
| 600
|
|Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities
|
|
|
| 10
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| 10
|
|
| 47
|
|Total noninterest income
|
|
|
| 2,683
|
|
| 2,635
|
|
|
| 8,099
|
|
| 7,992
|
Noninterest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Salaries and wages
|
|
|
| 3,391
|
|
| 3,236
|
|
|
| 9,926
|
|
| 9,374
|
|Employee benefits
|
|
|
| 1,029
|
|
| 943
|
|
|
| 3,013
|
|
| 2,648
|
|Net occupancy expense
|
|
|
| 478
|
|
| 434
|
|
|
| 1,306
|
|
| 1,221
|
|Furniture and equipment
|
|
|
| 588
|
|
| 493
|
|
|
| 1,660
|
|
| 1,456
|
|Data processing
|
|
|
| 364
|
|
| 300
|
|
|
| 1,000
|
|
| 919
|
|Franchise taxes
|
|
|
| 243
|
|
| 226
|
|
|
| 710
|
|
| 676
|
|ATM expense
|
|
|
| 327
|
|
| 256
|
|
|
| 972
|
|
| 853
|
|Advertising
|
|
|
| 236
|
|
| 181
|
|
|
| 669
|
|
| 548
|
|Net loss on sale of other assets owned
|
|
|
| 1
|
|
| 13
|
|
|
| 17
|
|
| 27
|
|FDIC assessment
|
|
|
| 81
|
|
| 82
|
|
|
| 249
|
|
| 247
|
|Mortgage servicing rights amortization
|
|
|
| 84
|
|
| 85
|
|
|
| 264
|
|
| 266
|
|Other general and administrative
|
|
|
| 1,304
|
|
| 1,108
|
|
|
| 3,618
|
|
| 3,291
|
|Total noninterest expense
|
|
|
| 8,126
|
|
| 7,357
|
|
|
| 23,404
|
|
| 21,526
|
Income Before Income Taxes
|
|
|
| 4,498
|
|
| 4,381
|
|
|
| 14,147
|
|
| 12,884
|
Income Taxes
|
|
|
| 623
|
|
| 1,159
|
|
|
| 2,391
|
|
| 3,600
|
Net Income
|
|
|
| 3,875
|
|
| 3,222
|
|
|
| 11,756
|
|
| 9,284
|
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Net of Tax):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities
|
|
| (617
|)
|
| (472
|)
|
|
| (3,432
|)
|
| 1,984
|
|Reclassification adjustment for gain on sale of available-for-sale
securities
|
| (10
|)
|
| -
|
|
|
| (10
|)
|
| (47
)
|Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities
|
|
| (627
|)
|
| (472
|)
|
|
| (3,442
|)
|
| 1,937
|
|Tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
| (132
|)
|
| (160
|)
|
|
| (723
|)
|
| 659
|
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
| (495
|)
|
| (312
|)
|
|
| (2,719
|)
|
| 1,278
|
Comprehensive Income
|
|
|$
| 3,380
|
|$
| 2,910
|
|
|$
| 9,037
|
|$
| 10,562
|
Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share
|
|
|$
| 0.42
|
|$
| 0.35
|
|
|$
| 1.27
|
|$
| 1.01
|
Dividends Declared
|
|
|$
| 0.14
|
|$
| 0.13
|
|
|$
| 0.41
|
|$
| 0.37
|
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands of dollars)
|
|
|
|(in thousands of dollars)
|
|
|
|September 30, 2018
|December 31, 2017
|
|
|
|(Unaudited)
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
| Cash and due from banks
|
|$
| 28,782
|
|$
| 33,480
|
|
|
| Federal funds sold
|
|
| 939
|
|
| 987
|
|
|
|
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|
|
| 29,721
|
|
| 34,467
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Interest-bearing time deposits
|
|
| 4,019
|
|
| 4,018
|
|
|
| Securities - available-for-sale
|
|
| 183,075
|
|
| 196,398
|
|
|
| Other securities, at cost
|
|
| 3,717
|
|
| 3,717
|
|
|
| Loans held for sale
|
|
| 1,679
|
|
| 1,221
|
|
|
| Loans, net
|
|
| 831,943
|
|
| 816,156
|
|
|
| Premises and equipment
|
|
| 22,117
|
|
| 21,726
|
|
|
| Goodwill
|
|
| 4,074
|
|
| 4,074
|
|
|
| Mortgage servicing rights
|
|
| 2,373
|
|
| 2,299
|
|
|
| Other real estate owned
|
|
| 717
|
|
| 674
|
|
|
| Bank owned life insurance
|
|
| 14,799
|
|
| 14,523
|
|
|
| Other assets
|
|
| 9,778
|
|
| 7,736
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
|$
| 1,108,012
|
|$
| 1,107,009
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
| Deposits
|
|
|
|
|Noninterest-bearing
|
|$
| 197,088
|
|$
| 199,114
|
|
|
|
|Interest-bearing
|
|
|
|
| NOW accounts
|
|
| 314,873
|
|
| 298,711
|
|
|
|
| Savings
|
|
| 230,306
|
|
| 233,949
|
|
|
|
| Time
|
|
| 186,592
|
|
| 187,566
|
|
|
|
|Total deposits
|
|
| 928,859
|
|
| 919,340
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Federal Funds Purchased and
|
|
|
| securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|
|
| 27,026
|
|
| 39,495
|
|
|
| Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances
|
|
| 5,000
|
|
| 5,000
|
|
|
| Dividend payable
|
|
| 1,287
|
|
| 1,193
|
|
|
| Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
| 6,493
|
|
| 7,844
|
|
|
|
|Total liabilities
|
|
| 968,665
|
|
| 972,872
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and Contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
| Common stock - No par value 20,000,000 shares authorized;
|
|
|
| issued and outstanding 10,400,000 shares 9/30/18 and 12/31/17
|
|
| 10,589
|
|
| 11,546
|
|
|
| Treasury stock - 1,114,739 shares 9/30/18, 1,134,120 shares 12/31/17
|
| (12,409
|)
|
| (12,160
|)
|
|
| Retained earnings
|
|
| 146,072
|
|
| 136,577
|
|
|
| Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
| (4,905
|)
|
| (1,826
|)
|
|
|
| Total stockholders' equity
|
|
| 139,347
|
|
| 134,137
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|$
| 1,108,012
|
|$
| 1,107,009
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
|
|
September 30
|
September 30
Selected financial data
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|Return on average assets
|
|1.40
|%
|
|
|1.20
|%
|
|1.41
|%
|
|
|1.16
|%
|Return on average equity
|
|11.19
|%
|
|
|9.76
|%
|
|11.49
|%
|
|
|9.57
|%
|Yield on earning assets
|
|4.52
|%
|
|
|4.24
|%
|
|4.41
|%
|
|
|4.12
|%
|Cost of interest bearing liabilities
|
|0.92
|%
|
|
|0.72
|%
|
|0.83
|%
|
|
|0.68
|%
|Net interest spread
|
|3.60
|%
|
|
|3.52
|%
|
|3.58
|%
|
|
|3.44
|%
|Net interest margin
|
|3.85
|%
|
|
|3.71
|%
|
|3.80
|%
|
|
|3.61
|%
|Efficiency
|
|63.86
|%
|
|
|61.41
|%
|
|61.66
|%
|
|
|61.49
|%
|Dividend payout ratio
|
|33.21
|%
|
|
|37.03
|%
|
|32.02
|%
|
|
|36.51
|%
|Tangible book value per share (1)
|$
| 14.53
|
|
|$
| 13.84
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tier 1 capital to average assets
|
|12.63
|%
|
|
|12.02
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial real estate
|$
| 417,217
|
|
| $
| 394,481
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Agricultural real estate
|
| 68,548
|
|
|
| 63,603
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Consumer real estate
|
| 83,134
|
|
|
| 84,283
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial and industrial
|
| 119,536
|
|
|
| 124,078
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Agricultural
|
| 103,624
|
|
|
| 87,095
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Consumer
|
| 41,444
|
|
|
| 35,843
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Industrial development bonds
|
| 6,005
|
|
|
| 6,555
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Less: Net deferred loan fees and costs
|
| (810
|)
|
|
| (733
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|Total loans,net
|$
| 838,698
|
|
| $
| 795,205
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30
|
|
|
|
|
Asset quality data
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
| 483
|
|
| $
| 1,729
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Troubled debt restructuring
|$
| 205
|
|
| $
| 679
|
|
|
|
|
|
|90 day past due and accruing
|$
| -
|
|
| $
| -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nonperforming loans
|$
| 483
|
|
| $
| 1,729
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other real estate owned
|$
| 717
|
|
| $
| 615
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-performing assets
|$
| 1,200
|
|
| $
| 2,344
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|$
|6,755
|
|
|$
| 6,870
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans
|
|0.81
|%
|
|
|0.86
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|Net charge-offs:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Quarter-to-date
|$
|81
|
|
|$
| 87
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Year-to-date
|$
|332
|
|
|$
| 111
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net charge-offs to average loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Quarter-to-date
|
|0.01
|%
|
|
|0.01
|%
|
|
|
|
|
| Year-to-date
|
|0.04
|%
|
|
|0.01
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-performing loans/total loans
|
|0.06
|%
|
|
|0.22
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|Allowance for loan and lease losses/nonperforming loans
|
|1399.58
|%
|
|
|397.35
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Tangible Equity = Stockholder Equity less goodwill and other intangibles (core deposit intangible)
|
|
|
|
|
