18/10/2018 08:59:00

First Medicinal Cannabis Investment

AfriAg Global Plc - First Medicinal Cannabis Investment

PR Newswire

London, October 18

News and Media Release

18 October 2018 

AfriAg Global Plc

(“AfirAg” or the “Company”)

First Medicinal Cannabis Investment

London, October 18, 2018:  AfriAg Global PLC (“AfriAg”or the “Company”), the substantial London-quoted global food and logistics group, focussed on the agricultural and medicinal cannabis sectors, has today acquired 546 Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares at US$146.439 per share for a total of US$80,000 or GBP61,000.

David Lenigas, Executive Chairman of AfriAg Global, comments:

“This is AfriAg Global’s first investment in the medical cannabis sector. We are totally focused on investing in many more legal cannabis entities, private or listed. We see Tilray as excellent value at this price and are regarded as a long-term hold in our new cannabis investment portfolio. This initial investmet may increase in time, and we are looking hard at investments in other main board US listed public entities in this sector. We are also actively reviewing many opportunities around the globe in the legalised medical cannabis space. Further releases will be made as when further investments are made in this sector.”

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

-ENDS-

For further information on AfriAg Global please visit the www.afriagglobal.com or please contact;

AfriAg Global Plc:                                                                 

David Lenigas (Executive Chairman)                                                                                                                +44 (0)20 7440 0640

Peterhouse Capital Limited                                                                                                              +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Guy Miller

Fungai Ndoro

For Media enquiries:

David Bick at Square1 Consulting                                                                                                     +44 (0)20 7929 5599

About AfriAg Global Plc

AfriAg Global is a London quoted public company (NEX Exchange), that specialises is global agri-logistics solutions, food marketing and bespoke distribution services by road, air and sea, to many major food retailers and wholesale corporations around the world. AfriAg’s investment strategy focuses on acquisitions of direct and/or indirect interests in the agricultural and medicinal cannabis sectors. In the Agriculture sector, AfriAg is seeking acquisitions of direct and/or indirect interests in businesses involved in agriculture generally and the production, processing, logistics and distribution of agricultural produce. The Company is focusing on opportunities in this sector in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, but is considering investment opportunities anywhere in the world. In the Medicinal Cannabis sector, the company is seeking investments in companies, projects or products that are; progressing medicinal cannabis research and development, producing or cultivating medicinal cannabis, producing or supplying products derived from or related to cannabis (including, but not limited to, hemp and cannabidiol products); and/or commercialising or marketing medicinal cannabis and its derivatives. The Company will seek investments in companies and projects in jurisdictions which have well-developed and reputable laws and regulations for the research and production of medicinal cannabis and in jurisdictions that are signatories to the United Nation’s conventions on narcotics.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
15 Oct
DANSKE
Stop dog for helvede dine sindsyge indlæg. Det er brugere som dig der fuldkommen smadrer det her for..
31
16 Oct
DANSKE
Jeg tror aldrig jeg har oplevet en person, der var så bitter som du er. Du bruger en ufattelig masse..
29
11 Oct
OMXC25
... og det betyder som regel, at det er sidste ben i nedturen, før en pause, eller en positiv modrea..
24
13 Oct
PNDORA
Carnegie's seneste analyse gav lidt medvind til pandora, men det var slet ikke meningen, idet alle j..
21
12 Oct
DANSKE
Ole Andersen havde ansat 5 kanibaler til at ryde op efter hvidvasskandalen. I har nu fast arbejde, t..
21
14 Oct
DANSKE
En korruptionsbekæmper skudt i Moskva, er nu også blevet Danske Banks skyld, hvor ussel kan denne p..
18
12 Oct
DANSKE
Der er noget ejendommeligt ved danmarkshistoriens formentlig største pengeinstitutskandale: Formentl..
15
16 Oct
VELO
HVAD SIGER VELOXIS og HVAD GØR MARKEDET...    Lad os starte med hvad sagde Craig Collard ved regnska..
14
15 Oct
VELO
Hej Veloxis er i dag nævnt som en af de 3 aktier man bør fokusere på. https://play.borsen.dk/klip/5b..
14
13 Oct
CHEMM
@Tommy, Du stiller et meget relevant spørgsmål, men først vil jeg korrigere lidt på dit P/E. Som inv..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Premier explores Bermuda economic synergies with Florida in Miami talks with region’s business leaders
2
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2018 Revenue
3
Response to Today's Media Reports in Tanzania
4
Acquisition of Rennert International Sets Pathway to World-Class International Learning Hub at Berkeley College New York
5
Edgewater Announces Fixed Exchange Ratio for Arrangement with Alithya, Confirmation of Support from Stockholders Holding Majority Vote and Recommendation by Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS to Vote “For” the Arrangement

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

09:30
SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Announces New US office and New Website
09:27
Net Asset Value(s)
09:19
Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Svenska Handelsbanken AB on STO Structured Products
09:10
Operational Update
09:10
Net Asset Value(s)
09:05
Net Asset Value(s)
08:59
First Medicinal Cannabis Investment
08:55
Orangeite (Group II Kimberlite) Discovered
08:46
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
18 October 2018 09:47:58
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-10-18 10:47:58 - 2018-10-18 09:47:58 - 1000 - Website: OKAY