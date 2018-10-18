First Medicinal Cannabis Investment

News and Media Release 18 October 2018 AfriAg Global Plc (“AfirAg” or the “Company”) First Medicinal Cannabis Investment London, October 18, 2018: AfriAg Global PLC (“AfriAg”or the “Company”), the substantial London-quoted global food and logistics group, focussed on the agricultural and medicinal cannabis sectors, has today acquired 546 Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares at US$146.439 per share for a total of US$80,000 or GBP61,000. David Lenigas, Executive Chairman of AfriAg Global, comments: “This is AfriAg Global’s first investment in the medical cannabis sector. We are totally focused on investing in many more legal cannabis entities, private or listed. We see Tilray as excellent value at this price and are regarded as a long-term hold in our new cannabis investment portfolio. This initial investmet may increase in time, and we are looking hard at investments in other main board US listed public entities in this sector. We are also actively reviewing many opportunities around the globe in the legalised medical cannabis space. Further releases will be made as when further investments are made in this sector.”

About AfriAg Global Plc

AfriAg Global is a London quoted public company (NEX Exchange), that specialises is global agri-logistics solutions, food marketing and bespoke distribution services by road, air and sea, to many major food retailers and wholesale corporations around the world. AfriAg’s investment strategy focuses on acquisitions of direct and/or indirect interests in the agricultural and medicinal cannabis sectors. In the Agriculture sector, AfriAg is seeking acquisitions of direct and/or indirect interests in businesses involved in agriculture generally and the production, processing, logistics and distribution of agricultural produce. The Company is focusing on opportunities in this sector in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, but is considering investment opportunities anywhere in the world. In the Medicinal Cannabis sector, the company is seeking investments in companies, projects or products that are; progressing medicinal cannabis research and development, producing or cultivating medicinal cannabis, producing or supplying products derived from or related to cannabis (including, but not limited to, hemp and cannabidiol products); and/or commercialising or marketing medicinal cannabis and its derivatives. The Company will seek investments in companies and projects in jurisdictions which have well-developed and reputable laws and regulations for the research and production of medicinal cannabis and in jurisdictions that are signatories to the United Nation’s conventions on narcotics.