Fnac Darty launches a share buyback program of up to 2% of capital

FNAC DARTY LAUNCHES A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO 2% OF CAPITAL

Fnac Darty announces the implementation of a 24-month* share buyback of up to a maximum of 535,000 shares, equivalent to approximately 2% of its share capital, starting October 19, 2018. The buyback price will not exceed €130 per share.

These shares are intended to be cancelled in order to mitigate the dilutive effect of past performance share plans or stock-option plans.

These repurchases will be made under the authorizations granted by the Annual General Meeting held on May 18, 2018 which cover the repurchase of up to 10% of the company's share capital (and if applicable, the renewal of the authorization). The description of the buyback program is included in the 2017 registration document filed with the AMF on April 3, 2018.

In order to fulfil these repurchases, the Group will grant a full or partial mandate to an independent investment services provider.

Enrique Martinez, Chief Executive Officer of Fnac Darty, declared: "This share buyback program reflects the Group's confidence in its strong fundamentals, the high quality of its ratings, and the controlled level of its financial leverage. It is a further demonstration of our commitment to create value for our shareholders".

*Subject to the renewal of the authorization at the 2019 Annual General Meeting

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS & INVESTORS Stéphanie Constand

PRESS Benjamin Perret

Claire Fournon

Audrey Bouchard

About Fnac Darty

Operating in eleven countries, Fnac Darty is a European leader in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics and household appliances. At the end of June 2018, the group, which has 26,000 employees, had a multi-format network of 748 stores, including 526 in France, and is ranked as France's second most visited e-commerce site (nearly 20 million cumulative unique visitors per month) with its two retail websites: fnac.com and darty.com. A standard-setting omni-channel retailer, Fnac Darty posted revenues of €7.4 billion in 2017.

 

