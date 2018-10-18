Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd : Net Asset Value(s..

|GOLDEN PROSPECT PRECIOUS METALS LIMITED
|Date of Announcement:
|18/10/2018
|Net Asset Values per share as at:
|17/10/2018
|The unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the company is noted below in pence per share.
| Pence per share
|Golden Prospect Precious Metals Limited
|29.15
Net asset value as at 17.10.2018 of
Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd
(TIDM: GPM):
NAV-bid........... : 29.15 GBp
Net asset value as at 17.10.2018 of
Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd subscription shares of no par value
(TIDM: GPMs):
NAV-bid........... : 29.15 GBp
