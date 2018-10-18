18/10/2018 15:03:34

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)

GOLDEN PROSPECT PRECIOUS METALS LIMITED
          
Date of Announcement: 18/10/2018       
          
Net Asset Values per share as at:17/10/2018      
          
The unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the company is noted below in pence per share.  
          
        Pence per share 
Golden Prospect Precious Metals Limited   29.15  

Net asset value as at 17.10.2018 of

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd

(TIDM: GPM):

NAV-bid........... : 29.15 GBp

Net asset value as at 17.10.2018 of

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd subscription shares of no par value

(TIDM: GPMs):

NAV-bid........... : 29.15 GBp

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd via Globenewswire

