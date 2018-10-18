Groupe Casino : Signing of a synallagmatic agreement for the disposal of a portfolio of real estate assets for a net amount of €180M

October 18, 2018

Signing of a synallagmatic agreement for the disposal of a portfolio of real estate assets for a net amount of €180M.

On October 17, 2018, Casino Group has signed a synallagmatic agreement with AG2R LA MONDIALE for the disposal of 14 Monoprix real estate assets, with a geographical mix representative of the overall Monoprix footprint. After deducting registration fees, the net amount of the transaction is €180M for an annual rent of €8.6M. The proceeds from the disposal will be received no later than January 2019.

