18/10/2018 06:30:17

Groupe Casino : Signing of a synallagmatic agreement for the disposal of a portfolio of real estate assets for a net amount of €180M

Related content
15 Oct - 
Casino Group : Twelve supermarkets and hypermarkets ope..
12 Oct - 
Groupe Casino : Casino Group to associate Tikehau Capit..
01 Oct - 
Groupe Casino : Signing of a synallagmatic agreement fo..

                         

                                        

October 18, 2018

Signing of a synallagmatic agreement for the disposal of a portfolio of real estate assets for a net amount of €180M.

On October 17, 2018, Casino Group has signed a synallagmatic agreement with AG2R LA MONDIALE for the disposal of 14 Monoprix real estate assets, with a geographical mix representative of the overall Monoprix footprint. After deducting registration fees, the net amount of the transaction is €180M for an annual rent of €8.6M. The proceeds from the disposal will be received no later than January 2019.

CASINO GROUP

ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Régine GAGGIOLI - rgaggioli@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17

Or

+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17 - IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr

PRESS CONTACTS:

Casino Group - Direction of Communication

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

Or

+33(0)1 53 65 24 78 - directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr

Agence IMAGE 7

Karine ALLOUIS - kallouis@image7.fr

Grégoire LUCAS - gregoire.lucas@image7.fr

- 33(0)1 53 70 74 84 -

Disclaimer

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Similarly, it does not give and should not be treated as giving investment advice. It has no connection with the investment objectives, financial situation or specific needs of any recipient. No representation or warranty, either express or implicit, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for exercise of their own judgement. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

***

Disposal of a portfolio of real estate assets for €180M

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Groupe Casino via Globenewswire

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

06:30 E:CO
Groupe Casino : Signing of a synallagmatic agreement for the disposal of a portfolio of real estate assets for a net amount of €180M
15 Oct E:CO
Casino Group : Twelve supermarkets and hypermarkets operated by the Quattrucci family join the Casino Group
12 Oct E:CO
Groupe Casino : Casino Group to associate Tikehau Capital and Bpifrance to the development of its subsidiary GreenYellow
01 Oct E:CO
Groupe Casino : Signing of a synallagmatic agreement for the disposal of a portfolio of real estate assets for a net amount of €565M
23 Sep E:CO
Casino Group: Press release
03 Sep E:CO
Groupe Casino : Casino confirms its good operational performance, its financial strength and reaffirms its 2018 profitability and deleveraging objectives
03 Sep E:CO
Groupe Casino : Release of the amended 2018 HY Presentation
24 Aug E:CO
Casino Group: Release of the amended half-year 2018 results presentation
10 Aug E:CO
Casino Group: Release of the amended half-year 2018 results presentation
08 Aug E:CO
Casino Group: Casino rejects the Bernstein estimates related to operations with its franchisees

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Premier explores Bermuda economic synergies with Florida in Miami talks with region’s business leaders
2
Atos and Siemens team up to enable enterprises to deploy IoT applications on private Cloud
3
DroppTV's Ai Shoppable Media Platform Partners with StarsIn, the Premium Digital Media Platform that connects fans and brands directly with stars and celebrities!
4
Response to Today's Media Reports in Tanzania
5
Acquisition of Rennert International Sets Pathway to World-Class International Learning Hub at Berkeley College New York

Related stock quotes

Casino Guichard 41.40 0.0% Stock price unchanged
Casino Guichard Perracho.. 40.29 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

07:20
Net Asset Value(s)
07:00
Chi-Med Initiates a Phase I Trial of HMPL-523 in Combination with Azacitidine in Elderly Patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in China
07:00
Nokia to publish third-quarter and January-September 2018 results on October 25, 2018
07:00
Yara reports improved results reflecting higher margins and earnings from growth projects
07:00
Nokia to publish third-quarter and January-September 2018 results on October 25, 2018
07:00
Enzymatica AB: The Board of Directors of Enzymatica AB decides on rights issue of SEK 98.7 million
07:00
Ratos AB: Telephone conference 25 October in connection with Interim report
06:59
Petroleum Geo-Services ASA: Third Quarter 2018 Results
06:32
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2018 Revenue

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
18 October 2018 07:38:34
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-10-18 08:38:34 - 2018-10-18 07:38:34 - 1000 - Website: OKAY