India Advantage Fund Ltd : Net Asset Value

India Advantage Fund Limited

(the "Company")

Class C Redeemable Participating Shares

ISIN: MU0196S00230

Valuation date Currency NAV/Share Shares in issue Net Assets 17 October 2018 USD 299.58 222,203 66,569,853

All queries should be forwarded to the Company's Administrator:

Email address: iaf@sannegroup.mu

Telephone: +230 467 3000

Facsimile: +230 454 5339

Net asset value as at 17.10.2018 of

India Advantage Fund Ltd

(TIDM: IAFC):

NAV-bid........... : 299.58 USD

Shares in issue... : 222203

Total value....... : 66569853

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: India Advantage Fund Ltd via Globenewswire