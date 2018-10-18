18/10/2018 16:45:29

LINEDATA SERVICES : Revenues for first 9 months of 2018: €125.5 million (-4.8%) New orders: €40.8 million (+19.7%)

Revenues for first 9 months of 2018: €125.5 million (-4.8%)

New orders: €40.8 million (+19.7%)

€m - IFRS

9 months

 2017

9 months

 2018

Change

Like-for-like change at constant exchange rates*

ASSET MANAGEMENT

88.9

81.6

-8.3%

-6.0%

LENDING & LEASING

39.2

40.3

+2.8%

+4.9%

OTHER ACTIVITIES

3.8

3.7

-2.4%

-2.4%

TOTAL LINEDATA

131.9

125.5

-4.8%

-2.7%

 

Rounded, unaudited figures

  *Includes QRMO since August 2017

Neuilly-sur-Seine, 18 October 2018 - Linedata (LIN:FP), global solutions and outsourcing services provider for the asset management and credit industries, recorded revenues of €125.5 million for the first 9 months of 2018, down -4.7% compared with the same period in 2017. At constant exchange rates and on a like-for-like basis, revenues decreased by the lesser amount of -2.7%.

In the third quarter of 2018, Linedata posted revenues of €41.7 million - a +1.1% increase compared with the third quarter of 2017 (-0.7% on a like-for-like basis at constant exchange rates).

The recurring share of revenues remained high at 73%, that is €92 million, which is in line with the first two quarters of 2018.

Across all segments, Linedata confirmed at the end of September 2018 that its order books were looking healthy, standing at €40.8 million, up 19.7% compared with €34.1 million at the end of September 2017.

Performance analysis by segment:

Asset Management (Q1: €26.7 m, -14.7%; Q2: €27.5 m, -8.5%; Q3: €27.3 m, -0.8%)

The Asset Management segment reduced its shortfall in the third quarter, with revenues that were more or less stable.

Linedata is continuing to develop and promote its new AMP platform, with active discussions underway with several clients.

  

Lending & Leasing (Q1: €13.4 m, +3%; Q2: €13.7 m, +1%; Q3: €13.3 m, +4.4%)

Since the start of the 2018 financial year, the Lending & Leasing segment has been enjoying strong momentum with organic growth of 4.9%. It has benefited from the launch of new versions of Linedata Ekip360 and Linedata Capitalstream V11.0, securing the continuing commitment of existing clients and the acquisition of new clients.

Outlook

For the 2018 financial year overall, Linedata is expecting revenues similar to 2017, on a like-for-like basis at constant exchange rates.

Next communication: 2018 annual revenues, 7 February 2019, after close of trading.

ABOUT LINEDATA

With 20 years' experience and 700+ clients in 50 countries, Linedata's 1300 employees in 20 offices provide global humanized technology solutions and services for the asset management and credit industries that help its clients to evolve and to operate at the highest level.

Headquartered in France, Linedata achieved revenues of €179.0 million in 2017 and is listed on Euronext Paris compartment B FR0004156297-LIN - Reuters LDSV.PA - Bloomberg LIN:FP.

linedata.com

Linedata

Finance Department

+33 (0)1 73 43 70 27

infofinances@linedata.com

 

Cap Value

Financial communication

Gilles Broquelet

+33 (0)1 80 81 50 00

info@capvalue.fr

www.capvalue.fr

Press release Linedata Revenues for first 9 months of 2018:

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: LINEDATA SERVICES via Globenewswire

