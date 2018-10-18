Market Trends Toward New Normal in LSC Communications, Corindus Vascular Robotics, Sprouts Farmers Market, Luminex, ChromaDex, and CareDx — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD), Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (NYSE:CVRS), Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM), Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX), ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC), and CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD), Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (NYSE:CVRS), Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM), Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX), ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC), and CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

LSC COMMUNICATIONS (LKSD) REPORT OVERVIEW

LSC Communications' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, LSC Communications reported revenue of $943.00MM vs $848.00MM (up 11.20%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.24 vs $0.13 (up 84.62%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, LSC Communications reported revenue of $3,603.00MM vs $3,654.00MM (down 1.40%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.69 vs $3.25. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.73. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.11 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS, INC. (CVRS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Corindus Vascular Robotics' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Corindus Vascular Robotics reported revenue of $1.67MM vs $2.26MM (down 26.26%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.06 vs -$0.04. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Corindus Vascular Robotics reported revenue of $9.65MM vs $2.84MM (up 239.55%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.20 vs -$0.28. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 6th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.04. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.16 and is expected to report on March 13th, 2019.

SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. (SFM) REPORT OVERVIEW

Sprouts Farmers Market's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Sprouts Farmers Market reported revenue of $1,321.69MM vs $1,183.98MM (up 11.63%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.32 vs $0.30 (up 6.67%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Sprouts Farmers Market reported revenue of $4,664.61MM vs $4,046.39MM (up 15.28%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.17 vs $0.84 (up 39.29%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.41 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

LUMINEX CORPORATION (LMNX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Luminex's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Luminex reported revenue of $79.58MM vs $76.46MM (up 4.08%) and basic earnings per share $0.13 vs $0.13 (unchanged). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Luminex reported revenue of $306.57MM vs $270.64MM (up 13.28%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.67 vs $0.32 (up 109.38%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 5th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.62 and is expected to report on February 11th, 2019.

CHROMADEX CORPORATION (CDXC) REPORT OVERVIEW

ChromaDex's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, ChromaDex reported revenue of $7.80MM vs $4.22MM (up 84.99%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.15 vs -$0.07. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, ChromaDex reported revenue of $21.20MM vs $21.66MM (down 2.14%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.26 vs -$0.08. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 8th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.07. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.13 and is expected to report on March 14th, 2019.

CAREDX, INC. (CDNA) REPORT OVERVIEW

CareDx's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, CareDx reported revenue of $17.82MM vs $12.05MM (up 47.96%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.40 vs -$0.19. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, CareDx reported revenue of $48.32MM vs $40.63MM (up 18.93%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$2.38 vs -$2.39. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 8th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.17. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.16 and is expected to report on March 28th, 2019.

