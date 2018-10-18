Mountain America Credit Union Continues Utah Jazz “Pass It Along” Community Program

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union will extend its 14-year relationship with the Utah Jazz and Larry H. Miller Sports & Entertainment for the 2018-2019 season. The partnership continues the “Pass It Along” initiative, which has donated $130,000 to local charitable organizations nominated by fans since the program’s inception in 2013.

This season, the “Pass It Along” campaign will once again reward five local charitable organizations with $5,000 each. Fans are encouraged to nominate local charitable groups that have made a difference in the community via www.utahjazz.com/passitalong. One winner will be announced each month, from November 2018 through March 2019, for a total of $25,000 donated to five organizations this season. The selected organization will be recognized with a check presentation prior to a Jazz game.

“Mountain America is honored to support charitable organizations across the state of Utah through our partnership with the Utah Jazz,” says Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union. “The ‘Pass It Along’ program allows fans to support their local communities by nominating deserving charitable organizations.”

“We’re proud to partner with such a community-minded organization, and we’re honored we can use the platform of the Utah Jazz to shine a light on the good work these charitable organizations are doing in our community,” says Chris Baum, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Larry H. Miller Sports & Entertainment. “We’re looking forward to the positive impact we can have this season together with Mountain America Credit Union by our side as a key partner.”

The partnership with the Utah Jazz also includes the continuation of the “MACU Threes” program, which donates $50 to the Huntsman Cancer Institute for every three-pointer made by the Jazz. The 10th three-pointer made each game is known as the “game changer” three, and the donation for that shot is doubled to $100. Last season, Mountain America Credit Union donated a total of $72,000 to the Huntsman Cancer Institute through the “MACU Threes” program: $44,000 for three-pointers by the Jazz and $28,000 for three-pointers by the Salt Lake City Stars.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 770,000 members and $8 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 90 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—safely guiding you forward along your financial journey. Learn more at macu.com

About the Utah Jazz

Founded as the 18th member of the National Basketball Association (NBA) in 1974, and located in Salt Lake City since 1979, the Utah Jazz are committed to excellence as a team and in the community. On the court, the Jazz are the second-winningest team in the NBA over the last 30 years, having won nine division titles and two Western Conference championships along with 15 seasons of 50-plus wins, and are supported by one of the most passionate fan bases in all of sports. The Jazz are part of Larry H. Miller Sports & Entertainment that includes Megaplex Theatres, Vivint Smart Home Arena, The Zone Sports Network, NBA 2K Jazz Gaming, NBA G League Salt Lake City Stars, Tour of Utah professional cycling stage race and Triple-A Salt Lake Bees baseball.

