Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd - Statement re In..

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, October 18

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

As at close of business on 17-October-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            183.39p
INCLUDING current year revenue                             186.38p
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
---

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

As at close of business on 17-October-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            71.17p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            71.36p
Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:    GBP24.40m
Borrowing Level:                                              15%
LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
---

