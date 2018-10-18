Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, October 17
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
As at close of business on 17-October-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 372.55p
INCLUDING current year revenue 378.01p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 368.87p
INCLUDING current year revenue 374.33p
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16