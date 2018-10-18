18/10/2018 11:15:00

Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, October 17

NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust plc at close of

business on 17 October 2018 were:

405.87p Capital only (undiluted)

416.13p Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable

deducted on the ex-dividend date.

2. Following the buyback of 40,000 ordinary shares on 09 October 2018,

the Company has 176,365,242 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 16,646,600

which are held in treasury.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance

statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed

Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

4. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

