EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, October 18

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC (the 'Company')

Based on a bid price valuation, the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at 17 October 2018 was 325.4p including estimated current period revenue and 318.9p excluding current period revenue.

This is based on 42,912,725 Ordinary Shares, being the issued capital of 64,509,642 Ordinary Shares less 21,596,917 Ordinary Shares held in treasury.

18 October 2018

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

