18/10/2018 19:45:00

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

HOUSTON, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) said today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share on common stock payable on January 15, 2019, to stockholders of record as of December 10, 2018.

Occidental has paid quarterly dividends continuously since 1975 and has increased its dividend each year since 2002. The current annual rate is $3.12 per share.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Middle East and Latin America. Headquartered in Houston, Occidental is one of the largest U.S. oil and gas companies, based on equity market capitalization. Occidental’s midstream and marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases and markets hydrocarbons and other commodities. The company’s wholly owned subsidiary OxyChem manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls. Occidental posts or provides links to important information on its website at www.oxy.com.

Contacts:

Media:

Melissa E. Schoeb

713-366-5615

melissa_schoeb@oxy.com

or

Investors:

Jeff Alvarez

713-215-7864

jeff_alvarez@oxy.com

On the web: www.oxy.com

Oxy_logo_100x100.jpg

