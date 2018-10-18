18/10/2018 09:10:00

Operational Update

POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - Operational Update

PR Newswire

London, October 18

PowerHouse Energy Group plc

("PowerHouse" or the "Company")

Operational Update

PowerHouse Energy Group plc (AIM: PHE), the UK technology company pioneering hydrogen production from waste plastic and used tyres  and developer of the DMG® System continues to seek additional commercialistion opportunities for its technology.

In conjunction with its Project Development Partner,  Waste2Tricity, Ltd(“Waste2Tricity”) , PHE has met with 2 substantial waste suppliers to advance negotiations, supply detailed technical information, discuss detailed operational matters, and explore realistic deployment opportunities interfacing with existing installations.  Both negotiations have the possibility to lead to multiple DMG® System deployments, however at this stage there is no assurance that either of these, or any other, negotiations that Waste2Tricity are engaged in on behalf of PHE will come to fruition.

PHE has also engaged with, and have provided significant technical detail to, a major UK-based, multi-national EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) company to support Waste2Tricity's negotiations on behalf of both itself, and PHE, to obtain a system “wrap” and guarantee on the first deployment of the DMG® System and that these negotiations are ongoing.  However, as previously stated, these, and other negotiations, may not result in reaching a satisfactory commercial agreement.

Per our joint-development agreement of January 2017, PowerHouse Energy Group continues to support Waste2Tricity’s efforts in building a pipeline of commercially viable potential projects.

PowerHouse yesterday announced the successful receipt of the “Statement of Feasibility” from DNV-GL under the RP-A203 Technical Assessment protocol.

For more information, contact:

PowerHouse Energy Group plc         Tel: +44 (0) 203 368 6399

Keith Allaun, Chief Executive Officer

WH Ireland Limited (Nominated Adviser)       Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666

James Joyce / Chris Viggor

Turner Pope Investments Ltd (Joint Broker)         Tel: +44 (0) 203 621 4120

Ben Turner / James Pope

Ikon Associates(Media enquiries)     Tel: +44 (0) 1483 271291

Adrian Shaw           Mob: +44 (0) 7979 900733

About PowerHouse Energy

PowerHouse Energy has developed a proprietary process technology called DMG® which can use waste plastic end-of-life-tyres and other waste streams to convert them into cost efficient energy in the form of electricity and ultra clean hydrogen gas fuel for use in cars and commercial vehicles (FCEV: Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles) and other industrial uses. The PowerHouse technology is the world’s first proven, modular hydrogen from waste (HfW) process.

The PowerHouse DMG® process can generate in excess of 1 tonne of road-fuel quality hydrogen, and in excess of 28 mW/h of exportable electricity per day.

The PHE process produces low levels of safe residues and requires a small operating footprint, making it suitable for deployment at enterprise and community level.

PowerHouse is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market. The Company is incorporated in the United Kingdom.

For more information see www.powerhouseenergy.net

About Waste2tricity, Ltd

Established in 2008, Waste2Tricity is a structured solutions provider to the energy-from-waste (EfW) sector, an industry supplying increasing amounts of electricity using feedstock diverted from landfill. Waste2Tricity works with clients and partners to develop, fund and support EfW deployment projects that use proven technology, are profitable and progressive. In the case of PHE these projects will use high temperature thermal conversion and ultra-efficient gas engines to convert waste plastic to energy and in the future can produce hydrogen to support the growth of the hydrogen economy.

For more information see www.waste2tricity.com.

About DNV GL

Today DNV GL is a globally leading quality assurance and risk management company. With 100,000 customers across the maritime, oil and gas, energy, food and healthcare industries, as well as a range of other sectors, DNV GL helps companies to become safer, smarter and greener.

Driven by our purpose of safeguarding life, property and the environment, DNV GL enables organizations to advance the safety and sustainability of their business. Operating in more than 100 countries, our professionals are dedicated to helping our customers in the maritime, oil & gas, energy and other industries to make the world safer, smarter and greener.

In the power and renewables industry

DNV GL delivers world-renowned testing and advisory services to the energy value chain including renewables and energy efficiency. Our expertise spans onshore and offshore wind power, solar, conventional generation, transmission and distribution, smart grids, and sustainable energy use, as well as energy markets and regulations. Our experts support customers around the globe in delivering a safe, reliable, efficient, and sustainable energy supply.

For more information see www.dnvgl.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
15 Oct
DANSKE
Stop dog for helvede dine sindsyge indlæg. Det er brugere som dig der fuldkommen smadrer det her for..
31
16 Oct
DANSKE
Jeg tror aldrig jeg har oplevet en person, der var så bitter som du er. Du bruger en ufattelig masse..
29
11 Oct
OMXC25
... og det betyder som regel, at det er sidste ben i nedturen, før en pause, eller en positiv modrea..
24
13 Oct
PNDORA
Carnegie's seneste analyse gav lidt medvind til pandora, men det var slet ikke meningen, idet alle j..
21
12 Oct
DANSKE
Ole Andersen havde ansat 5 kanibaler til at ryde op efter hvidvasskandalen. I har nu fast arbejde, t..
21
14 Oct
DANSKE
En korruptionsbekæmper skudt i Moskva, er nu også blevet Danske Banks skyld, hvor ussel kan denne p..
18
12 Oct
DANSKE
Der er noget ejendommeligt ved danmarkshistoriens formentlig største pengeinstitutskandale: Formentl..
15
16 Oct
VELO
HVAD SIGER VELOXIS og HVAD GØR MARKEDET...    Lad os starte med hvad sagde Craig Collard ved regnska..
14
15 Oct
VELO
Hej Veloxis er i dag nævnt som en af de 3 aktier man bør fokusere på. https://play.borsen.dk/klip/5b..
14
13 Oct
CHEMM
@Tommy, Du stiller et meget relevant spørgsmål, men først vil jeg korrigere lidt på dit P/E. Som inv..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Premier explores Bermuda economic synergies with Florida in Miami talks with region’s business leaders
2
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2018 Revenue
3
Response to Today's Media Reports in Tanzania
4
Acquisition of Rennert International Sets Pathway to World-Class International Learning Hub at Berkeley College New York
5
Edgewater Announces Fixed Exchange Ratio for Arrangement with Alithya, Confirmation of Support from Stockholders Holding Majority Vote and Recommendation by Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS to Vote “For” the Arrangement

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

09:30
SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Announces New US office and New Website
09:27
Net Asset Value(s)
09:19
Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Svenska Handelsbanken AB on STO Structured Products
09:10
Operational Update
09:10
Net Asset Value(s)
09:05
Net Asset Value(s)
08:59
First Medicinal Cannabis Investment
08:55
Orangeite (Group II Kimberlite) Discovered
08:46
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
18 October 2018 09:48:15
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-10-18 10:48:15 - 2018-10-18 09:48:15 - 1000 - Website: OKAY