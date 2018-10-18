Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,650,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $7.00 per share. In addition, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 997,500 additional ordinary shares at the initial public offering price. The shares are scheduled to begin trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on October 18, 2018 under the ticker symbol "OSMT."

Jefferies, Barclays, RBC Capital Markets and Wells Fargo Securities acted as joint lead book-running managers for the offering.

In addition to the ordinary shares sold in the initial public offering, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has agreed to sell, in a private placement, 2,014,285 ordinary shares at the initial public offering price to certain existing shareholders, including investment funds affiliated with Avista Capital Partners and Altchem Limited. The sale of the ordinary shares in the private placement will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such shares will be subject to a customary 180-day lock-up agreement with the representatives of the underwriters.

A registration statement relating to these securities was filed with, and was declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. Our diversified product portfolio in the specialty neurology and women's health space, together with our non-promoted complex formulations of generic drugs, form the foundation of our unwavering commitment to improve patients' lives.

Osmotica has a late‑stage development pipeline highlighted by two NDA candidates in Phase III clinical trials: Arbaclofen ER (extended‑release) tablets for muscle spasticity in multiple sclerosis patients and RVL‑1201 (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, 0.1%) for the treatment of blepharoptosis, or droopy eyelid.

Osmotica has principal operations located in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary.

