Pluralsight Ranks Number 9 on the 2018 Best Workplaces List by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluralsight , Inc. (NASDAQ: PS), the enterprise technology learning platform, today announced it has been named one of the 2018 Best Small & Medium Workplaces by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE. Pluralsight ranked number 9 on the list, improving from its number 80 ranking in 2017.

“Incredible people create a great workplace. It’s these people that are helping individuals and organizations close skills gaps and drive us towards our mission to democratize technology skills,” said Aaron Skonnard, co-founder and CEO of Pluralsight. “It’s gratifying to know our team is so highly satisfied in their work and connected at a deep level with our values. We are honored to be recognized as a great place to work and excited for what’s in store for the future as we continue to create an experience for our team members that allows everyone to bring their best, authentic self to work.”

This ranking considered more than 112,000 surveys from employees at hundreds of small and medium-sized businesses in all sectors of the economy. Pluralsight earned a spot on this list based on team member assessment of the camaraderie, leadership, fairness, rewards and career opportunities within Pluralsight.

“Compensation, benefits, and rewards are all important to supporting a fulfilling experience, but what really matters is that our team is deeply connected to our mission, vision and values, and that drives them to do the best work of their life,” said Anita Grantham, chief people officer at Pluralsight. “Central to our values is our belief in supporting a culture of lifelong learners and empowering our team members to take risks and not fear failure. Through this autonomy, our team is not only highly engaged and satisfied in their work but firing on all cylinders to democratize technology skills.”

Outstanding small and mid-sized employers – as identified by their employees – are substantially more likely to report work experiences linked to retention, innovation and good customer service, according to research by Great Place to Work. The winning organizations also are more likely than their peers to maintain a healthy organizational culture as they grow larger and more complex.

“When it comes to revenue growth and innovation, the 2018 Best Small & Medium Workplaces continue to outperform their peers making these companies more competitive and helping them secure their position in the marketplace,” said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “What these companies do differently than their peers is that they offer a great workplace for all employees, regardless of role or personal traits.”

For information about Pluralsight, visit pluralsight.com . For Pluralsight’s company review on the Best Small & Medium Workplaces list, visit https://reviews.greatplacetowork.com/pluralsight-llc .

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is an enterprise technology learning platform that delivers a unified, end-to-end learning experience for businesses across the globe. Through a subscription service, companies are empowered to move at the speed of technology, increasing proficiency, innovation and efficiency. Founded in 2004 and trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Pluralsight provides members with on-demand access to a digital ecosystem of learning tools, including adaptive skill tests, directed learning paths, expert-authored courses, interactive labs and live mentoring. For more information, visit pluralsight.com .

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In the United States, Great Place to Work® produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list and a series of Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces lists including lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small and Medium Companies and over a half dozen different industry lists. Follow Great Place to Work online at www.greatplacetowork.com and on Twitter at @GPTW_US.

