Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Continues Strong Growth

LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM)
Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (“PBAM”) announced quarterly earnings today including the financial results of its subsidiary, CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) for the third quarter and first nine months of 2018. PBAM continues to follow its strategy of organic growth and disciplined expansion in the coastal Southern California markets it serves. Below are some highlights of the quarter and the year to date performance for the period ending September 30, 2018.
- Total Assets were a record $749,962,000; up 6% over the prior quarter and up 27% year over year.
- Net Loans were a record $576,903,000; up 9% over the prior quarter and up 29% year over year.
- Total Deposits were $549,119,000; up 4% over the prior quarter and up 23% year over year.
- Record Net Interest Income of $20,487,000 for the first nine months of 2018; up 25% year over year.
- Record Quarterly Net Interest Income of $7,470,000 up 11% from the prior quarter and 30% for the same quarter a year ago.
- Noninterest Income was a record $916,000 for the quarter and $1,754,000 year to date, primarily as a result of gain on sale of SBA loans.
- Planned increases in Noninterest Expense resulted in costs of $6,357,000 for the quarter and $17,045,000 year to date. The largest increase was in Salaries and Employee Benefits, up 59% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to the same period of the prior year.
- Net Income for the quarter was $1,098,000; up 27% from the prior quarter and down 6% year over year, reflecting our previously announced planned hiring and expense increases in Orange County, Los Angeles and SBA and an increase in provision for loan losses of $124,000, 33% over the prior quarter, reflecting the substantial growth of the loan portfolio.
Thomas V. Wornham, President and CEO of PBAM commented “We are pleased with our team members’ ability to execute on our ‘organic growth’ plan, which, has allowed us to grow to $750 million in total assets and increase our Net Interest Income, Loans and Deposits to record levels. We continue to focus on the long-term vision of being committed to investing today for tomorrow’s profits. CalPrivate Bank is seeing the return on the additional hires in Beverly Hills and Orange County, as well as the expansion of our SBA Group and our Specialty Lending Division. While the increase in operating expenses reflects the new hires and associated expenses and it generally takes time for them to produce, we could not be more pleased with the additions we have made. The increase in loans has also resulted in a $665,000 year over year increase in loan loss reserves, which has further reduced net income.”
Rick L. Sowers, President of CalPrivate Bank noted “Our results reflect the positive contribution the team is making and our disciplined approach to growth. We continue to look for opportunities to add great people to our existing talented staff as we execute on our growth plan.”
Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of PBAM commented “We are delighted with the Bank’s growth and excited by our prospects. We continue to take advantage of this unique window of opportunity, caused by the extensive M&A activity which has resulted in employee dislocations, allowing us to hire talented and proven bankers to fuel our organic growth strategy. While this investment may negatively impact our bottom line for a few quarters, we expect significant returns in future years. We remain focused on increasing long term shareholder value through an experienced dedicated team of professionals committed to providing the best solutions for our clients.”
About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.
Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high net worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is a SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer 5-Star Rated Bank and is rated as one of the Top 200 Safest Banks in America by Deposits.com.
Safe Harbor Paragraph
This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward
‐
looking statements. These factors include economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel and facilities and merged banks, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, the effects of the bank mergers and acquisitions in our markets, system failures and internet security, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward
‐
looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise.
For the three months ended
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2018
|
|
Q-o-Q
Y-o-Y
SELECT FINANCIAL DATA AND PERFORMANCE RATIOS
|
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
September 30, 2017
change ($)
change (%)
change ($)
change (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Common shares outstanding at period-end
|
| 5,047,093
|
| 5,048,658
|
| 4,999,427
|
| (1,565)
|0%
|
| 47,666
|1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Book value per common share
|
| $ 16.23
|
| $ 16.01
|
| $ 15.94
|
| $ 0.21
|1%
|
| $ 0.28
|2%
|Tangible book value per common share
|
| $ 16.07
|
| $ 15.92
|
| $ 15.84
|
| $ 0.15
|1%
|
| $ 0.23
|1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PERFORMANCE RATIOS (%):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|
|0.62%
|
|0.53%
|
|0.81%
|
|0.09%
|17%
|
|-0.19%
|-23%
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|
|5.35%
|
|4.30%
|
|5.84%
|
|1.06%
|25%
|
|-0.49%
|-8%
|Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)
|
|5.41%
|
|4.32%
|
|5.87%
|
|1.09%
|25%
|
|-0.46%
|-8%
|Net interest margin
|
|4.35%
|
|4.23%
|
|4.11%
|
|0.12%
|3%
|
|0.24%
|6%
|Net interest spread
|
|4.28%
|
|4.16%
|
|4.05%
|
|0.12%
|3%
|
|0.24%
|6%
|Efficiency ratio
|
|75.80%
|
|78.66%
|
|65.96%
|
|-2.85%
|-4%
|
|9.84%
|15%
|Noninterest expense / average assets
|
|3.57%
|
|3.62%
|
|2.68%
|
|-0.05%
|-1%
|
|0.89%
|33%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CAPITAL RATIOS (%):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
|11.51%
|
|12.14%
|
|14.31%
|
|-0.63%
|-5%
|
|-2.80%
|-20%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
|13.01%
|
|13.78%
|
|17.08%
|
|-0.77%
|-6%
|
|-4.07%
|-24%
|Common equity Tier 1 ratio
|
|13.01%
|
|13.78%
|
|17.08%
|
|-0.77%
|-6%
|
|-4.07%
|-24%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|
|13.90%
|
|14.66%
|
|18.00%
|
|-0.76%
|-5%
|
|-4.10%
|-23%
|Tangible equity / tangible assets
|
|10.83%
|
|11.32%
|
|13.43%
|
|-0.49%
|-4%
|
|-2.60%
|-19%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q-o-Q
Y-o-Y
CREDIT QUALITY PROFILE AND METRICS:
|
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
September 30, 2017
change ($)
change (%)
change ($)
change (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total Loans ($000s)
|
| 582,292
|
| 532,296
|
| 450,468
|
| 49,996
|9%
|
| 131,824
|29%
|30-89 day past due loans ($000s)
|
| -
|
| -
|
| -
|
| -
|NM
|
| -
|NM
|90+ day past due loans ($000s)
|
| -
|
| -
|
| -
|
| -
|NM
|
| -
|NM
|nonaccrual loans ($000s)
|
| -
|
| 1,481
|
| 1,606
|
| (1,481)
|-100%
|
| (1,606)
|-100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|NPAs / Assets (%)
|
|0.00%
|
|0.21%
|
|0.27%
|
| (0)
|-100%
|
| (0)
|-100%
|NPLs / loans & REO (%)
|
|0.00%
|
|0.28%
|
|0.36%
|
| (0)
|-100%
|
| (0)
|-100%
|Net chargeoffs ($000s)
|
|0
|
|0
|
|0
|
| -
|NM
|
| -
|NM
|NCOs / avg loans (annualized) (%)
|
|0%
|
|0%
|
|0%
|
| -
|NM
|
| -
|NM
|Reserve ratio (%)
|
|0.93%
|
|0.92%
|
|0.94%
|
|0.01%
|1%
|
| (0)
|-1%
|Reserve coverage ratio (%)
|
|NM
|
|330%
|
|263%
|
|NM
|NM
|
| NM
|NM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q-o-Q
Y-o-Y
LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION ($000s)
|
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
September 30, 2017
change ($)
change (%)
change ($)
change (%)
|Real estate - investor owned
|
| 213,139
|
| 202,025
|
| 183,587
|
| 11,114
|6%
|
| 29,552
|16%
|Real estate - owner occupied
|
| 86,216
|
| 62,839
|
| 46,501
|
| 23,377
|37%
|
| 39,715
|85%
|Real estate - multifamily
|
| 62,811
|
| 66,024
|
| 52,595
|
| (3,213)
|-5%
|
| 10,216
|19%
|Real estate - single family
|
| 63,906
|
| 54,449
|
| 51,225
|
| 9,457
|17%
|
| 12,681
|25%
|Commercial business
|
| 124,770
|
| 118,296
|
| 93,860
|
| 6,474
|5%
|
| 30,910
|33%
|Land and construction
|
| 22,640
|
| 22,913
|
| 20,585
|
| (273)
|-1%
|
| 2,055
|10%
|Consumer
|
| 5,967
|
| 5,750
|
| 318
|
| 217
|4%
|
| 5,649
|1776%
|Other
|
| -
|
| -
|
| -
|
| -
|NM
|
| -
|NM
|Total loans held for investment
|
| 579,449
|
| 532,296
|
| 448,671
|
| 47,153
|9%
|
| 130,778
|29%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loans held for sale
|
| 2,843
|
| -
|
| 1,797
|
| 2,843
|NM
|
| 1,046
|58%
|Total loans, including loans held for sale
|
| 582,292
|
| 532,296
|
| 450,468
|
| 49,996
|9%
|
| 131,824
|29%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Allowance for loan losses
|
| (5,389)
|
| (4,893)
|
| (4,221)
|
| (496)
|10%
|
| (1,168)
|28%
|Net loans
|
| 576,903
|
| 527,403
|
| 446,247
|
| 49,500
|9%
|
| 130,656
|29%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION ($000S)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non interest bearing DDA
|
| 180,657
|
| 165,610
|
| 124,055
|
| 15,047
|9%
|
| 56,602
|46%
|Interest bearing DDA
|
| 16,481
|
| 17,437
|
| 10,963
|
| (956)
|-5%
|
| 5,518
|50%
|Savings & MMA
|
| 294,600
|
| 295,743
|
| 258,235
|
| (1,143)
|0%
|
| 36,365
|14%
|Retail CD
|
| 6,461
|
| 7,294
|
| 6,793
|
| (833)
|-11%
|
| (332)
|-5%
|Jumbo CD
|
| 50,920
|
| 42,397
|
| 48,064
|
| 8,523
|20%
|
| 2,856
|6%
|Total deposits
|
| 549,119
|
| 528,481
|
| 448,110
|
| 20,638
|4%
|
| 101,009
|23%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q-o-Q
Y-o-Y
BALANCE SHEET
September 30, 2018
|
June 30, 2018
|
September 30, 2017
|
change ($)
change (%)
change ($)
change (%)
|(unaudited - in $000s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and due from banks
| 24,273
|
| 22,688
|
| 13,363
|
| 1,585
|7%
|
| 10,910
|82%
|Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank
| 33,061
|
| 36,621
|
| 70,336
|
| (3,560)
|-10%
|
| (37,275)
|-53%
|
|
| 57,334
|
| 59,309
|
| 83,699
|
| (1,975)
|-3%
|
| (26,365)
|-31%
|Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions
| 2,749
|
| 2,749
|
| 2,997
|
| -
|0%
|
| (248)
|-8%
|Investment securities available for sale
| 99,217
|
| 101,451
|
| 45,512
|
| (2,234)
|-2%
|
| 53,705
|118%
|Investment securities held to maturity
| -
|
| -
|
| -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loans
| 582,292
|
| 532,296
|
| 450,468
|
| 49,996
|9%
|
| 131,824
|29%
|Allowance for loan losses
| (5,389)
|
| (4,893)
|
| (4,221)
|
| (496)
|10%
|
| (1,168)
|28%
|
|
| 576,903
|
| 527,403
|
| 446,247
|
| 49,500
|9%
|
| 130,656
|29%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
| 2,889
|
| 2,878
|
| 2,295
|
| 11
|0%
|
| 594
|26%
|Premises and equipment, net
| 2,067
|
| 2,202
|
| 1,416
|
| (135)
|-6%
|
| 651
|46%
|Goodwill
| -
|
| -
|
| -
|
| -
|NM
|
| -
|NM
|Other intangible assets
| 789
|
| 443
|
| 503
|
| 346
|78%
|
| 286
|57%
|Deferred tax asset/liability
| 4,852
|
| 4,776
|
| 5,553
|
| 76
|2%
|
| (701)
|-13%
|Accrued interest receivable
| 851
|
| 851
|
| 1,450
|
| -
|0%
|
| (599)
|-41%
|Other assets
| 2,311
|
| 8,574
|
| 800
|
| (6,263)
|-73%
|
| 1,511
|189%
|
|
| 749,962
|
| 710,636
|
| 590,472
|
| 39,326
|6%
|
| 159,490
|27%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noninterest Bearing
| 180,657
|
| 165,611
|
| 124,055
|
| 15,046
|9%
|
| 56,602
|46%
|Interest Bearing
| 368,462
|
| 362,870
|
| 324,055
|
| 5,592
|2%
|
| 44,407
|14%
|Total Deposits
| 549,119
|
| 528,481
|
| 448,110
|
| 20,638
|4%
|
| 101,009
|23%
|FHLB Borrowings
| 107,000
|
| 90,000
|
| 50,000
|
| 17,000
|19%
|
| 57,000
|114%
|Other borrowings
| 7,906
|
| 7,902
|
| 7,892
|
| 4
|0%
|
| 14
|0%
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
| 4,046
|
| 3,415
|
| 4,756
|
| 631
|18%
|
| (710)
|-15%
|
|
| 668,071
|
| 629,798
|
| 510,758
|
| 38,273
|6%
|
| 157,313
|31%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Common stock
| 58,242
|
| 58,167
|
| 57,684
|
| 75
|0%
|
| 558
|1%
|Additional paid-in capital
| 2,791
|
| 2,715
|
| 2,528
|
| 76
|3%
|
| 263
|10%
|Retained earnings
| 22,318
|
| 21,254
|
| 19,350
|
| 1,064
|5%
|
| 2,968
|15%
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
| (1,460)
|
| (1,298)
|
| 152
|
| (162)
|12%
|
| (1,612)
|-1061%
|
|
| 81,891
|
| 80,838
|
| 79,714
|
| 1,053
|1%
|
| 2,177
|3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
| 749,962
|
| 710,636
|
| 590,472
|
| 39,326
|6%
|
| 159,490
|27%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2018
|
|
for the nine months ended
|
Y-o-Y
INCOME STATEMENT
|
September 30, 2018
|
|
September 30, 2017
|
change ($)
change (%)
|(unaudited - in $000s, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loans
|
| 20,760
|
|
| 17,161
|
| 3,599
|21%
|Investment securities
|
| 1,952
|
|
| 601
|
| 1,351
|225%
|Deposits in other financial institutions
|
| 577
|
|
| 452
|
| 125
|28%
|
|
| 23,289
|
|
| 18,214
|
| 5,075
|28%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deposits
|
| 1,545
|
|
| 1,095
|
| 450
|41%
|Borrowings
|
| 1,257
|
|
| 695
|
| 562
|81%
|
|
| 2,802
|
|
| 1,790
|
| 1,012
|57%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
| 20,487
|
|
| 16,424
|
| 4,063
|25%
|Provision for credit losses
|
| 868
|
|
| 203
|
| 665
|328%
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
| 19,619
|
|
| 16,221
|
| 3,398
|21%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|
| 276
|
|
| 255
|
| 21
|8%
|Net gain on sale of loans & leases
|
| 1,261
|
|
| 237
|
| 1,024
|432%
|Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities
|
| -
|
|
| 8
|
| (8)
|-100%
|Other noninterest income
|
| 217
|
|
| 195
|
| 22
|11%
|
|
| 1,754
|
|
| 695
|
| 1,059
|152%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Salary and employee benefits
|
| 11,202
|
|
| 7,035
|
| 4,167
|59%
|Occupancy and equipment
|
| 1,690
|
|
| 1,178
|
| 512
|43%
|Data processing
|
| 1,361
|
|
| 833
|
| 528
|63%
|Professional services
|
| 898
|
|
| 656
|
| 242
|37%
|Other expenses
|
| 1,894
|
|
| 1,183
|
| 711
|60%
|
|
| 17,045
|
|
| 10,885
|
| 6,160
|57%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before provision for income tax
|
| 4,328
|
|
| 6,031
|
| (1,703)
|-28%
|Provision for income tax
|
| 1,238
|
|
| 2,496
|
| (1,258)
|-50%
Net income
|
| 3,090
|
|
| 3,535
|
| (445)
|-13%
|Net income available to common shareholders
|
| 3,042
|
|
| 3,504
|
| (462)
|-13%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic earnings per share
|
| $ 0.61
|
|
| $ 0.71
|
| $ (0.10)
|-14%
|Diluted earnings per share
|
| $ 0.60
|
|
| $ 0.70
|
| $ (0.10)
|-14%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average shares outstanding
|
| 4,955,683
|
|
| 4,949,318
|
| 6,365
|0%
|Diluted average shares outstanding
|
| 5,033,425
|
|
| 5,065,320
|
| (31,895)
|-1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended
|
Q-o-Q
Y-o-Y
INCOME STATEMENT
|
September 30, 2018
|
June 30, 2018
|
September 30, 2017
|
change ($)
change (%)
change ($)
change (%)
|(unaudited - in $000s, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loans
|
| 7,772
|
| 6,771
|
| 5,962
|
| 1,001
|15%
|
| 1,810
|30%
|Investment securities
|
| 698
|
| 689
|
| 227
|
| 9
|1%
|
| 471
|207%
|Deposits in other financial institutions
|
| 174
|
| 144
|
| 195
|
| 30
|21%
|
| (21)
|-11%
|
|
| 8,644
|
| 7,604
|
| 6,384
|
| 1,040
|14%
|
| 2,260
|35%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deposits
|
| 592
|
| 476
|
| 379
|
| 116
|24%
|
| 213
|56%
|Borrowings
|
| 582
|
| 393
|
| 263
|
| 189
|48%
|
| 319
|121%
|
|
| 1,174
|
| 869
|
| 642
|
| 305
|35%
|
| 532
|83%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
| 7,470
|
| 6,735
|
| 5,742
|
| 735
|11%
|
| 1,728
|30%
|Provision for credit losses
|
| 496
|
| 372
|
| 17
|
| 124
|33%
|
| 479
|2818%
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
| 6,974
|
| 6,363
|
| 5,725
|
| 611
|10%
|
| 1,249
|22%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|
| 90
|
| 115
|
| 77
|
| (25)
|-22%
|
| 13
|17%
|Net gain on sale of loans & leases
|
| 749
|
| 473
|
| -
|
| 276
|58%
|
| 749
|NM
|Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities
|
| (6)
|
| 7
|
| -
|
| (13)
|-186%
|
| (6)
|NM
|Other noninterest income
|
| 83
|
| 96
|
| 45
|
| (13)
|-14%
|
| 38
|84%
|
|
| 916
|
| 691
|
| 122
|
| 225
|33%
|
| 794
|651%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Salary and employee benefits
|
| 4,269
|
| 3,870
|
| 2,492
|
| 399
|10%
|
| 1,777
|71%
|Occupancy and equipment
|
| 610
|
| 558
|
| 466
|
| 52
|9%
|
| 144
|31%
|Data processing
|
| 487
|
| 534
|
| 278
|
| (47)
|-9%
|
| 209
|75%
|Professional services
|
| 288
|
| 240
|
| 175
|
| 48
|20%
|
| 113
|65%
|Other expenses
|
| 703
|
| 639
|
| 457
|
| 64
|10%
|
| 246
|54%
|
|
| 6,357
|
| 5,841
|
| 3,868
|
| 516
|9%
|
| 2,489
|64%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before provision for income tax
|
| 1,533
|
| 1,213
|
| 1,979
|
| 320
|26%
|
| (446)
|-23%
|Provision for income tax
|
| 435
|
| 350
|
| 815
|
| 85
|24%
|
| (380)
|-47%
|Net income
|
| 1,098
|
| 863
|
| 1,164
|
| 235
|27%
|
| (66)
|-6%
Net income available to common shareholders
|
| 1,081
|
| 855
|
| 1,154
|
| 226
|26%
|
| (73)
|-6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic earnings per share
|
| $ 0.22
|
| $ 0.17
|
| $ 0.23
|
| $ 0.05
|28%
|
| $ (0.02)
|-7%
|Diluted earnings per share
|
| $ 0.21
|
| $ 0.17
|
| $ 0.23
|
| $ 0.05
|28%
|
| $ (0.02)
|-7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average shares outstanding
|
| 4,967,905
|
| 4,954,863
|
| 4,941,023
|
| 13,042
|0%
|
| 26,882
|1%
|Diluted average shares outstanding
|
| 5,087,829
|
| 5,074,321
|
| 5,057,025
|
| 13,508
|0%
|
| 30,804
|1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
|
September 30, 2017
|
|
Average
Average
Average
Average
|
Average
Average
RATE AND YIELD TABLE
|
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
|
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
|(unaudited - in $000s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-Earnings Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deposits in other financial institutions
|
|36,585
|
|174
|
|1.89%
|
|34,236
|
|145
|
|1.70%
|
| 65,682
|
| 195
|
|1.18%
|Investment securities
|
|103,618
|
|698
|
|2.67%
|
|106,295
|
|688
|
|2.60%
|
| 40,053
|
| 227
|
|2.25%
|Loans
|
|541,049
|
|7,772
|
|5.70%
|
|497,917
|
|6,771
|
|5.45%
|
| 448,915
|
| 5,962
|
|5.27%
|Total interest-earning assets
|
|681,252
|
|8,644
|
|5.03%
|
|638,448
|
|7,604
|
|4.78%
|
| 554,650
|
| 6,384
|
|4.57%
|Noninterest-earning assets
|
|24,817
|
|
|
|
|
|16,475
|
|
|
|
|
| 18,041
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
|706,069
|
|
|
|
|
|654,923
|
|
|
|
|
| 572,691
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest-bearing transaction accounts
|
|15,649
|
|8
|
|0.20%
|
|17,085
|
|9
|
|0.21%
|
| 12,376
|
| 6
|
|0.19%
|Money market
|
|277,216
|
|394
|
|0.56%
|
|267,736
|
|355
|
|0.53%
|
| 227,391
|
| 242
|
|0.42%
|Savings deposits
|
|5,580
|
|4
|
|0.28%
|
|5,585
|
|4
|
|0.29%
|
| 5,551
|
| 3
|
|0.21%
|Certificates of deposit
|
|56,743
|
|186
|
|1.30%
|
|46,544
|
|108
|
|0.93%
|
| 56,758
|
| 129
|
|0.90%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|
|355,188
|
|592
|
|0.66%
|
|336,950
|
|476
|
|0.57%
|
| 302,076
|
| 380
|
|0.50%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|FHLB advances
|
|83,978
|
|478
|
|2.26%
|
|60,769
|
|290
|
|1.91%
|
| 50,761
|
| 158
|
|1.23%
|Other borrowings
|
|7,904
|
|104
|
|5.22%
|
|7,901
|
|103
|
|5.23%
|
| 7,890
|
| 104
|
|5.23%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|
|91,882
|
|582
|
|2.51%
|
|68,670
|
|393
|
|2.30%
|
| 58,651
|
| 262
|
|1.77%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|173,335
|
|
|
|
|
|158,079
|
|
|
|
|
| 129,918
|
|
|
|
Total Funding Sources
|
|620,405
|
|1,174
|
|0.75%
|
|563,699
|
|869
|
|0.62%
|
| 490,645
|
| 642
|
|0.52%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
|4,300
|
|
|
|
|
|10,678
|
|
|
|
|
| 3,021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shareholders' equity
|
|81,364
|
|
|
|
|
|80,546
|
|
|
|
|
| 79,025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|706,069
|
|
|
|
|
|654,923
|
|
|
|
|
| 572,691
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest spread
|
|
|
|
|
|4.28%
|
|
|
|
|
|4.16%
|
|
|
|
|
|4.05%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest income
|
|
|
|7,470
|
|
|
|
|
|6,735
|
|
|
|
|
| 5,742
|
|
|Net interest margin
|
|
|
|
|
|4.35%
|
|
|
|
|
|4.23%
|
|
|
|
|
|4.11%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.jpg