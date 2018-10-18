Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Continues Strong Growth

LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM)

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (“PBAM”) announced quarterly earnings today including the financial results of its subsidiary, CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) for the third quarter and first nine months of 2018. PBAM continues to follow its strategy of organic growth and disciplined expansion in the coastal Southern California markets it serves. Below are some highlights of the quarter and the year to date performance for the period ending September 30, 2018.

Total Assets were a record $749,962,000; up 6% over the prior quarter and up 27% year over year.

Net Loans were a record $576,903,000; up 9% over the prior quarter and up 29% year over year.

Total Deposits were $549,119,000; up 4% over the prior quarter and up 23% year over year.

Record Net Interest Income of $20,487,000 for the first nine months of 2018; up 25% year over year.

Record Quarterly Net Interest Income of $7,470,000 up 11% from the prior quarter and 30% for the same quarter a year ago.

Noninterest Income was a record $916,000 for the quarter and $1,754,000 year to date, primarily as a result of gain on sale of SBA loans.

Planned increases in Noninterest Expense resulted in costs of $6,357,000 for the quarter and $17,045,000 year to date. The largest increase was in Salaries and Employee Benefits, up 59% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to the same period of the prior year.

Net Income for the quarter was $1,098,000; up 27% from the prior quarter and down 6% year over year, reflecting our previously announced planned hiring and expense increases in Orange County, Los Angeles and SBA and an increase in provision for loan losses of $124,000, 33% over the prior quarter, reflecting the substantial growth of the loan portfolio.

Thomas V. Wornham, President and CEO of PBAM commented “We are pleased with our team members’ ability to execute on our ‘organic growth’ plan, which, has allowed us to grow to $750 million in total assets and increase our Net Interest Income, Loans and Deposits to record levels. We continue to focus on the long-term vision of being committed to investing today for tomorrow’s profits. CalPrivate Bank is seeing the return on the additional hires in Beverly Hills and Orange County, as well as the expansion of our SBA Group and our Specialty Lending Division. While the increase in operating expenses reflects the new hires and associated expenses and it generally takes time for them to produce, we could not be more pleased with the additions we have made. The increase in loans has also resulted in a $665,000 year over year increase in loan loss reserves, which has further reduced net income.”

Rick L. Sowers, President of CalPrivate Bank noted “Our results reflect the positive contribution the team is making and our disciplined approach to growth. We continue to look for opportunities to add great people to our existing talented staff as we execute on our growth plan.”

Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of PBAM commented “We are delighted with the Bank’s growth and excited by our prospects. We continue to take advantage of this unique window of opportunity, caused by the extensive M&A activity which has resulted in employee dislocations, allowing us to hire talented and proven bankers to fuel our organic growth strategy. While this investment may negatively impact our bottom line for a few quarters, we expect significant returns in future years. We remain focused on increasing long term shareholder value through an experienced dedicated team of professionals committed to providing the best solutions for our clients.”

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high net worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is a SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer 5-Star Rated Bank and is rated as one of the Top 200 Safest Banks in America by Deposits.com.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA For the three months ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2018 Q-o-Q Y-o-Y SELECT FINANCIAL DATA AND PERFORMANCE RATIOS September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 change ($) change (%) change ($) change (%) (unaudited) Common shares outstanding at period-end 5,047,093 5,048,658 4,999,427 (1,565) 0% 47,666 1% Book value per common share $ 16.23 $ 16.01 $ 15.94 $ 0.21 1% $ 0.28 2% Tangible book value per common share $ 16.07 $ 15.92 $ 15.84 $ 0.15 1% $ 0.23 1% PERFORMANCE RATIOS (%): Return on average assets (annualized) 0.62% 0.53% 0.81% 0.09% 17% -0.19% -23% Return on average equity (annualized) 5.35% 4.30% 5.84% 1.06% 25% -0.49% -8% Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) 5.41% 4.32% 5.87% 1.09% 25% -0.46% -8% Net interest margin 4.35% 4.23% 4.11% 0.12% 3% 0.24% 6% Net interest spread 4.28% 4.16% 4.05% 0.12% 3% 0.24% 6% Efficiency ratio 75.80% 78.66% 65.96% -2.85% -4% 9.84% 15% Noninterest expense / average assets 3.57% 3.62% 2.68% -0.05% -1% 0.89% 33% CAPITAL RATIOS (%): Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.51% 12.14% 14.31% -0.63% -5% -2.80% -20% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.01% 13.78% 17.08% -0.77% -6% -4.07% -24% Common equity Tier 1 ratio 13.01% 13.78% 17.08% -0.77% -6% -4.07% -24% Total risk-based capital ratio 13.90% 14.66% 18.00% -0.76% -5% -4.10% -23% Tangible equity / tangible assets 10.83% 11.32% 13.43% -0.49% -4% -2.60% -19% September 30, 2018 September 30, 2018 Q-o-Q Y-o-Y CREDIT QUALITY PROFILE AND METRICS: September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 change ($) change (%) change ($) change (%) Total Loans ($000s) 582,292 532,296 450,468 49,996 9% 131,824 29% 30-89 day past due loans ($000s) - - - - NM - NM 90+ day past due loans ($000s) - - - - NM - NM nonaccrual loans ($000s) - 1,481 1,606 (1,481) -100% (1,606) -100% NPAs / Assets (%) 0.00% 0.21% 0.27% (0) -100% (0) -100% NPLs / loans & REO (%) 0.00% 0.28% 0.36% (0) -100% (0) -100% Net chargeoffs ($000s) 0 0 0 - NM - NM NCOs / avg loans (annualized) (%) 0% 0% 0% - NM - NM Reserve ratio (%) 0.93% 0.92% 0.94% 0.01% 1% (0) -1% Reserve coverage ratio (%) NM 330% 263% NM NM NM NM September 30, 2018 September 30, 2018 Q-o-Q Y-o-Y LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION ($000s) September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 change ($) change (%) change ($) change (%) Real estate - investor owned 213,139 202,025 183,587 11,114 6% 29,552 16% Real estate - owner occupied 86,216 62,839 46,501 23,377 37% 39,715 85% Real estate - multifamily 62,811 66,024 52,595 (3,213) -5% 10,216 19% Real estate - single family 63,906 54,449 51,225 9,457 17% 12,681 25% Commercial business 124,770 118,296 93,860 6,474 5% 30,910 33% Land and construction 22,640 22,913 20,585 (273) -1% 2,055 10% Consumer 5,967 5,750 318 217 4% 5,649 1776% Other - - - - NM - NM Total loans held for investment 579,449 532,296 448,671 47,153 9% 130,778 29% Loans held for sale 2,843 - 1,797 2,843 NM 1,046 58% Total loans, including loans held for sale 582,292 532,296 450,468 49,996 9% 131,824 29% Allowance for loan losses (5,389) (4,893) (4,221) (496) 10% (1,168) 28% Net loans 576,903 527,403 446,247 49,500 9% 130,656 29% DEPOSIT COMPOSITION ($000S) Non interest bearing DDA 180,657 165,610 124,055 15,047 9% 56,602 46% Interest bearing DDA 16,481 17,437 10,963 (956) -5% 5,518 50% Savings & MMA 294,600 295,743 258,235 (1,143) 0% 36,365 14% Retail CD 6,461 7,294 6,793 (833) -11% (332) -5% Jumbo CD 50,920 42,397 48,064 8,523 20% 2,856 6% Total deposits 549,119 528,481 448,110 20,638 4% 101,009 23%

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA September 30, 2018 September 30, 2018 Q-o-Q Y-o-Y BALANCE SHEET September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 change ($) change (%) change ($) change (%) (unaudited - in $000s) Assets Cash and due from banks 24,273 22,688 13,363 1,585 7% 10,910 82% Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 33,061 36,621 70,336 (3,560) -10% (37,275) -53% 57,334 59,309 83,699 (1,975) -3% (26,365) -31% Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 2,749 2,749 2,997 - 0% (248) -8% Investment securities available for sale 99,217 101,451 45,512 (2,234) -2% 53,705 118% Investment securities held to maturity - - - Loans 582,292 532,296 450,468 49,996 9% 131,824 29% Allowance for loan losses (5,389) (4,893) (4,221) (496) 10% (1,168) 28% 576,903 527,403 446,247 49,500 9% 130,656 29% Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 2,889 2,878 2,295 11 0% 594 26% Premises and equipment, net 2,067 2,202 1,416 (135) -6% 651 46% Goodwill - - - - NM - NM Other intangible assets 789 443 503 346 78% 286 57% Deferred tax asset/liability 4,852 4,776 5,553 76 2% (701) -13% Accrued interest receivable 851 851 1,450 - 0% (599) -41% Other assets 2,311 8,574 800 (6,263) -73% 1,511 189% 749,962 710,636 590,472 39,326 6% 159,490 27% Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest Bearing 180,657 165,611 124,055 15,046 9% 56,602 46% Interest Bearing 368,462 362,870 324,055 5,592 2% 44,407 14% Total Deposits 549,119 528,481 448,110 20,638 4% 101,009 23% FHLB Borrowings 107,000 90,000 50,000 17,000 19% 57,000 114% Other borrowings 7,906 7,902 7,892 4 0% 14 0% Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 4,046 3,415 4,756 631 18% (710) -15% 668,071 629,798 510,758 38,273 6% 157,313 31% Shareholders' equity Common stock 58,242 58,167 57,684 75 0% 558 1% Additional paid-in capital 2,791 2,715 2,528 76 3% 263 10% Retained earnings 22,318 21,254 19,350 1,064 5% 2,968 15% Accumulated other comprehensive income (1,460) (1,298) 152 (162) 12% (1,612) -1061% 81,891 80,838 79,714 1,053 1% 2,177 3% Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 749,962 710,636 590,472 39,326 6% 159,490 27%

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA September 30, 2018 for the nine months ended Y-o-Y INCOME STATEMENT September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 change ($) change (%) (unaudited - in $000s, except per share data) Interest Income Loans 20,760 17,161 3,599 21% Investment securities 1,952 601 1,351 225% Deposits in other financial institutions 577 452 125 28% 23,289 18,214 5,075 28% Interest Expense Deposits 1,545 1,095 450 41% Borrowings 1,257 695 562 81% 2,802 1,790 1,012 57% Net interest income 20,487 16,424 4,063 25% Provision for credit losses 868 203 665 328% Net interest income after provision for credit losses 19,619 16,221 3,398 21% Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 276 255 21 8% Net gain on sale of loans & leases 1,261 237 1,024 432% Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities - 8 (8) -100% Other noninterest income 217 195 22 11% 1,754 695 1,059 152% Noninterest expense: Salary and employee benefits 11,202 7,035 4,167 59% Occupancy and equipment 1,690 1,178 512 43% Data processing 1,361 833 528 63% Professional services 898 656 242 37% Other expenses 1,894 1,183 711 60% 17,045 10,885 6,160 57% Income before provision for income tax 4,328 6,031 (1,703) -28% Provision for income tax 1,238 2,496 (1,258) -50% Net income 3,090 3,535 (445) -13% Net income available to common shareholders 3,042 3,504 (462) -13% Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 0.61 $ 0.71 $ (0.10) -14% Diluted earnings per share $ 0.60 $ 0.70 $ (0.10) -14% Average shares outstanding 4,955,683 4,949,318 6,365 0% Diluted average shares outstanding 5,033,425 5,065,320 (31,895) -1%

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA September 30, 2018 September 30, 2018 For the three months ended Q-o-Q Y-o-Y INCOME STATEMENT September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 change ($) change (%) change ($) change (%) (unaudited - in $000s, except per share data) Interest Income Loans 7,772 6,771 5,962 1,001 15% 1,810 30% Investment securities 698 689 227 9 1% 471 207% Deposits in other financial institutions 174 144 195 30 21% (21) -11% 8,644 7,604 6,384 1,040 14% 2,260 35% Interest Expense Deposits 592 476 379 116 24% 213 56% Borrowings 582 393 263 189 48% 319 121% 1,174 869 642 305 35% 532 83% Net interest income 7,470 6,735 5,742 735 11% 1,728 30% Provision for credit losses 496 372 17 124 33% 479 2818% Net interest income after provision for credit losses 6,974 6,363 5,725 611 10% 1,249 22% Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 90 115 77 (25) -22% 13 17% Net gain on sale of loans & leases 749 473 - 276 58% 749 NM Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities (6) 7 - (13) -186% (6) NM Other noninterest income 83 96 45 (13) -14% 38 84% 916 691 122 225 33% 794 651% Noninterest expense: Salary and employee benefits 4,269 3,870 2,492 399 10% 1,777 71% Occupancy and equipment 610 558 466 52 9% 144 31% Data processing 487 534 278 (47) -9% 209 75% Professional services 288 240 175 48 20% 113 65% Other expenses 703 639 457 64 10% 246 54% 6,357 5,841 3,868 516 9% 2,489 64% Income before provision for income tax 1,533 1,213 1,979 320 26% (446) -23% Provision for income tax 435 350 815 85 24% (380) -47% Net income 1,098 863 1,164 235 27% (66) -6% Net income available to common shareholders 1,081 855 1,154 226 26% (73) -6% Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 0.22 $ 0.17 $ 0.23 $ 0.05 28% $ (0.02) -7% Diluted earnings per share $ 0.21 $ 0.17 $ 0.23 $ 0.05 28% $ (0.02) -7% Average shares outstanding 4,967,905 4,954,863 4,941,023 13,042 0% 26,882 1% Diluted average shares outstanding 5,087,829 5,074,321 5,057,025 13,508 0% 30,804 1%

For the three months ended For the three months ended For the three months ended September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 Average Average Average Average Average Average RATE AND YIELD TABLE Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate (unaudited - in $000s) Interest-Earnings Assets: Deposits in other financial institutions 36,585 174 1.89% 34,236 145 1.70% 65,682 195 1.18% Investment securities 103,618 698 2.67% 106,295 688 2.60% 40,053 227 2.25% Loans 541,049 7,772 5.70% 497,917 6,771 5.45% 448,915 5,962 5.27% Total interest-earning assets 681,252 8,644 5.03% 638,448 7,604 4.78% 554,650 6,384 4.57% Noninterest-earning assets 24,817 16,475 18,041 Total Assets 706,069 654,923 572,691 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing transaction accounts 15,649 8 0.20% 17,085 9 0.21% 12,376 6 0.19% Money market 277,216 394 0.56% 267,736 355 0.53% 227,391 242 0.42% Savings deposits 5,580 4 0.28% 5,585 4 0.29% 5,551 3 0.21% Certificates of deposit 56,743 186 1.30% 46,544 108 0.93% 56,758 129 0.90% Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 355,188 592 0.66% 336,950 476 0.57% 302,076 380 0.50% FHLB advances 83,978 478 2.26% 60,769 290 1.91% 50,761 158 1.23% Other borrowings 7,904 104 5.22% 7,901 103 5.23% 7,890 104 5.23% Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 91,882 582 2.51% 68,670 393 2.30% 58,651 262 1.77% Noninterest-bearing deposits 173,335 158,079 129,918 Total Funding Sources 620,405 1,174 0.75% 563,699 869 0.62% 490,645 642 0.52% Noninterest-bearing liabilities 4,300 10,678 3,021 Shareholders' equity 81,364 80,546 79,025 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 706,069 654,923 572,691 Net interest spread 4.28% 4.16% 4.05% Net interest income 7,470 6,735 5,742 Net interest margin 4.35% 4.23% 4.11%