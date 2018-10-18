Progressive Care Inc. Announces Beta Launch of New Proprietary Tele-PharmCo Software Platform for Real-Time Patient-to-Pharmacist Video Interactions

MIAMI, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progressive Care Inc. ( OTCQB: RXMD ), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, today announced the beta launch of its new proprietary tele-pharmacy software Tele-PharmCo.

The new multi-platform technology software will facilitate two-way video conferencing between patients, healthcare professionals, and PharmCo’s team of pharmacists and pharmacy technicians through a secure video interface. Tele-PharmCo will allow patients and their care providers to connect and interact with licensed pharmacists and pharmacy technicians in real-time and speak directly about medications, prescription refills, adverse reactions, and other concerns.

“We are proud to announce the release of our proprietary Tele-PharmCo software as a part of our continued effort to remain at the forefront of technological advancement within the healthcare industry,” said S. Parikh Mars, Chief Executive Officer of Progressive Care Inc. “With the integration of digital and tech services on the rise, we couldn’t be more excited to be able to release our own personalized software that will greatly increase patient medication adherence and overall patient outcomes.”

Initially, the Tele-PharmCo software will be made available on customized kiosks, iPad devices, and desktop platforms, with plans to roll out a mobile application in the coming months. Progressive Care will be strategically identifying senior living communities, long-term care facilities, clinics, and physician’s offices for the software-enabled devices to be made available.

The software is also being integrated into the company’s DischargeRx program for hospital transitional care management. The DischargeRx program has currently been in use at Westchester General Hospital in Miami, Fla. since July of this year.

Mars continued: “We are also very excited to be rolling out the individual patient app and desktop versions of Tele-PharmCo, as they will offer patients the unique opportunity to speak directly with their pharmacists from the comfort of their own home. For patients with limited mobility, this can make all the difference and give us a competitive edge in the healthcare industry.”

As part of Progressive Care’s ongoing effort to enhance its technology offering, the company recently announced launched an updated website for its wholly owned subsidiary, PharmCo, LLC , to continue providing their patients with additional information on its growing platform of offered products and suite of services.

About Progressive Care Inc.

Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), through its PharmCo, LLC, is a South Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

