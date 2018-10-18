18/10/2018 13:02:00

Progressive Care Inc. Announces Beta Launch of New Proprietary Tele-PharmCo Software Platform for Real-Time Patient-to-Pharmacist Video Interactions

MIAMI, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, today announced the beta launch of its new proprietary tele-pharmacy software Tele-PharmCo.

The new multi-platform technology software will facilitate two-way video conferencing between patients, healthcare professionals, and PharmCo’s team of pharmacists and pharmacy technicians through a secure video interface. Tele-PharmCo will allow patients and their care providers to connect and interact with licensed pharmacists and pharmacy technicians in real-time and speak directly about medications, prescription refills, adverse reactions, and other concerns.

“We are proud to announce the release of our proprietary Tele-PharmCo software as a part of our continued effort to remain at the forefront of technological advancement within the healthcare industry,” said S. Parikh Mars, Chief Executive Officer of Progressive Care Inc. “With the integration of digital and tech services on the rise, we couldn’t be more excited to be able to release our own personalized software that will greatly increase patient medication adherence and overall patient outcomes.”

Initially, the Tele-PharmCo software will be made available on customized kiosks, iPad devices, and desktop platforms, with plans to roll out a mobile application in the coming months. Progressive Care will be strategically identifying senior living communities, long-term care facilities, clinics, and physician’s offices for the software-enabled devices to be made available.

The software is also being integrated into the company’s DischargeRx program for hospital transitional care management. The DischargeRx program has currently been in use at Westchester General Hospital in Miami, Fla. since July of this year.

Mars continued: “We are also very excited to be rolling out the individual patient app and desktop versions of Tele-PharmCo, as they will offer patients the unique opportunity to speak directly with their pharmacists from the comfort of their own home. For patients with limited mobility, this can make all the difference and give us a competitive edge in the healthcare industry.”

As part of Progressive Care’s ongoing effort to enhance its technology offering, the company recently announced launched an updated website for its wholly owned subsidiary, PharmCo, LLC, to continue providing their patients with additional information on its growing platform of offered products and suite of services.

For more information about Progressive Care, please visit the company’s website.

Connect and stay in touch with us on social media:

Progressive Care Inc.

https://www.facebook.com/ProgressiveCareUS/

https://twitter.com/ProgressCareUS

PharmCo, LLC

https://www.facebook.com/pharmcorx/

https://twitter.com/PharmCoRx

About Progressive Care Inc.

Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), through its PharmCo, LLC, is a South Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Armen Karapetyan, Progressive Care

Senior Advisor Business Development

Armen@progressivecareus.com

www.progressivecareus.com

www.pharmcopharmacy.com

Public Relations Contact:

Tory Patterson, CMW Media

Tory@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

Web and Application Development Contact:

Marcello Jaspan, Mass Ventures Corp

Marcello@massventurescorp.com

www.massventurescorp.com

Progressive Care Website Logo.JPG

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
15 Oct
DANSKE
Stop dog for helvede dine sindsyge indlæg. Det er brugere som dig der fuldkommen smadrer det her for..
31
16 Oct
DANSKE
Jeg tror aldrig jeg har oplevet en person, der var så bitter som du er. Du bruger en ufattelig masse..
30
11 Oct
OMXC25
... og det betyder som regel, at det er sidste ben i nedturen, før en pause, eller en positiv modrea..
24
13 Oct
PNDORA
Carnegie's seneste analyse gav lidt medvind til pandora, men det var slet ikke meningen, idet alle j..
21
12 Oct
DANSKE
Ole Andersen havde ansat 5 kanibaler til at ryde op efter hvidvasskandalen. I har nu fast arbejde, t..
21
14 Oct
DANSKE
En korruptionsbekæmper skudt i Moskva, er nu også blevet Danske Banks skyld, hvor ussel kan denne p..
18
12 Oct
DANSKE
Der er noget ejendommeligt ved danmarkshistoriens formentlig største pengeinstitutskandale: Formentl..
15
16 Oct
VELO
HVAD SIGER VELOXIS og HVAD GØR MARKEDET...    Lad os starte med hvad sagde Craig Collard ved regnska..
14
15 Oct
VELO
Hej Veloxis er i dag nævnt som en af de 3 aktier man bør fokusere på. https://play.borsen.dk/klip/5b..
14
13 Oct
CHEMM
@Tommy, Du stiller et meget relevant spørgsmål, men først vil jeg korrigere lidt på dit P/E. Som inv..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2018 Revenue
2
Premier explores Bermuda economic synergies with Florida in Miami talks with region’s business leaders
3
Acquisition of Rennert International Sets Pathway to World-Class International Learning Hub at Berkeley College New York
4
Edgewater Announces Fixed Exchange Ratio for Arrangement with Alithya, Confirmation of Support from Stockholders Holding Majority Vote and Recommendation by Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS to Vote “For” the Arrangement
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages FND Investors to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:20
Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Barnes & Noble, Boot Barn, Endologix, Pilgrim's Pride, OraSure Technologies, and Genesco — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications
13:15
New Research Coverage Highlights Altair Engineering, Genomic Health, Seres Therapeutics, REV Group, MACOM Technology Solutions, and New Mountain Finance — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018
13:14
OpGen Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
13:10
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Cerus, AdvanSix, Spark Therapeutics, Imperva, Central Garden & Pet, and Francesca's — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
13:05
Organovo Announces Release Date for Fiscal Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results
13:05
CodeGuard Expands to Europe and APAC to Meet Global Demand for Website Backup, Maintenance, and Recovery Services
13:04
Briggs & Stratton and STA-BIL Collaborate to Help Improve Engine Health & Fuel Education
13:03
Abeona Therapeutics Appoints João Siffert, M.D. Head of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer
13:02
Progressive Care Inc. Announces Beta Launch of New Proprietary Tele-PharmCo Software Platform for Real-Time Patient-to-Pharmacist Video Interactions

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
18 October 2018 13:38:04
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-10-18 14:38:04 - 2018-10-18 13:38:04 - 1000 - Website: OKAY