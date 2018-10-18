RAJANT, OSIsoft PARTNER TO BRING ENHANCED INDUSTRIAL IOT OFFERING TO MINING, TRANSPORTATION, ENERGY AND OIL & GAS SECTORS

Malvern, PA & San Leandro, CA, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial operations looking to embrace the digital transformation, boost productivity and optimize their mobile assets are set to benefit as Rajant Corporation, the exclusive provider of Kinetic Mesh wireless networks, has entered into a partnership with OSIsoft. This partnership will see the two companies collaborate to deliver insight on demand and on the edge bringing new Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) capabilities to the industries they serve. This announcement follows Rajant’s debut at OSIsoft PI World in Barcelona, Spain last month.

“I’m very excited about the partnership of OSIsoft and Rajant,” shared Mel Torrie, CEO of Autonomous Solutions, Inc (ASI). Anyone involved in IIoT should be paying close attention. In our business, we automate vehicles, equipment, and robots; these two companies' products are key enablers to our company, ASI. We became a Rajant partner many years ago. Their Kinetic Mesh wireless network, in my opinion, is the only true mission-critical wireless network on the market. The more challenging the conditions, the better it shines. We recently started using OSIsoft and their predictive analysis, data visualization, and automation tools are second to none. But your data is only as good as the wireless network that transports it, so for reliable wireless communication, we depend on a Rajant Kinetic Mesh Network to transport OMF data to OSI’s PI Servers. IIoT is the catchphrase for what these two companies have been delivering for a very long time. My motto is, go with what is proven and what works.”

Rajant and OSIsoft, a trusted manufacturer of application software for real-time data management, will target mining, transportation, energy, and oil & gas to offer a holistic partner ecosystem. This will help organizations to reap the benefits of a digital transformation and build continuous improvement processes using data.

OSIsoft’s operational intelligence PI System offering will be working together with Rajant’s industry-leading Kinetic Mesh technology, a unique wireless network that provides fully mobile broadband connectivity which is fail-proof in any application and critical in data-intensive industrial environments. To enable customers to shift from complexity to simplicity, OSIsoft will provide its tailored asset maintenance, management and analytical solutions to address the challenges that businesses often find with high-fidelity asset data. In turn, Rajant will seamlessly collect data points from all disparate communication systems and run it through a single pipe, which has autonomous adaptability to continuously self-optimize in response to changing conditions.

“Rajant is already well-rooted within an array of sectors that OSIsoft serves, such as mining, and this is demonstrated with many of our Kinetic Mesh® devices being utilized across the globe. Our key strength is the networks’ autonomous adaptability. It can self-optimize routing and many configuration settings, unlike other wireless networks, which have completely static configurations and routes. Add to this, Rajant’s wireless solution provides continuous connectivity even in high-speed, mobile applications. Industries can struggle to manage, maintain and regulate their assets and network while trying to cut costs,” said Gary Anderson, SVP of Rajant. “Our partnership with OSIsoft will completely eradicate any worries of set-up, maintenance, and troubleshooting truly offering the most mission-critical, reliable wireless offering on the market today.”

“Mobile equipment is a key enabler to deliver more resilient and efficient supply chain systems, by not only moving these assets from planned to condition maintenance thus increasing availability, but to use that data to feed performance and system optimization,” said Matt Miller, OSIsoft’s Transportation Industry Principal. “We believe Rajant’s industry-leading Kinetic Mesh® will allow many of these customers to get reliable data from their assets which would otherwise limit the value of that data, due to lack of meaningful network coverage and connectivity to their critical mobile assets. As the industry moves to autonomous operations, it will put even more emphasis on robust network connectivity.”

About OSIsoft

For over 38 years, OSIsoft has been dedicated to helping people transform their world through data. Our software turns the vast data streams from sensors and other devices into rich, real-time insights for saving money, improving productivity or developing new products. Over 1,000 leading utilities, 95 percent of the largest oil and gas companies and more than 65 percent of the Fortune 500 industrial companies rely on the PI System to get the most out of their businesses. Founded in 1980, OSIsoft has over 1,300 employees and is headquartered in San Leandro, California. To learn more, please visit www.osisoft.com.

About Rajant Corporation

ajant Corporation is the exclusive provider of private wireless networks powered by the patented Kinetic Mesh® network, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 50 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, oil & gas, transportation, petrochemical plants, and municipalities, Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with additional facilities and offices in Arizona, Kentucky, and Alabama. For more information, visit www.rajant.com , or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

