18/10/2018 07:00:03

Ratos AB: Telephone conference 25 October in connection with Interim report

Press release 18 October 2018

The Interim report January-September 2018 will be released on Thursday, 25 October around 08.00 CET.

At 11.00 CET a telephone conference will be held, participant connection: UK: +44 20 3008 9813, SE: +46 8 566 426 99, US: +1 855 831 5948. The telephone conference will be webcasted live at www.ratos.se where presentation material will be available as soon as the report is released.

The telephone conference will be recorded and available at www.ratos.se.

For further information:

Helene Gustafsson, Head of IR & Press, +46 8 700 17 98

Financial calendar from Ratos:

Interim report January-September 2018        25 October 2018

Year-end report 2018                                     15 February 2019

Ratos is an investment company that owns and develops unlisted medium-sized Nordic companies. Our goal as an active owner is to contribute to the long-term and sustainable business development in the companies we invest in and to make value-generating transactions. Ratos's portfolio consists of 12 medium-sized Nordic companies and the largest segments in terms of sales are Construction, Industrials and Consumer goods/retail. Ratos is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a total of approximately 12,300 employees.

