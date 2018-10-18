Retail Buyers Look to Infuse CBD Products Into Their Inventory - The Top Trending Products and Brands in 2018

Toronto, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The stigma around Cannabidiol (CBD) oil has decreased making many CBD infused brands gain mainstream popularity and command more shelf space in stores across the country. Cannabidiol (CBD) oil is one of the hundreds of cannabinoids found in the cannabis sativa plant and can be derived from two different species of cannabinoids: marijuana and hemp. The many therapeutic and health benefits of CBD oil has been widely reported and is the key market driver for this trend.

Google searches show that hemp-derived CBD products are one of the hottest commodities right now. Customers following trends in the health and wellness category and those interested in alternative medicine and herbal beauty treatments are choosing CBD products and are willing to pay a higher price for them. Retailer interest in CBD products is also growing exponentially, and beyond specialty stores, in hopes of attracting today’s coveted high spending customer. While some store owners introducing CBD products for the first time are setting aside dedicated shelf space, others are beginning to integrate CBD brands among existing product inventory throughout their store.

“With so much information at their fingertips, customers are increasingly educated and informed about the choices they are making, “ says Danielle Brown, Chief Marketing Officer, Hubba. “Customers are also looking to their trusted retailers to cut out some of the clutter when it comes to the mountain of choices they have. And those retailers are turning to Hubba to better understand, and get ahead of the trends and products that their customers will be looking for.

Inspired by the growing interest in CBD and its health benefits, brands are developing unique and interesting products from snacks to beverages and beauty products. The top trending products based on retailer interest and searches on Hubba over the past six months are:

Top Products and Brands:

Oleo - A water-soluble CBD powder for edibles and drink mixes. The Oleo product line also includes CBD infused rooibos tea mixes and a coconut water,

Therapeutic Treats - CBD infused all natural luxury chocolate with zero THC. Therapeutic Treats is available in different flavors including white chocolate, sea salt strawberry, caramel coconut drizzle etc.

Strava Life Coffee - Specialty coffee roasters with CBD infused, craft roasted coffees in a variety of blends and flavors including decaf.

Jersey Shore Cosmetics - An all natural non-toxic cosmetics company that also has a sativa infused product line that includes medicinal hydrating balm and anti-aging facial oils with adaptogens and ferulic acid.

Jambo Superfoods - A family-owned company that makes high-quality hemp oil CBD products with all natural ingredients. Product line includes breath spray, muscle balm, and coffee.

Cannuka - A full line beauty company that features Cannabis and Manuka Honey ingredients their collection of products, including eye balm, body cream, skin balm etc. - 30 -

