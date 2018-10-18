18/10/2018 16:45:31

RIBER : Order for a MBE production system in Asia

Order for a MBE production system in Asia

Bezons, October 18, 2018 - 5:45pm - RIBER, a global market leader for semiconductor industry equipment, is announcing an order for a MBE production system in Asia.

An Asian industrial company, new RIBER customer, has ordered a MBE 6000 system, a multi-Wafer production machine benefiting from a very high performance level reputation

This machine is intended to produce optoelectronic systems serving fiber-optic interconnections markets.

After the recent opening of a subsidiary in China, this commercial success confirms RIBER's growth potential in Asia and highlights how RIBER's technological solutions are in line with markets addressed.

This order will be delivered in 2019.

About RIBER:

Riber designs and produces molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) systems as well as evaporation sources and cells for the semiconductor industry. This high-tech equipment is essential for the manufacturing of compound semiconductor materials and new materials that are used in numerous consumer applications, from new information technologies to OLED flat screens and next-generation solar cells.

Riber is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment "C") and is part of the CAC Small, CAC Technology and CAC T. HARD. & EQ indices. Riber is eligible for SME share-based savings schemes.

ISIN: FR0000075954 - RIB

Reuters: RIBE.PA

Bloomberg: RIB: FP

BPI France-approved innovative company

www.riber.com

RIBER

Guillaume de Bélair

tel: +33 (0)1 39 96 65 00

invest@riber.com

CALYPTUS 

Cyril Combe

tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68

cyril.combe@calyptus.net

Order for a MBE production system in Asia

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: RIBER via Globenewswire

