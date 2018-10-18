18/10/2018 16:45:25

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT - REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES ON 18 OCTOBER 2018

Rovio Entertainment, Stock Exchange Release, 18th October 2018 at 18:45 EET

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT - REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES ON 18 OCTOBER 2018

In the NASDAQ Helsinki

Trade date

Exchange transaction

Trading code

Amount, shares

Average price/share, EUR

Total cost, EUR

18 OCTOBER 2018

Buy

ROVIO

5 100

4,3371

22 119

Rovio Entertainment now holds a total of 209 886 own shares including the shares repurchased on 18 October 2018.

On behalf of Rovio Entertainment

OP CORPORATE BANK PLC

Tomi Korpivaara                  

Further information:

Mikko Setälä, Executive Vice President, Investor Relations

mikko.setala@rovio.com

+358 207 888 300

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

About Rovio:

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global entertainment company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 4 billion times. The Company is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, the Company offers multiple mobile games, animations and has produced The Angry Birds Movie, which opened number one in theatres in 50 countries and the sequel which is in production. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)

Rovio trades 18102018

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Rovio Entertainment Oyj via Globenewswire

