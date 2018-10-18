18/10/2018 15:00:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline – November 20, 2018

Related content
15 Oct - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for COCP, ABBV and ALNY: Levi & Kor..
15 Oct - 
AbbVie Inc. Investor Alert: Law Offices of Andrew J. Br..
14 Oct - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: QRTEA TRCO PVG USAT COCP TGTX ABBV C..

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against AbbVie Inc. (“AbbVie” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ABBV) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired AbbVie securities between October 25, 2013 and September 18, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: https://www.bgandg.com/abbv.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AbbVie’s strategy to increase the sales growth of its blockbuster drug, HUMIRA, was through illegal kickbacks and unlawful sales and marketing tactics; (2) such practices would lead to heightened scrutiny by State governments and agencies; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. 

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: https://www.bgandg.com/abbv or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in AbbVie you have until November 20, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

BGG Logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

15:00 ABBV
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline – November 20, 2018
15 Oct ABBV
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for COCP, ABBV and ALNY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15 Oct ABBV
AbbVie Inc. Investor Alert: Law Offices of Andrew J. Brown Investigates Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Officers and Directors
14 Oct ACHC
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: QRTEA TRCO PVG USAT COCP TGTX ABBV CPB CHGG ACHC: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
12 Oct USAT
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of NVRO, LOGM, USAT, ABBV and ALNY
12 Oct ABBV
AbbVie Losses Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Important Upcoming Deadline in the Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against AbbVie Inc. - ABBV
12 Oct ABBV
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline – November 20, 2018
11 Oct ABBV
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ABBV, MGTI and SFIX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
11 Oct USAT
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TRCO USAT MCHP COCP ABBV ALNY MGTI CHGG ADNT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
10 Oct ABBV
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ABBV, ALNY and ADNT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2018 Revenue
2
Premier explores Bermuda economic synergies with Florida in Miami talks with region’s business leaders
3
Acquisition of Rennert International Sets Pathway to World-Class International Learning Hub at Berkeley College New York
4
Retail Business Services Commits to Removing Artificial Ingredients from All Private Brand Products for Consumers by 2025
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages FND Investors to Contact the Firm

Related stock quotes

AbbVie Inc 90.93 -1.5% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:47
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Funko, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Financial Losses in Excess of $50,000 to Contact the Firm – FNKO
15:42
Listing of bond loan issued by Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ) on STO Corporate Bonds (618/18)
15:37
Total Voting Rights
15:36
OV - First prostate cancer patient included in Oncology Venture's Phase 2 study of Irofulven for personalized treatment
15:34
Centering® Healthcare Institute and the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Team Up to Improve Outcomes in New York City
15:33
Nexus Energy Services, Inc. Corporate Update
15:30
Carbon Black, Inc. Named one of the 2018 Best Small & Medium Workplaces by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE
15:30
Crescent Point Announces Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call
15:30
Enlighten and Alion Experts Presenting New Technologies at Artificial Intelligence Conference

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
18 October 2018 16:05:32
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-10-18 17:05:32 - 2018-10-18 16:05:32 - 1000 - Website: OKAY