18/10/2018 18:00:00

Zignal Labs and PRWeek Release Inaugural Brand Reputation Study

Senior communications leaders link market value to brand reputation.

Yet over 75 percent do not feel equipped to effectively 

respond to digital threats in real-time.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation management has become a top priority for communications and marketing leaders according to a recent study conducted by PRWeek and Zignal Labs. More than half (52 percent) of the 174 communications executives surveyed from large enterprises and agencies report at least half of a company’s market value can be attributed to reputation. At the same time, almost three quarters of these leaders feel unprepared to quickly react to an unexpected crisis, while nearly 80 percent lack full confidence in their current data capabilities to counter growing digital threats.

“At a time when corporate and executive reputations can hinge upon a fast-moving story or a malicious social media conversation, communications professionals cannot afford to be caught off guard,” said Josh Ginsberg, CEO of Zignal Labs. “Our PRWeek/Zignal study underscores the vital role data-driven reputation management will play in this uncertain media landscape to mitigate dangerous digital risks, while building bulletproof brands.”

Other key findings include:

  • Over 84 percent of brand leaders believe a company’s CSR (corporate social responsibility) initiatives have a tangible impact on its value.

     

  • Nearly three-quarters of respondents (74 percent) admit they have room to improve in terms of demonstrating measurable outcomes to the C-Suite. Yet, over 21 percent of respondents still use “clip or media monitoring reports” as the primary tactic to demonstrate value.

     

  • Disinformation campaigns from bad faith actors are a further source of reputational concern: Over 83 percent of respondents admit to needing help in combating the threat of disinformation through social media channels.

     

  • To build and protect brand, over 90 percent of respondents view AI/machine learning as a boon to PR teams.

     

  • When asked what tactic would be most effective at addressing brand reputation concerns, over 79 percent placed establishing a centralized ‘command center’ structure and break down silos across internal teams.

     

  • Influencers rank as one of the top three stakeholder segments supporting reputation management programs.

“Our PRWeek and Zignal Labs survey reveals the stark realities of a challenging digital media landscape,” said Gideon Fidelzeid, managing editor of PRWeek. “This study should serve as a wakeup call for every communications leader to evolve their metrics, technologies and internal skill sets. Otherwise brands risk jeopardizing their company’s reputation – and ultimately their financial longevity and stability.”

The survey reflects the views of 174 senior communications leaders representing top brands and PR agencies conducted between April 3 and May 4, 2018.

The full 2018 Brand Reputation Report, including detailed conclusions and statistics, can be found online at www.zignallabs.com/brandreputation

About Zignal Labs

Zignal Labs is the world’s leading media analytics company. With unparalleled expertise in big data, machine learning and media measurement, Zignal empowers communications and marketing teams to build trust and credibility in their brands. Insights from the Zignal platform help the Fortune 1000 measure the impact of their earned media programs, mitigate reputational risks and inform strategic decision-making. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices in New York City, and Washington DC, Zignal serves customers around the world including IBM, NVIDIA, Airbnb, Citrix, DTE Energy, The Sacramento Kings, Uber and FleishmanHillard. To learn more, visit: www.zignallabs.com.

Media Contact

Alex Wolff

202 464 6961

awolff@skdknick.com

zignal-logo-800x256.jpg.jpg

