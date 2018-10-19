19/10/2018 14:45:46

AIR FRANCE - KLM : PRESS RELEASE

Related content
12 Oct - 
AIR FRANCE - KLM: Declaration of number of voting right..
08 Oct - 
AIR FRANCE - KLM: SEPTEMBER 2018 TRAFFIC
14 Sep - 
Benjamin Smith takes over as CEO of Air France-KLM

Roissy, October 19, 2018

Press release

Agreement signed between Air France and its representative unions regarding employee compensation

Today, Air France and its representative unions CFDT, CFE-CGC/UNAC, FO/SNPNC, SPAF and UNSA aérien Air France (both ground staff and cabin crew components) signed an agreement regarding employee compensation. These unions represent 76.4% of the employees who voted in the last union elections. This agreement is therefore considered valid and will be implemented.

"I would like to thank everyone involved at Air France for the quality of our discussions over the past few weeks, and for the trust that has prevailed throughout," said Benjamin Smith, CEO of Air France-KLM and Air France. "This way of working between all parties provides Air France and the Air France-KLM Group with a new perspective going forward, and it is my hope that it will ensure the future success of our airlines."

The key provisions of the agreement include a general pay increase of 2%, retroactive to January 1, 2018, and a general pay increase of 2% on January 1, 2019.

The next round of annual salary negotiations (NAO) will begin with all representative unions in October 2019. These discussions will be based on the global economic environment, the present situation of the Air France-KLM Group, as well as the company's economic performance.

Air France-KLM : Press release

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: AIR FRANCE - KLM via Globenewswire

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

14:45 E:AF
AIR FRANCE - KLM : PRESS RELEASE
12 Oct E:AF
AIR FRANCE - KLM: Declaration of number of voting rights
08 Oct E:AF
AIR FRANCE - KLM: SEPTEMBER 2018 TRAFFIC
14 Sep E:AF
Benjamin Smith takes over as CEO of Air France-KLM
12 Sep E:AF
AIR FRANCE - KLM : Final results tender offer to repurchase subordinated perpetual notes issued in 2015
10 Sep E:AF
AIR FRANCE - KLM: Declaration of number of voting rights
10 Sep E:AF
AIR FRANCE - KLM : AUGUST 2018 TRAFFIC
03 Sep E:AF
Air France-KLM launches a tender offer to repurchase its subordinated perpetual notes issued in 2015
16 Aug E:AF
AIR FRANCE - KLM : Board of Directors appoints Benjamin Smith as Air France-KLM CEO
08 Aug E:AF
AIR FRANCE - KLM : July 2018 TRAFFIC

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Nexus Energy Services, Inc. Corporate Update
2
Euronet Worldwide Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
3
Spectrum ASA: Purchase of Shares
4
Total Voting Rights
5
Cannabis consulting firm continues growth across nation

Related stock quotes

AIR France-KLM 8.374 -1.2% Stock price decreasing
AIR France - KLM 10.30 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:02
Misonix to Report Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on November 8
15:01
Hubbell Incorporated Declares 9% Dividend Increase
15:00
Novartis phase II GEOMETRY mono-1 trial of investigational medicine capmatinib (INC280) shows positive results in patients with MET mutated advanced NSCLC
14:55
Net Asset Value(s)
14:53
Associa Community Management Professionals’ Derrick Orberg Running for Volusia Soil & Water Conservation District Seat 1
14:52
IT – Genium INET – Change of trading system for Icelandic Fixed Income products
14:50
IT – INET Nordic – Change of trading system for Icelandic Fixed Income products (57/18)
14:48
Crednology Holding Corp. Signs New Three Year Contract with City of Torrance Providing Services to The City, Its IT Department, Business Community and City Residents
14:46
Hill International to Assist the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission in Completing the Mon/Fayette Expressway System

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 October 2018 15:19:03
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-10-19 16:19:03 - 2018-10-19 15:19:03 - 1000 - Website: OKAY