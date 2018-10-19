AIR FRANCE - KLM : PRESS RELEASE

Roissy, October 19, 2018

Press release

Agreement signed between Air France and its representative unions regarding employee compensation

Today, Air France and its representative unions CFDT, CFE-CGC/UNAC, FO/SNPNC, SPAF and UNSA aérien Air France (both ground staff and cabin crew components) signed an agreement regarding employee compensation. These unions represent 76.4% of the employees who voted in the last union elections. This agreement is therefore considered valid and will be implemented.

"I would like to thank everyone involved at Air France for the quality of our discussions over the past few weeks, and for the trust that has prevailed throughout," said Benjamin Smith, CEO of Air France-KLM and Air France. "This way of working between all parties provides Air France and the Air France-KLM Group with a new perspective going forward, and it is my hope that it will ensure the future success of our airlines."

The key provisions of the agreement include a general pay increase of 2%, retroactive to January 1, 2018, and a general pay increase of 2% on January 1, 2019.

The next round of annual salary negotiations (NAO) will begin with all representative unions in October 2019. These discussions will be based on the global economic environment, the present situation of the Air France-KLM Group, as well as the company's economic performance.

