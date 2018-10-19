Announcing the launch of the KODAKOne Post-Licensing Portal (PLP)

The KODAKOne PLP is able to handle up to 1 billion images per second

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RYDE Holding, Inc., the creator and operator of the blockchain-based KODAKOne Image Rights Management Platform, today announced the launch of the Post-Licensing Portal (PLP), the first pillar of the KODAKOne Platform services.

The KODAKOne PLP offers intelligent web crawler and image recognition technology, offering photographers and rightsholders dependable image usage tracking online accompanied by a credible and user-friendly approach to help turn infringers into customers. The portal gives rights infringers a simple stepwise process to make it easy and acceptable to license image usages retroactively and avoid unnecessary legal disputes.

The platform will use AI to enrich image metadata, flag necessary rights clearances and predict licensing value based on similar known images. The coming smart contract implementation will allow for the scaling of licence management while the integration of the KODAKCoin will allow for instant settlement of licenses as well as improved monetization and liquidity for content creators.

“KODAKOne’s purpose is to legalize rather than criminalize unauthorized image usage and ensure content creators get fairly paid for their work.” Said Jan Denecke, CEO RYDE. “The PLP is only the first of the platform services and will be enhanced with the KODAKOne blockchain registry and smart contract and management layer.”

About Ryde Holding, Inc.

Ryde Holding, Inc. (formerly WENN Digital, Inc.), a brand licensee of Eastman Kodak Company, is the creator and operator of the KODAKOne Platform and the KODAKCoin Tokens. Ryde and its advisors are an experienced development and operations team with expertise in proprietary blockchain development, big data, copyright law, AI-enabled image recognition and post-licensing monetization systems. For more information, go to kodakone.com .

