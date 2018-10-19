19/10/2018 17:40:44

Announcing the launch of the KODAKOne Post-Licensing Portal (PLP)

The KODAKOne PLP is able to handle up to 1 billion images per second 

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RYDE Holding, Inc., the creator and operator of the blockchain-based KODAKOne Image Rights Management Platform, today announced the launch of the Post-Licensing Portal (PLP), the first pillar of the KODAKOne Platform services.

The KODAKOne PLP offers intelligent web crawler and image recognition technology, offering photographers and rightsholders dependable image usage tracking online accompanied by a credible and user-friendly approach to help turn infringers into customers. The portal gives rights infringers a simple stepwise process to make it easy and acceptable to license image usages retroactively and avoid unnecessary legal disputes. 

The platform will use AI to enrich image metadata, flag necessary rights clearances and predict licensing value based on similar known images. The coming smart contract implementation will allow for the scaling of licence management while the integration of the KODAKCoin will allow for instant settlement of licenses as well as improved monetization and liquidity for content creators.

“KODAKOne’s purpose is to legalize rather than criminalize unauthorized image usage and ensure content creators get fairly paid for their work.” Said Jan Denecke, CEO RYDE. “The PLP is only the first of the platform services and will be enhanced with the KODAKOne blockchain registry and smart contract and management layer.” 

Join KODAKOne at the Start Engine Summit on October 19 to learn more.

About Ryde Holding, Inc.

Ryde Holding, Inc. (formerly WENN Digital, Inc.), a brand licensee of Eastman Kodak Company, is the creator and operator of the KODAKOne Platform and the KODAKCoin Tokens. Ryde and its advisors are an experienced development and operations team with expertise in proprietary blockchain development, big data, copyright law, AI-enabled image recognition and post-licensing monetization systems. For more information, go to kodakone.com.

Disclaimer for Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements.” Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the Company’s statements that: through the partnership with Lobster, KODAKOne will monitor and protect the 10+ million images and later videos stored in Lobster’s database; the KODAKOne platform will launch later this year; providing information to Lobster’s users regarding content that is being used across social media without permission and empowering them to offer post-licensing to the (often unintentional) copyright infringers in a positive way will be extremely beneficial; KODAKOne will register all of Lobster’s images on its blockchain, and once complete, Lobster will be able to offer monitoring and post-licensing to all its users upon request; with the partnership with Lobster, KODAKOne is leading the way for big brands to bolster adoption by leveraging the technological innovation taking place within the blockchain and cryptocurrency space; and KODAKCoin is the token that will reward and incentivize the KODAKOne platform users. The material assumptions supporting these forward-looking statements include, among others, that the Company’s future growth potential, results of operations, future prospects and opportunities; execution of the Company’s business strategy; there being no material variations in current regulatory environments; the Company’s operating expenses, including general and administrative expenses; the Company’s ability to obtain any necessary financing on acceptable terms; timing and amount of capital expenditures; retention of skilled personnel; continuation of current tax and regulatory regimes; and general economic and financial market conditions. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including: inability to efficiently manage the Company’s operations; general economic and business conditions; the Company’s negative operating cash flow; the Company’s ability to obtain additional financing; increases in capital and operating costs; general cryptocurrency risks; technological changes and developments in the blockchain and cryptocurrencies; risks relating to regulatory changes or actions; and competition for blockchain platforms and technologies; any of which may cause the Company’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Further, although the Company has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results, levels of activity, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada. Although the Company believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents the Company files with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, and on the SEDAR, available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Media contact:

Arian L. Hopkins

Communications

Arian.hopkins@kodakone.com

KODAK one.png

