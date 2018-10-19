19/10/2018 14:53:56

Associa Community Management Professionals’ Derrick Orberg Running for Volusia Soil & Water Conservation District Seat 1

Orlando, FL, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Professionals’ community manager, Derrick Orberg, is running for Volusia County Soil & Water Conservation District, Seat 1 for Volusia County. The general election is scheduled for November 6, 2018.

The Volusia Soil & Water Conservation District focuses on many environmental interests including water quality issues, low impact development, water supply from humidity, and sustainable landscaping as well as helps educate residents on various agricultural opportunities, the importance of insect control, and water quality.

Mr. Orberg has been a valued member of the Associa Community Management Professionals (CMP) team since 2016 and has spent his time engaging his managed communities in environmentally friendly and regenerative conversation projects. His passion continues to be supporting the local farming community with a special interest in healthier soil and cleaner water.

“I have been studying how to nurture nature and the specific effects that poisons in our food system have on the surrounding soil, agriculture, water supply, and most importantly, our loved ones,” stated Derrick Orberg, Associa Community Management Professionals community manager and candidate. “If elected, my initial focus will be on food sovereignty for Volusia County residents including educating and building relationships with the conservation district. I will start by bringing a higher quality of compost to residents and transitioning composting waste streams to be more productive and profitable. These are extremely important issues and I am the best candidate to implement the necessary changes.”

Mr. Orberg is currently an associate member of the Volusia Soil & Water Conservation District.

For more information and/or to vote please visit https://www.volusiaelections.org/.

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

