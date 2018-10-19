19/10/2018 19:35:23

Barrick Announces Favorable ISS Recommendation for Randgold Merger

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX)(TSX:ABX) (“Barrick”) today announced that Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”), a leading independent proxy advisory firm, has recommended that Barrick shareholders vote FOR the ordinary resolution of shareholders approving the issuance of Barrick common shares in connection with the merger of Barrick and Randgold Resources Limited.

Additionally, in response to comments received from ISS which led to a negative recommendation on the continuance resolution, Barrick has made minor revisions to the advance notice provisions contained in the articles to be adopted in connection with the proposed continuance of Barrick to the Province of British Columbia to make them consistent with what ISS considers to be best practice. The changes to the articles, which were included in Schedule K to the Barrick information circular dated October 4, 2018, involve the deletion of sections 14.2(4)(b)(vii) and 14.2(4)(b)(viii) of the articles, which would have required a shareholder nominating a director for election to represent (1) that such shareholder intends to appear in person or by proxy at the applicable shareholders’ meeting to propose such nomination, and (2) whether such shareholder intends to deliver a proxy circular or otherwise solicit proxies in support of its director nomination.

A revised Schedule K to the Barrick information circular reflecting the revisions above is available on Barrick’s website at www.barrick.com/a-new-champion.

Shareholder Questions and Assistance

If you have any questions or require assistance voting your shares, please contact our proxy solicitation agent, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, at 1-877-452-7184 toll-free in North America, or call collect outside North America at +1 416 304-0211, or by e-mail at assistance@laurelhill.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Deni Nicoski

Senior Vice President

Investor Relations

Telephone: +1 416 307-7474

Email: dnicoski@barrick.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Andy Lloyd

Senior Vice President

Communications

Telephone: +1 416 307-7414

Email: alloyd@barrick.com

