TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Block Listing Six Monthly Return

19 October 2018

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Legal entity identifier: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.5.6, the Board of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund hereby publishes its Block Listing six monthly return. The next return is expected on or around 19 April 2019.