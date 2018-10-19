19/10/2018 21:05:00

Bluegreen Vacations Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Dividend

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB) ("BBX Capital"), announced that Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG), which is 90% owned by BBX Capital, issued the following press release.  Please see the Bluegreen press release below.

BBX Capital Corporation Contact Info:

Investor Relations: Leo Hinkley, Managing Director/Investor Relations Officer

Phone: 954-940-5300

Email: LHinkley@BBXCapital.com

Bluegreen Vacations Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Dividend

BOCA RATON, FL. October 18, 2018--(BUSINESS WIRE) -- Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) ("Bluegreen Vacations" or the “Company") announced today that its board of directors has approved a cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable November 15, 2018 to shareholders of record on the close of trading on October 31, 2018.

About Bluegreen Vacations Corporation:

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) and manages resorts in popular leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with approximately 215,000 owners, 69 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to more than 11,100 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks as of June 30, 2018. Bluegreen Vacations also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services, to or on behalf of third parties. Bluegreen is 90% owned by BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB), a diversified holding company. For further information, visit www.BluegreenVacations.com.

About BBX Capital Corporation:

BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB), is a Florida-based diversified holding company whose activities include its 90% ownership interest in Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) as well as its real estate and middle market divisions. For additional information, please visit www.BBXCapital.com.

Certain matters within this press release include “forward–looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, the risk that quarterly dividend payments may not be declared at the current annualized amount, in the future or on a regular basis, or as anticipated, if at all and risks associated with the Company’s future progress and performance. For a description of risks relating to the payment of dividends as well as other risks and uncertainties, please review the “Risk Factors” section and other information contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the SEC's website, https://www.sec.gov, and on Bluegreen’s website, www.bluegreenvacations.com

Bluegreen Vacations Media Contact:

Bluegreen Media Contact:

Nikki Sacks, 203-682-8263

Evelyn Infurna, 203-682-8265

Email: bluegreenvac@icrinc.com

BBX Capital Corporation.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
16 Oct
DANSKE
Jeg tror aldrig jeg har oplevet en person, der var så bitter som du er. Du bruger en ufattelig masse..
34
15 Oct
DANSKE
Stop dog for helvede dine sindsyge indlæg. Det er brugere som dig der fuldkommen smadrer det her for..
31
07:58
DANSKE
Borgen og Andersen sad i direktionsvognen, på vej hjem efter en lang dag hos bagmandspolitiet. Stemn..
28
13 Oct
PNDORA
Carnegie's seneste analyse gav lidt medvind til pandora, men det var slet ikke meningen, idet alle j..
21
14 Oct
DANSKE
En korruptionsbekæmper skudt i Moskva, er nu også blevet Danske Banks skyld, hvor ussel kan denne p..
18
18 Oct
I:DAX
Tjekkiets præsident Vaclav Klaus har et godt bud...   Europa er blevet svækket af den venstreoriente..
17
17 Oct
VELO
  Virker også fint her. Vil desuden lige sende en stor ros til alle jer debattør, for en god og sagl..
15
16 Oct
VELO
HVAD SIGER VELOXIS og HVAD GØR MARKEDET...    Lad os starte med hvad sagde Craig Collard ved regnska..
14
15 Oct
VELO
Hej Veloxis er i dag nævnt som en af de 3 aktier man bør fokusere på. https://play.borsen.dk/klip/5b..
14
13 Oct
CHEMM
@Tommy, Du stiller et meget relevant spørgsmål, men først vil jeg korrigere lidt på dit P/E. Som inv..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Euronet Worldwide Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
2
Rakuten and AdRoll Group to Establish a Joint Venture “Rakuten AdRoll”
3
Prosafe SE : Operational update Q3 2018
4
Bermuda showcased in Miami as centre of excellence
5
Wessanen trading update Q3 2018: Strong operating result despite lower revenue

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:05
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces Next Step in CEO Succession Plan
21:05
Bluegreen Vacations Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Dividend
21:03
Value Line, Inc. Declares a Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.19 Per Common Share and Announces Stock Repurchase Program
21:03
Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Pretium Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PVG) of the November 6, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline and Firm’s Ongoing Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations
21:02
Stericycle to Participate in Morningstar’s Management Behind the Moat Conference in November
21:01
The Navigators Group, Inc. Announces Expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Proposed Merger
21:01
Marksmen Announces Operational Update and Proposed Private Placement
21:01
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Timing of Regular Monthly Dividend for November 2018 for Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock
21:01
Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) of the November 27, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline and Firm’s Ongoing Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 October 2018 21:24:54
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-10-19 22:24:54 - 2018-10-19 21:24:54 - 1000 - Website: OKAY