19/10/2018 02:00:40

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Skechers, USA Technologies, OPKO Health and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Related content
18 Oct - 
CHEGG LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, L..
18 Oct - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..
18 Oct - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PZZA, ALNY and CHGG: Levi & Kor..

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Skechers U.S.A., Inc., USA Technologies, Inc., OPKO Health, Inc., and Chegg, Inc.  Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX)

Class Period:   October 20, 2017 - July 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

The complaint claims that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, prospects and financial health.  Specifically, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Skechers lacked the operational infrastructure to handle demand and sustain true sales growth in its international markets; (2) Skechers was relying on expensive, third-party operational solutions to drive its international sales growth; (3) Skechers’ expenses would outgrow sales for the foreseeable future; (4) Skechers’ international sales growth was not sustainable without such outgrown expenses; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants statements about Skechers’ business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Skechers class action go to:  https://bespc.com/skechers/.

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT)

Class Period: November 9, 2017 - September 11, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) USAT’s treatment of contractual arrangements in its financial statements would result in an internal investigation and delay the filing of its annual report for fiscal year 2018; (2) consequently, USAT’s internal controls over financial reporting were weak and deficient; (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about USA Technologies’ business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the USAT class action go to: https://bespc.com/usat/.

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK)

Class Period: September 26, 2013 - September 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) OPKO and its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Phillip Frost, were engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme with several other individuals and companies in their investments in several penny stocks; (2) this illicit scheme would result in governmental scrutiny including from the SEC; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about OPKO’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the OPKO class action go to: https://bespc.com/opk/.

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG)

Class Period:   July 30, 2018 - September 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects.  Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the company lacked adequate security measures to protect users data; (2) that the company lacked the internal controls and procedures to detect unauthorized access to its systems and to its data; (3) that as a result, the company would incur additional expenses and litigation risks; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendant’s positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Chegg class action go to:  https://bespc.com/chegg/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

02:00 SKX
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Skechers, USA Technologies, OPKO Health and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
18 Oct PM
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SKX, OPK, PM, QRTEA and PVG
17 Oct SKX
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Skechers USA, Inc. and Certain Officers – SKX
17 Oct SKX
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SKX, OPK and USAT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
17 Oct SKX
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Skechers USA, Inc. (SKX) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline – November 5, 2018
14 Oct PM
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: NVRO LCI CBS PZZA LOGM SKX OPK PM: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
11 Oct SKX
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of LCI, CBS, LOGM, SKX and QRTEA
11 Oct SKX
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Skechers USA, Inc. (SKX) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline – November 5, 2018
08 Oct MCHP
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: SKX PM USAT MCHP ABBV ALNY MGTI CPB CHGG ADNT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
07 Oct MCHP
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for USAT, PVG, SKX OPK and MCHP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2018 Revenue
2
Nexus Energy Services, Inc. Corporate Update
3
Spectrum ASA: Purchase of Shares
4
Total Voting Rights
5
Mountain America Credit Union Continues Utah Jazz “Pass It Along” Community Program

Related stock quotes

Skechers U.S.A., Inc 26.12 -2.1% Stock price decreasing
USA Technologies Inc 6.240 -4.4% Stock price decreasing
Chegg Inc 26.70 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

02:10
Euronet Worldwide Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
02:09
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Pilgrim, Forest City, and Engility on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
02:04
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that it is Investigating the Board of Directors of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) and Encourages ORA Investors to Contact the Firm
02:00
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Skechers, USA Technologies, OPKO Health and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
01:56
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) on Behalf of AAOI Investors
01:11
ChemioCare Expands Proprietary Transdermal Platform
00:55
Rakuten and AdRoll Group to Establish a Joint Venture “Rakuten AdRoll”
00:41
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of InfraREIT, Inc. (HIFR) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages HIFR Investors to Contact the Firm
00:15
Evercel, Inc. Announces Annual Financial Results

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 October 2018 02:55:09
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-10-19 03:55:09 - 2018-10-19 02:55:09 - 1000 - Website: OKAY