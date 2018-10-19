19/10/2018 02:09:11

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Pilgrim, Forest City, and Engility on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Pilgrim Bancshares, Inc., Forest City Realty Trust, Inc., and Engility Holdings Inc.  Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

Pilgrim Bancshares, Inc. (Other OTC: PLRM)

Buyer: Hometown Financial Group

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on July 25, 2018 and valued at $53.9 million, Pilgrim stockholders will receive $23.00 in cash for each share of Pilgrim common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Pilgrim and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Pilgrim investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/plrm/.

Forest City Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FCE-A)

Buyer: Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on July 31, 2018 and valued at approximately $11.4 billion, Forest City stockholders will receive $25.35 in cash for each share of Forest City common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Forest City and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Forest City investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/forestcity/.

Engility Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EGL)

Buyer: Science Applications International Corp.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on September 10, 2018 and valued at $2.5 billion, Engility stockholders will receive 0.45 shares of Science Applications for each share of Engility common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Engility and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Engility investigation go to: https://bespc.com/engility/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 308-1869

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

 

