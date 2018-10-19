Broadstone Net Lease Provides Update on Impact of Hurricane Michael

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (“BNL”) announced today that it has been actively monitoring and assessing the impact of Hurricane Michael on its 19 properties located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina impacted by the storm, which account for approximately $4.97 million of BNL’s contractual rental revenue over the next twelve months and 707,165 of BNL’s rentable square feet of operational space. The 19 properties noted in the affected areas include four properties acquired by BNL during the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Based on initial communications between affected tenants and BNL’s portfolio management team, reports indicate that those properties sustained no or minimal physical damage as a result of the hurricane. In the coming weeks, BNL’s portfolio management team will be conducting additional follow-up to develop a complete understanding of any potential impacts from the storm. The company will provide additional information or updates in the event of a material change from these initial reports.

“On behalf of the entire Broadstone team, we extend our heartfelt thoughts to everyone impacted by Hurricane Michael and its aftermath,” stated Chris Czarnecki, Chief Executive Officer of Broadstone. “We are thankful that our employees, tenants, friends, and family are safe and that our properties in the affected areas sustained no or minimal damage.”

About Broadstone Net Lease, Inc.

BNL invests in freestanding, single-tenant, net leased commercial properties located throughout the United States, primarily via sale and leaseback, lease assumption, and UPREIT transactions. UPREIT transactions (where “UPREIT” means “umbrella partnership real estate investment trust”) provide a tax deferred exit strategy for owners of real estate who might otherwise recognize a significant taxable gain in a cash sale of a highly appreciated property with a low tax cost basis. With a diversified portfolio of 558 retail, healthcare, industrial, office and other properties in 42 states as of June 30, 2018, the REIT targets individual or portfolio acquisitions within the $5 million to $300 million range.

There are currently more than 2,800 shareholders in BNL, which is externally managed by Broadstone Real Estate, LLC. BNL remains open for new investment by accredited investors on a monthly basis, with a minimum direct investment of $500,000. Shares are offered directly by BNL via private placement. For additional information about BNL, please visit its corporate website at https://investors.bnl.broadstone.com.

