19/10/2018 19:15:56

Broadstone Net Lease Provides Update on Impact of Hurricane Michael

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (“BNL”) announced today that it has been actively monitoring and assessing the impact of Hurricane Michael on its 19 properties located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina impacted by the storm, which account for approximately $4.97 million of BNL’s contractual rental revenue over the next twelve months and 707,165 of BNL’s rentable square feet of operational space. The 19 properties noted in the affected areas include four properties acquired by BNL during the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Based on initial communications between affected tenants and BNL’s portfolio management team, reports indicate that those properties sustained no or minimal physical damage as a result of the hurricane. In the coming weeks, BNL’s portfolio management team will be conducting additional follow-up to develop a complete understanding of any potential impacts from the storm. The company will provide additional information or updates in the event of a material change from these initial reports.

On behalf of the entire Broadstone team, we extend our heartfelt thoughts to everyone impacted by Hurricane Michael and its aftermath,” stated Chris Czarnecki, Chief Executive Officer of Broadstone. “We are thankful that our employees, tenants, friends, and family are safe and that our properties in the affected areas sustained no or minimal damage.

About Broadstone Net Lease, Inc.

BNL invests in freestanding, single-tenant, net leased commercial properties located throughout the United States, primarily via sale and leaseback, lease assumption, and UPREIT transactions. UPREIT transactions (where “UPREIT” means “umbrella partnership real estate investment trust”) provide a tax deferred exit strategy for owners of real estate who might otherwise recognize a significant taxable gain in a cash sale of a highly appreciated property with a low tax cost basis. With a diversified portfolio of 558 retail, healthcare, industrial, office and other properties in 42 states as of June 30, 2018, the REIT targets individual or portfolio acquisitions within the $5 million to $300 million range.

There are currently more than 2,800 shareholders in BNL, which is externally managed by Broadstone Real Estate, LLC. BNL remains open for new investment by accredited investors on a monthly basis, with a minimum direct investment of $500,000. Shares are offered directly by BNL via private placement. For additional information about BNL, please visit its corporate website at https://investors.bnl.broadstone.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not descriptions of historical facts and include statements regarding management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations, plans or predictions of the future. Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by the company, see the disclosures contained in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

Media Contact:

Christopher J. Brodhead

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

chris.brodhead@broadstone.com

585.287.6499

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
16 Oct
DANSKE
Jeg tror aldrig jeg har oplevet en person, der var så bitter som du er. Du bruger en ufattelig masse..
34
15 Oct
DANSKE
Stop dog for helvede dine sindsyge indlæg. Det er brugere som dig der fuldkommen smadrer det her for..
31
07:58
DANSKE
Borgen og Andersen sad i direktionsvognen, på vej hjem efter en lang dag hos bagmandspolitiet. Stemn..
28
13 Oct
PNDORA
Carnegie's seneste analyse gav lidt medvind til pandora, men det var slet ikke meningen, idet alle j..
21
14 Oct
DANSKE
En korruptionsbekæmper skudt i Moskva, er nu også blevet Danske Banks skyld, hvor ussel kan denne p..
18
18 Oct
I:DAX
Tjekkiets præsident Vaclav Klaus har et godt bud...   Europa er blevet svækket af den venstreoriente..
17
17 Oct
VELO
  Virker også fint her. Vil desuden lige sende en stor ros til alle jer debattør, for en god og sagl..
15
16 Oct
VELO
HVAD SIGER VELOXIS og HVAD GØR MARKEDET...    Lad os starte med hvad sagde Craig Collard ved regnska..
14
15 Oct
VELO
Hej Veloxis er i dag nævnt som en af de 3 aktier man bør fokusere på. https://play.borsen.dk/klip/5b..
14
13 Oct
CHEMM
@Tommy, Du stiller et meget relevant spørgsmål, men først vil jeg korrigere lidt på dit P/E. Som inv..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Euronet Worldwide Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
2
Rakuten and AdRoll Group to Establish a Joint Venture “Rakuten AdRoll”
3
Prosafe SE : Operational update Q3 2018
4
Bermuda showcased in Miami as centre of excellence
5
Wessanen trading update Q3 2018: Strong operating result despite lower revenue

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:37
CORRECTION - Puration Inc Speculative Buy To $0.25 Target PPS
19:35
Barrick Announces Favorable ISS Recommendation for Randgold Merger
19:30
Local Fans Welcome New Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza in Orange County
19:18
Vital Vio CEO and Co-Founder Colleen Costello Among Goldman Sachs’ “100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2018”
19:16
SmartDraw Reports Strong Momentum for Open API as Data to Diagram Market Heats Up
19:15
Broadstone Net Lease Provides Update on Impact of Hurricane Michael
19:15
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Reliq Health Technologies Inc.
19:00
Element Fleet Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call
18:59
ALGAE DYNAMICS CORP CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE OF CDN$947,000 UNIT OFFERING

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 October 2018 19:56:53
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-10-19 20:56:53 - 2018-10-19 19:56:53 - 1000 - Website: OKAY