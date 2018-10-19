19/10/2018 01:11:19

ChemioCare Expands Proprietary Transdermal Platform

DEA Registration granted: expands capability to develop controlled substances via transdermal patches

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChemioCare USA Inc. (“ChemioCare” or the “Company”), a biotech company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cancer supportive care, today announces a successful Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) registration: ChemioCare’s exclusive formulation development partner, Transdermal Research Pharm Laboratories LLC (TRPL), has obtained a new registration with the DEA as a Manufacturer authorized to handle Schedule 1 controlled substances. 

This successful DEA registration allows TRPL to initiate formulation development of a dronabinol transdermal patch, CMIO-DRONAB, the fourth program in parallel development in the ChemioCare supportive care platform. Pedro Lichtinger, ChemioCare Chairman and CEO explains, “Advancing our dronabinol program is another development milestone for our Company. We have made significant progress establishing unique profiles for each patch, all are driven by on-label superiority. The profiles have expanded beyond our initial focus on CINV, establishing ChemioCare as a platform supportive care company.” The DEA registration also establishes an opportunity to research additional indications for dronabinol by leveraging its activity at cannabinoid receptors.

The Company has identified significant unmet medical needs that its Olanzapine and Dexamethasone patches, CMIO-OLANZ and CMIO-DEX, are uniquely positioned to address:

  • CMIO-OLANZ, olanzapine 7-day transdermal delivery system (TDS), is the first product in development for PARP inhibitor induced nausea and vomiting. CMIO-OLANZ formulation development is expected to complete its Proof Of Concept in animals before the end of the year.

  • CMIO-DEX, dexamethasone 7-day TDS, dexamethasone is used extensively in the control of swelling and edema in Brain Cancer and Brain Surgery. Dexamethasone is highly effective in this setting but unfortunately causes severe side effects. We believe that the use of transdermal technology can maintain efficacy while significantly reducing side effects by bypassing the first metabolism pass and CMax characteristics of the current oral use. Our Laboratory has shown flux and is working on improving steady state delivery.

CMIO-ONDAN, ondansetron 5-day transdermal patch, has completed a POC study in animals and is also expected to complete its human POC study mid 2019. CMIO-ONDAN is in development to be the first 5HT3 Receptor Antagonist to obtain an indication for delayed CINV in the Highly Emetogenic Chemotherapy (HEC) patient segment. This product’s Phase 3 clinical program has been validated by our Scientific Advisory Board and is in the process of being included in our request for a pre-IND meeting with the FDA.

By leveraging its Transdermal Platform and the 505(b)2 regulatory path, both CMIO-ONDAN and CMIO-OLANZ are expected to be ready to enter their phase 3 clinical programs next year.

About ChemioCare

A biotech company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cancer supportive care. ChemioCare has a platform of transdermal patches in development using proprietary, proven technology. The company is targeting the 505(b)2 regulatory path and establishing on-label superiority that addresses a major unmet medical need for patients, establishing improved efficacy and reduced or eliminated side effects from reference products.

To learn more, visit www.chemio.care.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of the business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. In some cases, you may identify forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "plan," "intend," "potential," "continue," "believe," "expect," "predict," "anticipate" and "estimate," the negative of these words or other comparable words. These statements are only predictions. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are qualified by their terms and/or important factors, many of which are outside the company's control, involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from the statements made.  The forward-looking statements are based on the company's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of future performance, taking into account information currently available to the company. Neither the company, nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of these statements. Information in this press release will be updated only to the extent required under applicable laws. If a change occurs, business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may vary materially for from those expressed in the aforementioned forward-looking statements.

Contact Investor Relations:

investors@chemio.care

+1 800 449 5405 Ext. 700

CC2.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
16 Oct
DANSKE
Jeg tror aldrig jeg har oplevet en person, der var så bitter som du er. Du bruger en ufattelig masse..
33
15 Oct
DANSKE
Stop dog for helvede dine sindsyge indlæg. Det er brugere som dig der fuldkommen smadrer det her for..
31
13 Oct
PNDORA
Carnegie's seneste analyse gav lidt medvind til pandora, men det var slet ikke meningen, idet alle j..
21
12 Oct
DANSKE
Ole Andersen havde ansat 5 kanibaler til at ryde op efter hvidvasskandalen. I har nu fast arbejde, t..
21
14 Oct
DANSKE
En korruptionsbekæmper skudt i Moskva, er nu også blevet Danske Banks skyld, hvor ussel kan denne p..
18
12 Oct
DANSKE
Der er noget ejendommeligt ved danmarkshistoriens formentlig største pengeinstitutskandale: Formentl..
15
17 Oct
VELO
  Virker også fint her. Vil desuden lige sende en stor ros til alle jer debattør, for en god og sagl..
14
16 Oct
VELO
HVAD SIGER VELOXIS og HVAD GØR MARKEDET...    Lad os starte med hvad sagde Craig Collard ved regnska..
14
15 Oct
VELO
Hej Veloxis er i dag nævnt som en af de 3 aktier man bør fokusere på. https://play.borsen.dk/klip/5b..
14
13 Oct
CHEMM
@Tommy, Du stiller et meget relevant spørgsmål, men først vil jeg korrigere lidt på dit P/E. Som inv..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2018 Revenue
2
Nexus Energy Services, Inc. Corporate Update
3
Spectrum ASA: Purchase of Shares
4
Total Voting Rights
5
Mountain America Credit Union Continues Utah Jazz “Pass It Along” Community Program

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

02:09
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Pilgrim, Forest City, and Engility on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
02:04
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that it is Investigating the Board of Directors of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) and Encourages ORA Investors to Contact the Firm
02:00
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Skechers, USA Technologies, OPKO Health and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
01:56
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) on Behalf of AAOI Investors
01:11
ChemioCare Expands Proprietary Transdermal Platform
00:55
Rakuten and AdRoll Group to Establish a Joint Venture “Rakuten AdRoll”
00:41
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of InfraREIT, Inc. (HIFR) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages HIFR Investors to Contact the Firm
00:15
Evercel, Inc. Announces Annual Financial Results
00:06
LogicBio Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 October 2018 02:55:12
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-10-19 03:55:12 - 2018-10-19 02:55:12 - 1000 - Website: OKAY