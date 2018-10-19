19/10/2018 16:00:00

Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports 30% Increase in Net Earnings

CHINO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018, with net earnings of $595.3 thousand, or an increase of 29.8%, compared with net income of $458.5 thousand for the same quarter last year.  Net income per basic and diluted share was $0.32 for the third quarter of 2018 and $0.23 for the same quarter last year.    

Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The fundamentals of the Bank remain very strong. During the third quarter, not only did the Bank achieve new record levels for Deposits, Loans, Revenue and Earnings, but loan quality also remains very strong, and capital levels are high. In terms of business expansion, the Upland branch opened on October 1st, and we are pleased and excited about the business prospects in this region, as well as the Inland Empire overall.”

Financial Condition

At September 30, 2018, total assets were $202.2 million, an increase of $9.4 million or 4.9% over $192.8 million at December 31, 2017. Total deposits increased by 17.3% or $25.7 million during the third quarter to $174.9 million, compared to $149.1 million as of December 31, 2017. At September 30, 2018, the Company’s core deposits represent 97.5% of the total deposits.

Gross loans increased by 6.8% or $8.3 million as of September 30, 2018 to $130.9 million, as compared with $122.6 million as of December 31, 2017.  The Bank had one non-performing loan for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, and no non-performing loans at December 31, 2017, respectively.  OREO properties remained at zero as of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively.

Earnings

The Company posted net interest income of $1.8 million and $1.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively, or an increase of $225 thousand or 13.8%. Average interest-earning assets were $180.8 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $95.0 million, yielding a net interest margin of 4.06% for the third quarter of 2018, as compared to the average interest-earning assets of $176.7 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $101.2 million, yielding a net interest margin of 3.65% for the third quarter of 2017.

Non-interest income totaled $380.6 thousand for the third quarter of 2018, or a decrease of 2.2% as compared with $389 thousand earned during the same quarter last year. Service charges on deposit accounts increased by $5 thousand or 1.6% to $314.2 thousand, primarily due to an increase in income from returned items, overdraft charges, and analysis fees. Dividend income from restricted stock decreased to $16 thousand for the third quarter of 2018, compared to $36.4 thousand for the same quarter in 2017, due to the Federal Home Loan Bank change in dividend payout percentage policy. Income from Bank-owned life insurance remained consistent at about $25 thousand in the third quarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively.

General and administrative expenses were $1.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018, and 1.2 million for the same period last year. The largest component of general and administrative expenses was salary and benefits expense of $863 thousand for the third quarter of 2018, as compared to $732 thousand for the same quarter last year. Advertising and marketing expenses remained consistent at about $25 thousand in the third quarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively. 

Income tax expense was $239 thousand which represents a decrease of $61 thousand or 20.2% for the three months ended September 30, 2018 as compared to $299.5 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2017. The effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2018 and 2017 is approximately 28.6% and 39.5%, respectively.  The decrease in the income tax expense, as well as the effective tax rate, are entirely attributed to the new Tax Reform Act signed into law in December 2017.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers’ service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.

Contact: Dann H. Bowman, President and CEO or Melinda M. Milincu, Vice President and CFO, Chino Commercial Bancorp and Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., 14245 Pipeline Avenue, Chino, Ca. 91710, (909) 393-8880.

    

CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017
 
 

September 30, 2018

 

December 31, 2017

 (unaudited) (audited)
ASSETS:   
Cash and due from banks$31,094,564 

 

$  34,157,668 
Total cash and cash equivalents 31,094,564   34,157,668 
    
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 1,988,000 

 

   1,240,000 
Investment securities available for sale 6,367,050   3,131,027 
Investment securities held to maturity (fair value approximates   
$21,394,000 at September 30, 2018 and $21,104,000 at December 31, 2017) 22,342,296   21,389,552 
Total investments 30,697,346   25,760,579 
Loans   
Construction   -      -  
Real estate 109,105,407   99,585,847 
Commercial 21,525,200   22,679,268 
Installment 256,443   337,455 
Gross loans 130,887,050   122,602,570 
Unearned fees and discounts (374,610)

 

 (365,091)
Loans net of unearned fees and discount 130,512,440 

 

 122,237,479 
Allowance for loan losses (2,268,879)

 

 (2,094,723)
 Net loans 128,243,561 

 

 120,142,756 
  

 

 
Fixed assets, net 5,887,413 

 

 5,875,381 
Accrued interest receivable 620,321 

 

 531,771 
Stock investments, restricted, at cost 1,240,974 

 

 2,084,129 
Bank-owned life insurance 3,460,219   3,386,754 
Other assets 978,893   861,969 
Total assets$  202,223,291  $  192,801,007 
    
LIABILITIES:   
Deposits   
Non-interest bearing $  82,447,325 

 

$  74,766,694 
Interest bearing   
NOW and money market 71,883,471   47,030,167 
Savings 9,386,184   7,897,948 
Time deposits less than $250,000 7,689,110   5,727,789 
Time deposits of $250,000 or greater 3,456,037   13,703,790 
Total deposits 174,862,127 

 

 149,126,388 
  

 

 
Accrued interest payable 45,495 

 

 65,160 
Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)   2,000,000 

 

   20,000,000 
Accrued expenses & other payables 1,151,140   1,012,535 
Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust 3,093,000   3,093,000 
Total liabilities 181,151,762 

 

 173,297,083 
  

 

 
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Common stock, authorized 10,000,000 shares with no par value, issued and

outstanding 1,859,132 shares at September 30, 2018 and December 31,

2017, respectively.

   
   
 10,502,558   10,502,558 
Retained earnings 10,656,551   9,020,564 
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (87,580)  (19,198)
Total shareholders' equity 21,071,529 

 

 19,503,924 
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity$  202,223,291  $  192,801,007 
 

 

  

 

        

CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME
 
 For the three months ended For the year ended
 

September 30

 

September 30

  

2018

 

 

 

2017

 

 

 

2018

 

 

 

2017

 
 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited)
Interest income       
Interest and fee income on loans $  1,778,205  $  1,564,413  $  5,184,331  $  4,523,485 
Interest on federal funds sold and FRB deposits   123,758     108,167     318,445     241,780 
Interest on time deposits in banks   8,638     7,032     15,748     21,045 
Interest on investment securities   162,810     148,121   454,877     407,413 
Total interest income 2,073,411   1,827,733   5,973,401   5,193,723 
        
Interest Expense       
Interest on deposits 191,937   107,328   423,419   259,212 
Other borrowings 31,527   95,086   151,852   218,462 
Total interest expense 223,464   202,414   575,271   477,674 
Net interest income 1,849,947   1,625,319   5,398,130   4,716,049 
Provision for loan losses   20,000     55,000.00   150,000   110,000 
        
    Net interest income after provision for loan losses 1,829,947   1,570,319   5,248,130   4,606,049 
        
Non-interest income       
Service charges on deposit accounts 314,173   309,215   919,280   918,252 
Other miscellaneous income 21,549   18,184   65,489   54,361 
Dividend income from restricted stock 20,429   36,381   80,261   109,302 
Income from bank-owned life insurance 24,453   25,223   73,465   75,455 
Total non-interest income 380,604   389,003   1,138,495   1,157,370 
        
Non-interest expenses       
Salaries and employee benefits 863,178   731,943   2,595,776   2,248,259 
Occupancy and equipment 131,149   109,829   367,372   314,502 
Data and item processing 99,786   85,632   288,075   247,479 
Advertising and marketing 25,448   24,934   83,284   77,050 
Legal and professional fees 39,110   38,518   112,263   149,376 
Regulatory assessments 33,928   37,607   100,984   112,824 
Insurance 9,005   8,685   26,568   25,374 
Directors' fees and expenses 29,482   32,484   88,444   90,576 
Other expenses 145,186   131,622   434,827   367,482 
Total non-interest expenses 1,376,272   1,201,254   4,097,593   3,632,922 
Income before income tax expense 834,279   758,068   2,289,032   2,130,497 
Income tax expense 238,910   299,516   653,799   839,896 
Net income$  595,369  $  458,552  $  1,635,233  $  1,290,601 
        
Basic earnings per share $  0.32  $  0.25  $  0.88  $  0.69 
Diluted earnings per share $  0.32  $  0.25  $  0.88  $  0.69 
        
     
Tax rate 28.6%  39.5%  28.6%  39.4%
        

 

         
  For the three months ended For the year ended
  

September 30

 

September 30

   

2018

 

 

 

2017

 

 

 

2018

 

 

 

2017

 
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS        
(unaudited)        
Annualized return on average equity  11.43%  11.29%  10.73%  11.66%
Annualized return on average assets  1.20%  0.96%  1.11%  0.94%
Net interest margin  4.06%  3.65%  4.10%  3.73%
Core efficiency ratio  61.70%  59.64%  62.69%  61.85%
Net chargeoffs/(recoveries) to average loans  -0.013%  -0.01%  -0.02%  -0.03%
         
AVERAGE BALANCES        
(thousands, unaudited)        
Average assets $  197,849  $  191,547  $  195,609  $  183,985 
Average interest-earning assets $  180,829  $  176,693  $  176,094  $  169,227 
Average gross loans $  130,398  $  114,760  $  127,027  $  112,304 
Average deposits $  172,476  $  145,223  $  161,613  $  142,519 
Average equity $  20,836  $  16,246  $  20,325  $  14,760 
         
         
         
CREDIT QUALITY End of period    
(unaudited) 

September 30, 2018

 

December 31, 2017

    
         
Non-performing loans $  646,956  $  -     
         
Non-performing loans to total loans  0.49%  0.00%    
Non-performing loans to total assets  0.32%  0.00%    
Allowance for loan losses to total loans  1.73%  1.71%    
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO  0.49%  0.00%    
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans n/a n/a    
         
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS        
(unaudited)        
Shareholders equity to total assets  10.42%  10.12%    
Net loans to deposits  73.34%  80.56%    
Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits  47.15%  50.14%    
Total capital to total risk-weighted assets  18.67%  18.43%    
Tier 1 capital to total risk-weighted assets  20.26%  19.76%    
Tier 1 leverage ratio  14.26%  13.41%    
Common equity tier 1  20.26%  19.76%    
         

image002.jpg

