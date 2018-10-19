Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports 30% Increase in Net Earnings

CHINO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018, with net earnings of $595.3 thousand, or an increase of 29.8%, compared with net income of $458.5 thousand for the same quarter last year. Net income per basic and diluted share was $0.32 for the third quarter of 2018 and $0.23 for the same quarter last year.

Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The fundamentals of the Bank remain very strong. During the third quarter, not only did the Bank achieve new record levels for Deposits, Loans, Revenue and Earnings, but loan quality also remains very strong, and capital levels are high. In terms of business expansion, the Upland branch opened on October 1st, and we are pleased and excited about the business prospects in this region, as well as the Inland Empire overall.”

Financial Condition

At September 30, 2018, total assets were $202.2 million, an increase of $9.4 million or 4.9% over $192.8 million at December 31, 2017. Total deposits increased by 17.3% or $25.7 million during the third quarter to $174.9 million, compared to $149.1 million as of December 31, 2017. At September 30, 2018, the Company’s core deposits represent 97.5% of the total deposits.

Gross loans increased by 6.8% or $8.3 million as of September 30, 2018 to $130.9 million, as compared with $122.6 million as of December 31, 2017. The Bank had one non-performing loan for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, and no non-performing loans at December 31, 2017, respectively. OREO properties remained at zero as of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively.

Earnings

The Company posted net interest income of $1.8 million and $1.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively, or an increase of $225 thousand or 13.8%. Average interest-earning assets were $180.8 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $95.0 million, yielding a net interest margin of 4.06% for the third quarter of 2018, as compared to the average interest-earning assets of $176.7 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $101.2 million, yielding a net interest margin of 3.65% for the third quarter of 2017.

Non-interest income totaled $380.6 thousand for the third quarter of 2018, or a decrease of 2.2% as compared with $389 thousand earned during the same quarter last year. Service charges on deposit accounts increased by $5 thousand or 1.6% to $314.2 thousand, primarily due to an increase in income from returned items, overdraft charges, and analysis fees. Dividend income from restricted stock decreased to $16 thousand for the third quarter of 2018, compared to $36.4 thousand for the same quarter in 2017, due to the Federal Home Loan Bank change in dividend payout percentage policy. Income from Bank-owned life insurance remained consistent at about $25 thousand in the third quarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively.

General and administrative expenses were $1.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018, and 1.2 million for the same period last year. The largest component of general and administrative expenses was salary and benefits expense of $863 thousand for the third quarter of 2018, as compared to $732 thousand for the same quarter last year. Advertising and marketing expenses remained consistent at about $25 thousand in the third quarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Income tax expense was $239 thousand which represents a decrease of $61 thousand or 20.2% for the three months ended September 30, 2018 as compared to $299.5 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2017. The effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2018 and 2017 is approximately 28.6% and 39.5%, respectively. The decrease in the income tax expense, as well as the effective tax rate, are entirely attributed to the new Tax Reform Act signed into law in December 2017.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers’ service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.

Contact: Dann H. Bowman, President and CEO or Melinda M. Milincu, Vice President and CFO, Chino Commercial Bancorp and Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., 14245 Pipeline Avenue, Chino, Ca. 91710, (909) 393-8880.

CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 31,094,564 $ 34,157,668 Total cash and cash equivalents 31,094,564 34,157,668 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 1,988,000 1,240,000 Investment securities available for sale 6,367,050 3,131,027 Investment securities held to maturity (fair value approximates $21,394,000 at September 30, 2018 and $21,104,000 at December 31, 2017) 22,342,296 21,389,552 Total investments 30,697,346 25,760,579 Loans Construction - - Real estate 109,105,407 99,585,847 Commercial 21,525,200 22,679,268 Installment 256,443 337,455 Gross loans 130,887,050 122,602,570 Unearned fees and discounts (374,610 ) (365,091 ) Loans net of unearned fees and discount 130,512,440 122,237,479 Allowance for loan losses (2,268,879 ) (2,094,723 ) Net loans 128,243,561 120,142,756 Fixed assets, net 5,887,413 5,875,381 Accrued interest receivable 620,321 531,771 Stock investments, restricted, at cost 1,240,974 2,084,129 Bank-owned life insurance 3,460,219 3,386,754 Other assets 978,893 861,969 Total assets $ 202,223,291 $ 192,801,007 LIABILITIES: Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 82,447,325 $ 74,766,694 Interest bearing NOW and money market 71,883,471 47,030,167 Savings 9,386,184 7,897,948 Time deposits less than $250,000 7,689,110 5,727,789 Time deposits of $250,000 or greater 3,456,037 13,703,790 Total deposits 174,862,127 149,126,388 Accrued interest payable 45,495 65,160 Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 2,000,000 20,000,000 Accrued expenses & other payables 1,151,140 1,012,535 Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust 3,093,000 3,093,000 Total liabilities 181,151,762 173,297,083 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, authorized 10,000,000 shares with no par value, issued and outstanding 1,859,132 shares at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively. 10,502,558 10,502,558 Retained earnings 10,656,551 9,020,564 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (87,580 ) (19,198 ) Total shareholders' equity 21,071,529 19,503,924 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 202,223,291 $ 192,801,007

CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME For the three months ended For the year ended September 30 September 30 2018 2017 2018 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Interest income Interest and fee income on loans $ 1,778,205 $ 1,564,413 $ 5,184,331 $ 4,523,485 Interest on federal funds sold and FRB deposits 123,758 108,167 318,445 241,780 Interest on time deposits in banks 8,638 7,032 15,748 21,045 Interest on investment securities 162,810 148,121 454,877 407,413 Total interest income 2,073,411 1,827,733 5,973,401 5,193,723 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 191,937 107,328 423,419 259,212 Other borrowings 31,527 95,086 151,852 218,462 Total interest expense 223,464 202,414 575,271 477,674 Net interest income 1,849,947 1,625,319 5,398,130 4,716,049 Provision for loan losses 20,000 55,000.00 150,000 110,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 1,829,947 1,570,319 5,248,130 4,606,049 Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 314,173 309,215 919,280 918,252 Other miscellaneous income 21,549 18,184 65,489 54,361 Dividend income from restricted stock 20,429 36,381 80,261 109,302 Income from bank-owned life insurance 24,453 25,223 73,465 75,455 Total non-interest income 380,604 389,003 1,138,495 1,157,370 Non-interest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 863,178 731,943 2,595,776 2,248,259 Occupancy and equipment 131,149 109,829 367,372 314,502 Data and item processing 99,786 85,632 288,075 247,479 Advertising and marketing 25,448 24,934 83,284 77,050 Legal and professional fees 39,110 38,518 112,263 149,376 Regulatory assessments 33,928 37,607 100,984 112,824 Insurance 9,005 8,685 26,568 25,374 Directors' fees and expenses 29,482 32,484 88,444 90,576 Other expenses 145,186 131,622 434,827 367,482 Total non-interest expenses 1,376,272 1,201,254 4,097,593 3,632,922 Income before income tax expense 834,279 758,068 2,289,032 2,130,497 Income tax expense 238,910 299,516 653,799 839,896 Net income $ 595,369 $ 458,552 $ 1,635,233 $ 1,290,601 Basic earnings per share $ 0.32 $ 0.25 $ 0.88 $ 0.69 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.32 $ 0.25 $ 0.88 $ 0.69 Tax rate 28.6 % 39.5 % 28.6 % 39.4 %

For the three months ended For the year ended September 30 September 30 2018 2017 2018 2017 KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS (unaudited) Annualized return on average equity 11.43 % 11.29 % 10.73 % 11.66 % Annualized return on average assets 1.20 % 0.96 % 1.11 % 0.94 % Net interest margin 4.06 % 3.65 % 4.10 % 3.73 % Core efficiency ratio 61.70 % 59.64 % 62.69 % 61.85 % Net chargeoffs/(recoveries) to average loans -0.013 % -0.01 % -0.02 % -0.03 % AVERAGE BALANCES (thousands, unaudited) Average assets $ 197,849 $ 191,547 $ 195,609 $ 183,985 Average interest-earning assets $ 180,829 $ 176,693 $ 176,094 $ 169,227 Average gross loans $ 130,398 $ 114,760 $ 127,027 $ 112,304 Average deposits $ 172,476 $ 145,223 $ 161,613 $ 142,519 Average equity $ 20,836 $ 16,246 $ 20,325 $ 14,760 CREDIT QUALITY End of period (unaudited) September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Non-performing loans $ 646,956 $ - Non-performing loans to total loans 0.49 % 0.00 % Non-performing loans to total assets 0.32 % 0.00 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.73 % 1.71 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO 0.49 % 0.00 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans n/a n/a OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS (unaudited) Shareholders equity to total assets 10.42 % 10.12 % Net loans to deposits 73.34 % 80.56 % Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits 47.15 % 50.14 % Total capital to total risk-weighted assets 18.67 % 18.43 % Tier 1 capital to total risk-weighted assets 20.26 % 19.76 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 14.26 % 13.41 % Common equity tier 1 20.26 % 19.76 %