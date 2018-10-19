19/10/2018 14:48:45

Crednology Holding Corp. Signs New Three Year Contract with City of Torrance Providing Services to The City, Its IT Department, Business Community and City Residents

Northridge, CA, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crednology Holding Corp. (OTC Pink: COHO; "Crednology") announces that California Recycle has signed a new 3 year contract to provide E waste services to the City of Torrance.  This new contract replaces a previous contract and includes a greater level of business with the City and will generate greater profitability.

Torrance is one of the larger cities in greater Los Angeles boasting some 147,000 residents and is home to American Honda and other automotive and aerospace manufacturers.  It is a great City to work with and the relationship enhances our reputation in the E waste sector.

Orie Rechtman, CEO of Crednology commented:  “ Obtaining this new contract proves that our service to the City and community was recognized as superior by those responsible for the E waste City contracts.  We are very excited to have obtained this new contract with the City and the whole community. It extends the term and volume of business that was included in our previous contract.   We continue to look for potential acquisitions and new business with the overall view of increasing shareholder value.  Stay tuned for more news.”

About Crednology Holding Corp.

Crednology Holding Corp, a Delaware corporation, is a public holding company that has been dedicated to enhancing shareholder value through a strategic combination of organic growth, mergers and profitable acquisitions. 

The Company is engaged in the cloud computing segment of the technology sector as well as the Electronic Waste and Recycling business. The main products and services include cloud computing and virtual environment, disaster recovery and business continuity and managed services to corporate accounts as well as the recycling and disposal of E-Waste and other materials.

Essentially cloud computing is a way to save and/or access data from remote servers.  The company’s Private Cloud solution provides fully working environment through our data centers located around the USA as well as real time redundancy and replication of the client’s data which will eliminate loss of data and minimize down time close to zero. Cloud computing is growing at a staggering pace.  The industry is experiencing rapid growth with the cloud segment of business achieving a growth of over 20% per annum.  E-Waste is going through changes as a result of the tariff struggles between China and the US. We are planning to grow our recycling business by future investments in paper and cardboard recycling

Safe Harbor and Informational Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statement of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial conditions or results of operations; (iii): the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends.

The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statement are not a guarantee of future of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including the risk disclosed in the company's statements and reports filed with the OTC Markets. The Company claims the safe harbor provided by Section 21E(c) of the Exchange Act for all forward-looking statements.

For more information contact

Oriel Rechtman

ir@credholdingcorp.com

CrednologyHoldingCorp.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
16 Oct
DANSKE
Jeg tror aldrig jeg har oplevet en person, der var så bitter som du er. Du bruger en ufattelig masse..
34
15 Oct
DANSKE
Stop dog for helvede dine sindsyge indlæg. Det er brugere som dig der fuldkommen smadrer det her for..
31
07:58
DANSKE
Borgen og Andersen sad i direktionsvognen, på vej hjem efter en lang dag hos bagmandspolitiet. Stemn..
27
13 Oct
PNDORA
Carnegie's seneste analyse gav lidt medvind til pandora, men det var slet ikke meningen, idet alle j..
21
14 Oct
DANSKE
En korruptionsbekæmper skudt i Moskva, er nu også blevet Danske Banks skyld, hvor ussel kan denne p..
18
18 Oct
I:DAX
Tjekkiets præsident Vaclav Klaus har et godt bud...   Europa er blevet svækket af den venstreoriente..
17
17 Oct
VELO
  Virker også fint her. Vil desuden lige sende en stor ros til alle jer debattør, for en god og sagl..
15
16 Oct
VELO
HVAD SIGER VELOXIS og HVAD GØR MARKEDET...    Lad os starte med hvad sagde Craig Collard ved regnska..
14
15 Oct
VELO
Hej Veloxis er i dag nævnt som en af de 3 aktier man bør fokusere på. https://play.borsen.dk/klip/5b..
14
13 Oct
CHEMM
@Tommy, Du stiller et meget relevant spørgsmål, men først vil jeg korrigere lidt på dit P/E. Som inv..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Nexus Energy Services, Inc. Corporate Update
2
Euronet Worldwide Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
3
Spectrum ASA: Purchase of Shares
4
Total Voting Rights
5
Cannabis consulting firm continues growth across nation

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:02
Misonix to Report Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on November 8
15:01
Hubbell Incorporated Declares 9% Dividend Increase
15:00
Novartis phase II GEOMETRY mono-1 trial of investigational medicine capmatinib (INC280) shows positive results in patients with MET mutated advanced NSCLC
14:55
Net Asset Value(s)
14:53
Associa Community Management Professionals’ Derrick Orberg Running for Volusia Soil & Water Conservation District Seat 1
14:52
IT – Genium INET – Change of trading system for Icelandic Fixed Income products
14:50
IT – INET Nordic – Change of trading system for Icelandic Fixed Income products (57/18)
14:48
Crednology Holding Corp. Signs New Three Year Contract with City of Torrance Providing Services to The City, Its IT Department, Business Community and City Residents
14:46
Hill International to Assist the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission in Completing the Mon/Fayette Expressway System

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 October 2018 15:18:57
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-10-19 16:18:57 - 2018-10-19 15:18:57 - 1000 - Website: OKAY