Crednology Holding Corp. Signs New Three Year Contract with City of Torrance Providing Services to The City, Its IT Department, Business Community and City Residents

Northridge, CA, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crednology Holding Corp. (OTC Pink: COHO; "Crednology") announces that California Recycle has signed a new 3 year contract to provide E waste services to the City of Torrance. This new contract replaces a previous contract and includes a greater level of business with the City and will generate greater profitability.

Torrance is one of the larger cities in greater Los Angeles boasting some 147,000 residents and is home to American Honda and other automotive and aerospace manufacturers. It is a great City to work with and the relationship enhances our reputation in the E waste sector.

Orie Rechtman, CEO of Crednology commented: “ Obtaining this new contract proves that our service to the City and community was recognized as superior by those responsible for the E waste City contracts. We are very excited to have obtained this new contract with the City and the whole community. It extends the term and volume of business that was included in our previous contract. We continue to look for potential acquisitions and new business with the overall view of increasing shareholder value. Stay tuned for more news.”

About Crednology Holding Corp.

Crednology Holding Corp, a Delaware corporation, is a public holding company that has been dedicated to enhancing shareholder value through a strategic combination of organic growth, mergers and profitable acquisitions.

The Company is engaged in the cloud computing segment of the technology sector as well as the Electronic Waste and Recycling business. The main products and services include cloud computing and virtual environment, disaster recovery and business continuity and managed services to corporate accounts as well as the recycling and disposal of E-Waste and other materials.

Essentially cloud computing is a way to save and/or access data from remote servers. The company’s Private Cloud solution provides fully working environment through our data centers located around the USA as well as real time redundancy and replication of the client’s data which will eliminate loss of data and minimize down time close to zero. Cloud computing is growing at a staggering pace. The industry is experiencing rapid growth with the cloud segment of business achieving a growth of over 20% per annum. E-Waste is going through changes as a result of the tariff struggles between China and the US. We are planning to grow our recycling business by future investments in paper and cardboard recycling

For more information contact

Oriel Rechtman

ir@credholdingcorp.com