19/10/2018 13:05:00

Data Safety Monitoring Board Confirms Triple Negative Breast Cancer as the Target Patient Population for Development of NeuVax™ (nelipepimut-S) in Combination with Trastuzumab (Herceptin®) in HER2 1+/2+ Breast Cancer Patients Following Final Analysis of P

Data Safety Monitoring Board met on October 15, 2018 for final analysis

Interim and final results of the Phase 2b study to be presented on Monday, October 22, 2018 during an oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2018 Annual Meeting

Conference Call on October 22, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc., (Nasdaq: SLS) (SELLAS or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on novel cancer immunotherapies for a broad range of cancer indications, today announced that the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) unanimously concluded that the final data from the Phase 2b study of trastuzumab (TZ, Herceptin®) +/- nelipepimut-S (NPS, NeuVax™) in HER2 1+/2+ breast cancer patients confirms the previously announced findings from the interim analysis of this study. The DSMB concluded that there was an incremental improvement in the outcomes and statistics with a longer median follow-up (more than 7 months; 26.1 months at final vs. 18.8 months at interim analysis). The final analysis showed no new safety signals and  continued to show no difference in cardiotoxicity between TZ + NPS compared to TZ alone. Finally, the DSMB confirmed that the final analysis continues to identify patients with triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) as the key target patient population for development of the NPS + TZ combination in the adjuvant setting in early-stage HER2 1+/2+ breast cancer patients.  

On March 28, 2018, based on a pre-specified interim analysis and the positive TNBC results, the DSMB had recommended to expeditiously seek regulatory guidance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for further development of the combination of NPS + TZ in TNBC, a population with large unmet medical need. 

SELLAS will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on October 22, 2018, following the oral presentation at the ESMO 2018 Annual Meeting of the interim and updated final clinical data from its Phase 2b trial of the combination of trastuzumab (Herceptin®) +/- nelipepimut-S (NPS, NeuVax™) targeting HER2 low-expressing breast cancer patient cohorts.  Management and invited Key Opinion Leaders, Dr. Elizabeth Mittendorf, MD, PhD and Dr. George Peoples, MD, FACS, will participate in the conference call.

Conference Call Details for Monday, October 22, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. ET:

To participate in the conference call, please dial (866) 416-7995 (domestic) or +1 (409) 217-8225 (international) and refer to conference ID 5571389. A live webcast of the call can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.sellaslifesciences.com.

An archived webcast recording will be available on the SELLAS website beginning approximately two hours after the call.

Details for the ESMO presentation are as follows:

Title:Pre-specified interim analysis of a randomized phase 2b trial of trastuzumab + nelipepimut-S (NeuVax™) vs trastuzumab for the prevention of recurrence demonstrates benefit in triple negative (HER2 low-expressing) breast cancer patients

Date and Time: 22 October, 2018; 11:54 am Central European Time (5:54 am ET)

Location: Hall A2 - Room 18; Messe Munich Congress Venue, Munich, Germany

Herceptin® is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc. and is not a trademark of SELLAS. The manufacturer of this brand is not affiliated with and does not endorse SELLAS or its products.

About ESMO

The European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) is Europe’s leading non-profit medical oncology organization. ESMO is a membership-based society, comprising of 500 expert committee members and 18,000 oncology professionals. ESMO organizes a large number of meetings to provide its members and the community with the resources they need and also plays a major role in public policy and European affairs. The ESMO 2018 Annual Meeting represents a multi-professional platform for oncology education and exchange, and for immense international visibility for scientific research, and will be held under the tagline “Securing access to optimal cancer care.”

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.

SELLAS is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on novel cancer immunotherapeutics for a broad range of cancer indications. SELLAS’ lead product candidate, galinpepimut-S (GPS), is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the Wilms Tumor 1 (WT1) protein, which is present in an array of tumor types.  GPS has potential as a monotherapy or in combination to address a broad spectrum of hematologic malignancies and solid tumor indications.  SELLAS has Phase 3 clinical trials planned (pending funding availability) for GPS in two indications, acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM), and is also developing GPS as a potential treatment for multiple myeloma (MM) and ovarian cancer.  SELLAS plans to study GPS in up to four additional indications.  SELLAS has received Orphan Drug designations for GPS from both the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) for AML, MPM, and MM; GPS also received Fast Track designation for AML and MPM from the FDA. SELLAS’ second product candidate, NeuVax™ (nelipepimut-S), is a HER2-directed cancer immunotherapy being investigated for the prevention of the recurrence of breast cancer after standard of care treatment in the adjuvant setting.  NeuVax™ has received Fast Track status designation by FDA for the treatment of patients with early stage breast cancer with low to intermediate HER2 expression, otherwise known as HER2 1+ or 2+, following standard of care.

For more information on SELLAS, please visit www.sellaslifesciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts are “forward-looking statements,” including those relating to future events. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “plan,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “intend,” or “continue” and other words or terms of similar meaning. These statements, include, without limitation, statements related to the results of clinical studies and as to further development of nelipepimut-S (NeuVax™) for breast cancer. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations and intentions, and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with immune-oncology product development and clinical success thereof, the uncertainty of regulatory approval, and other risks and uncertainties affecting SELLAS and its development programs as set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Exhibit 99.1 in its Current Report on Form 8-K filed on July 18, 2018 and in its other SEC filings. Other risks and uncertainties of which SELLAS is not currently aware may also affect SELLAS’ forward-looking statements and may cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date hereof. SELLAS undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information, future events, changes in its expectations or other circumstances that exist after the date as of which the forward-looking statements were made.

Investor Contact:

Will O’Connor

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

212-362-1200

ir@sellaslife.com

David Moser, JD

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.

813-864-2571

info@sellaslife.com

sellas-logo.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
16 Oct
DANSKE
Jeg tror aldrig jeg har oplevet en person, der var så bitter som du er. Du bruger en ufattelig masse..
34
15 Oct
DANSKE
Stop dog for helvede dine sindsyge indlæg. Det er brugere som dig der fuldkommen smadrer det her for..
31
07:58
DANSKE
Borgen og Andersen sad i direktionsvognen, på vej hjem efter en lang dag hos bagmandspolitiet. Stemn..
27
13 Oct
PNDORA
Carnegie's seneste analyse gav lidt medvind til pandora, men det var slet ikke meningen, idet alle j..
21
14 Oct
DANSKE
En korruptionsbekæmper skudt i Moskva, er nu også blevet Danske Banks skyld, hvor ussel kan denne p..
18
18 Oct
I:DAX
Tjekkiets præsident Vaclav Klaus har et godt bud...   Europa er blevet svækket af den venstreoriente..
17
17 Oct
VELO
  Virker også fint her. Vil desuden lige sende en stor ros til alle jer debattør, for en god og sagl..
15
12 Oct
DANSKE
Der er noget ejendommeligt ved danmarkshistoriens formentlig største pengeinstitutskandale: Formentl..
15
16 Oct
VELO
HVAD SIGER VELOXIS og HVAD GØR MARKEDET...    Lad os starte med hvad sagde Craig Collard ved regnska..
14
15 Oct
VELO
Hej Veloxis er i dag nævnt som en af de 3 aktier man bør fokusere på. https://play.borsen.dk/klip/5b..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Nexus Energy Services, Inc. Corporate Update
2
Euronet Worldwide Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
3
Spectrum ASA: Purchase of Shares
4
Total Voting Rights
5
Mountain America Credit Union Continues Utah Jazz “Pass It Along” Community Program

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:31
One Stop Systems Wins 2018 TechConnect Defense Innovation Award; Company to Participate at Defense TechConnect Fall Summit & Expo October 23-25, 2018
13:30
Reinforce Your Portfolio by Diversifying into Iron Ore -- SECFilings.com
13:30
Real Brands, Inc. Reclaims Commercial Rights to Develop CBD Pharmacy® Brand via Mutual Termination of License Agreement with Dragons, Ltd.
13:30
ePlus to Present at Triangle InfoSeCon 2018
13:30
QuinStreet Sets Date to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results
13:30
BBX Capital Real Estate Enters into An Agreement to Acquire A Fifty Percent Membership Interest in The Altman Companies
13:25
New Research Coverage Highlights Arbutus Biopharma, Tata Motors, Core-Mark Holding, Tenaris S.A, Addus HomeCare, and ZTO Express (Cayman) — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018
13:20
Research Report Identifies Loxo Oncology, Atrion, Alexander's, Broadridge Financial Solutions, International Flavors & Fragrances, and Conagra Brands with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
13:15
Research Report Identifies Brookfield Asset Management, Becton, Dickinson, IPG Photonics, ASML Holding N.V, American National Insurance, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 October 2018 13:48:56
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-10-19 14:48:56 - 2018-10-19 13:48:56 - 1000 - Website: OKAY