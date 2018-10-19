Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on W.W. Grainger, Jabil, Grand Canyon Education, Sage Therapeutics, H. B. Fuller, and Jazz Pharmaceuticals — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW), Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL), Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE), Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE), H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL), and Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets examine W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW), Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL), Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE), Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE), H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL), and Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward.

Important Notice:

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. All information in this release was accessed October 17th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

W.W. GRAINGER, INC. (GWW) REPORT OVERVIEW

W.W. Grainger's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, W.W. Grainger reported revenue of $2,860.21MM vs $2,615.27MM (up 9.37%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $4.19 vs $1.68 (up 149.40%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, W.W. Grainger reported revenue of $10,424.86MM vs $10,137.20MM (up 2.84%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $10.07 vs $9.94 (up 1.31%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 23rd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.94. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $18.00 and is expected to report on January 23rd, 2019.

JABIL, INC. (JBL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Jabil's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended August 31st, 2018 vs August 31st, 2017, Jabil reported revenue of $5,771.83MM vs $5,023.03MM (up 14.91%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.34 vs $0.26. For the twelve months ended August 31st, 2018 vs August 31st, 2017, Jabil reported revenue of $22,095.42MM vs $19,063.12MM (up 15.91%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.50 vs $0.71 (down 29.58%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on December 13th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending November 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.51.

GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC. (LOPE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Grand Canyon Education's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Grand Canyon Education reported revenue of $236.82MM vs $218.30MM (up 8.48%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.97 vs $0.85 (up 14.12%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Grand Canyon Education reported revenue of $974.13MM vs $873.34MM (up 11.54%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $4.31 vs $3.22 (up 33.85%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 7th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.81. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.13 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

SAGE THERAPEUTICS, INC. (SAGE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Sage Therapeutics' Recent Financial Performance

Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$1.97. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$10.39 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

H. B. FULLER COMPANY (FUL) REPORT OVERVIEW

H. B. Fuller's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended August 31st, 2018 vs August 31st, 2017, H. B. Fuller reported revenue of $770.11MM vs $562.87MM (up 36.82%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.75 vs $0.50 (up 50.00%). For the twelve months ended November 30th, 2017 vs November 30th, 2016, H. B. Fuller reported revenue of $2,306.04MM vs $2,094.61MM (up 10.09%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.16 vs $2.48 (down 53.23%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 22nd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending November 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.75. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.85 and is expected to report on January 22nd, 2019.

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC (JAZZ) REPORT OVERVIEW

Jazz Pharmaceuticals' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $500.48MM vs $394.39MM (up 26.90%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.53 vs $1.76 (down 13.07%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $1,618.69MM vs $1,487.97MM (up 8.79%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $8.13 vs $6.56 (up 23.93%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 6th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.93. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $13.85 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders.

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at compliance@Fundamental-Markets.com.

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: media@Fundamental-Markets.com

© 2018 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@Fundamental-Markets.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.