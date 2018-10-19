19/10/2018 10:15:00

Doc re Monthly Summary as at 30 September 2018

Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Doc re Monthly Summary as at 30 September 2018

PR Newswire

London, October 19

Fidelity Asian Values PLC

LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

Monthly Summary as at 30 September 2018

Copies of the above document have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM):

https://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

(Documents will usually be available for inspection within two business days of this notice being given)

19 October 2018

