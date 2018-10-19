Drilling Update

Tectonic Gold Plc - Drilling Update

19 October 2018 TECTONIC GOLD PLC (“Tectonic Gold” or the “Company”) Drilling update from Specimen Hill Project Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU), the Intrusive Related Gold System (“IRGS”) exploration pioneer, is pleased to announce the that drilling has commenced on the final hole of an initial ten hole; 2,580m, diamond drilling campaign at the Specimen Hill Prospect in Queensland, Australia. Drilling is being executed under the drill for equity agreement with investor/partner Titeline Drilling Ltd. Highlights: Nine holes completed for 2,350m of core.

Successfully extended the epithermal zone with first six holes intersecting sulphide mineralisation as predicted.

Continuity of sulphide mineralisation confirmed an additional 100m below historic Main Lodes at Specimen Hill (assays pending).

Sulphide mineralisation intersected 1,000m south and 400m north of Main Lodes respectively in the Specimen Hill Fault that was mapped under cover using advanced geophysical surveys (assays pending).

Porphyry style mineralisation intersected below the epithermal zone as predicted (assays pending).

Drilling will be completed with full demobilisation within the week.

The drilling program has confirmed the accuracy of the technology deployed in following known mineralisation under cover, significantly extending the epithermal mineralisation evident at surface and in the historic workings. It has also validated the deeper porphyry targets within the system identified by the high resolution Canadian 3D IP technology Tectonic Gold introduced to Australia.

About the Specimen Hill Prospect:

Specimen Hill has produced over 8,000ozs of gold from historic small-scale surface mining with grades reported up to 40g/t Au.

Tectonic Gold reinterpreted historic data and identified the possibility of a much larger system under cover. Through the use of advanced analytics and pioneering a number of new technologies, Tectonic Gold mapped the structure hosting the known gold bearing mineralisation and demonstrated a significant epithermal gold prospect from surface to +500m with multiple potential porphyry feeder zones at depth.

Historic drilling of 63 shallow holes (to 125m) delivered grades up to 15g/t within a ~300m strike. The current drilling campaign visually confirms the strike extension mapped by our recent geophysical surveying to over 1,500m.

A buried intrusive interpreted to be a mineralising source for the epithermal deposit has been intersected in deeper drilling, confirming the targeting by DIAS 3D IP surveying completed in April 2018 (assays pending).

Visible sulphides over large intersections (+10m), associated with typical Intrusive Related Gold System alteration have been intersected in the current drilling campaign.

Drilling Campaign Plan:

The initial drill program consisting some 2,580m of HQ3 diamond coring is being completed with a UDR 650 diamond drilling rig by our investor/partner Titeline Drilling Pty Ltd.

Specimen Hill Phase 1 Diamond Drilling Program Hole Name Completed (Yes / No) Planned Depth Actual Depth SHDD07 Yes 150 149.5 SHDD08 Yes 220 233.9 SHDD09 Yes 110 116.8 SHDD10 Yes 290 323.7 SHDD11 Yes 200 200.6 SHDD12 Yes 250 269.5 SHDD13 Yes 150 149.7 SHDD14 Yes 480 485.2 SHDD15 Yes 480 427 SHDD16 Underway 220 -

About Tectonic Gold:

Tectonic Gold is a specialist gold exploration company, focused on the identification and delineation of large-scale, multimillion-ounce Intrusion Related Gold System (“IRGS”) assets. Tectonic Gold holds a number of gold discoveries in the Lachlan Fold Belt in Eastern Australia, a prolific gold region that is home to Australia’s two largest gold production companies, Newcrest Mining and Evolution Mining.

Mr. Brett Boynton, Managing Director – Tectonic Gold Plc

“This is very encouraging for the technical program and validation of a number of new technologies Tectonic Gold has pioneered and collaborated on. We now have visual confirmation for the first time of the scale of the system we predicted at Specimen Hill. The team will be finished drilling early next week and the site rehabilitated and completely demobilised by the weekend. Most of the core is already at our permanent core storage where, it is being batch processed for assaying over the next few weeks. We are eagerly awaiting these results.”

We have shared a selection of core photos on the website at www.tectonicgold.com and on Twitter @tectonic_gold.

Qualified Persons:

Mr Jonathan Robbeson – BSc (Hons1), MEconGeol, MMinEng, (CP Geo) is a full time employee Signature Gold Limited and is a registered Chartered Professional (Geology) with the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM – 304542). Mr Robbeson has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the Note for Mining Oil & Gas Companies, June 2009, of the London Stock Exchange and the 2012 Edition of the ‘Australian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves’ (JORC Code). Mr Robbeson consents to the inclusion in the release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Tectonic Gold plc Brett Boynton Sam Quinn www.tectonicgold.com . @tectonic_gold +61 2 9241 7665 NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser and Broker Peterhouse Capital Limited Mark Anwyl +44 20 7469 0930

Financial Adviser and Broker

VSA Capital Limited

Andrew Raca +44 20 3005 5004

