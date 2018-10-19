19/10/2018 13:00:00

Drive.ai Launches Self-Driving Ride-Hail Service in Arlington, TX Available to Anyone

The Arlington service is Drive.ai’s second on public roads, and the first in Texas to be made available on-demand to residents, employees and visitors

ARLINGTON, Texas, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drive.ai, a self-driving car company, today launched its second self-driving service on public roads, serving residents, employees and visitors in Arlington, Texas. This commercial deployment, first announced in August 2018, is the company’s second in the last four months. Drive.ai continues to rapidly scale and integrate turnkey solutions that address communities’ diverse transportation needs within complex environments. As one of the nation’s first self-driving ride-hailing programs available for use by the general public, this type of dynamic, on-demand service is a major step forward for the self-driving industry, and an example of how Drive.ai is partnering with local governments to scale its technology and solve for real-world mobility needs.

Drive.ai’s vehicles will operate in multiple geo-fenced areas of the city, linking several of the community’s office buildings, special event venues and hotels, public amenities and popular retail and dining destinations.  The scalable model for this service will be one that Drive.ai plans to replicate and expand upon with future partners.

“Our partnership with the City of Arlington is a testament to Drive.ai’s ability to develop not only cutting edge AI technology, but also self-driving services that solve the most pressing transportation problems facing communities today,” said Bijit Halder, CEO of Drive.ai. “As we continue to scale our deployments, we are committed to closely collaborating with governments, local authorities, and other organizations so that we can put forth self-driving programs that make a real and positive impact on people’s daily lives.”

“Partnering with Drive.ai on this groundbreaking program allows us to provide our residents and millions of visitors who come to our great city each year with a transportation option around our Entertainment District that is safe, convenient, and easy to use,” Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams said. “As a city that strongly values innovation, Arlington welcomes the opportunity to embrace the future of self-driving vehicles and share that future with as many people as possible.”

Starting today, people in Arlington can visit one of several conveniently located Drive.ai kiosks at the pickup points in the service area, or download the Drive.ai app to hail an on-demand self-driving vehicle. Once requested, vehicles pick up and drop off passengers along multiple routes within a geofenced area. Each route services points of interest that include AT&T Stadium (home of the Dallas Cowboys), Globe Life Park (home of the Texas Rangers), the Arlington Convention Center, local offices, and other nearby venues.

The on-demand ride-hailing program in Arlington is scheduled to run for one year, with up to five self-driving vehicles provided by Drive.ai. Both the City of Arlington and federal grants are contributing to funding the project. The vehicles will be featured prominently during the Texas Mobility Summit, taking place October 28-30, 2018 in Arlington.

About Drive.ai

Drive.ai is a self-driving vehicle company transforming the relationship between people and transportation. We use a deep-learning-first approach to develop an integrated software and hardware solution that is both scalable and adaptable to a variety of vehicles and environments. Our company works closely with public and private partners to deploy geofenced self-driving solutions that address transportation challenges and improve the state of mobility today. Founded in 2015 out of Stanford University’s Artificial Intelligence Lab, we have over 150 employees, with locations in Mountain View, California and Frisco, Texas.

About the City of Arlington

Arlington is The American Dream City because our competitive, can-do spirit makes dreams a reality. That spirit has been demonstrated many times over with big initiatives throughout the city’s history. Arlington, positioned at the center of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, is home to the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers, Six Flags Over Texas, D.R. Horton and a host of global, domestic and family-owned businesses. We are a City on the move, open to exploring innovative technology as part of our commitment to delivering valuable, cost-efficient services and to improving the quality of life for our citizens.

Contacts

press@drive.ai

susan.schrock@arlingtontx.gov

Drive2.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
16 Oct
DANSKE
Jeg tror aldrig jeg har oplevet en person, der var så bitter som du er. Du bruger en ufattelig masse..
34
15 Oct
DANSKE
Stop dog for helvede dine sindsyge indlæg. Det er brugere som dig der fuldkommen smadrer det her for..
31
07:58
DANSKE
Borgen og Andersen sad i direktionsvognen, på vej hjem efter en lang dag hos bagmandspolitiet. Stemn..
27
13 Oct
PNDORA
Carnegie's seneste analyse gav lidt medvind til pandora, men det var slet ikke meningen, idet alle j..
21
14 Oct
DANSKE
En korruptionsbekæmper skudt i Moskva, er nu også blevet Danske Banks skyld, hvor ussel kan denne p..
18
18 Oct
I:DAX
Tjekkiets præsident Vaclav Klaus har et godt bud...   Europa er blevet svækket af den venstreoriente..
17
17 Oct
VELO
  Virker også fint her. Vil desuden lige sende en stor ros til alle jer debattør, for en god og sagl..
15
12 Oct
DANSKE
Der er noget ejendommeligt ved danmarkshistoriens formentlig største pengeinstitutskandale: Formentl..
15
16 Oct
VELO
HVAD SIGER VELOXIS og HVAD GØR MARKEDET...    Lad os starte med hvad sagde Craig Collard ved regnska..
14
15 Oct
VELO
Hej Veloxis er i dag nævnt som en af de 3 aktier man bør fokusere på. https://play.borsen.dk/klip/5b..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Nexus Energy Services, Inc. Corporate Update
2
Euronet Worldwide Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
3
Spectrum ASA: Purchase of Shares
4
Total Voting Rights
5
Mountain America Credit Union Continues Utah Jazz “Pass It Along” Community Program

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:31
One Stop Systems Wins 2018 TechConnect Defense Innovation Award; Company to Participate at Defense TechConnect Fall Summit & Expo October 23-25, 2018
13:30
BBX Capital Real Estate Enters into An Agreement to Acquire A Fifty Percent Membership Interest in The Altman Companies
13:30
Reinforce Your Portfolio by Diversifying into Iron Ore -- SECFilings.com
13:30
Real Brands, Inc. Reclaims Commercial Rights to Develop CBD Pharmacy® Brand via Mutual Termination of License Agreement with Dragons, Ltd.
13:30
ePlus to Present at Triangle InfoSeCon 2018
13:30
QuinStreet Sets Date to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results
13:25
New Research Coverage Highlights Arbutus Biopharma, Tata Motors, Core-Mark Holding, Tenaris S.A, Addus HomeCare, and ZTO Express (Cayman) — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018
13:20
Research Report Identifies Loxo Oncology, Atrion, Alexander's, Broadridge Financial Solutions, International Flavors & Fragrances, and Conagra Brands with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
13:15
Research Report Identifies Brookfield Asset Management, Becton, Dickinson, IPG Photonics, ASML Holding N.V, American National Insurance, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 October 2018 13:49:16
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-10-19 14:49:16 - 2018-10-19 13:49:16 - 1000 - Website: OKAY