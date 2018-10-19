Element Fleet Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call

Date: November 6, 2018

Time: 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX: EFN) (“Element” or “the Company”), a global leader in fleet management, will hold its third quarter 2018 results conference call and webcast for investors and analysts on November 6, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. ET. The Company’s financial and operating results for the period will be issued after market close on November 5, 2018 and will be available on our website at www.elementfleet.com .

The conference call and webcast can be accessed as follows:

Webcast: https://services.choruscall.ca/links/elementfleet20181106.html Telephone: North America toll-free 1-800-319-8560 International 1-604-638-5345 Passcode 86810#

The webcast will be available on our website for three months. A taped recording of the conference call may be accessed through December 6, 2018 by dialing 1-604-638-9010 and entering the access code 2707#.

About Element Fleet Management Corp.

Element Fleet Management (TSX: EFN) is a leading global fleet management company, providing world-class management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets. Element's suite of fleet management services span the total fleet lifecycle, from acquisition and financing to program management and remarketing – helping customers optimize performance and improve productivity. For more information, visit www.elementfleet.com.

Contact:

Scott Davidson

EVP Corporate Development

(416) 646-5686

scdavidson@elementcorp.com