Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National class action law firm Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the October 24, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Ampio” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPE) securities between December 14, 2017, and August 7, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Ampio investors have until October 24, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On August 7, 2018, Ampio disclosed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) notified the Company that the FDA does not consider the Company’s AP-003-C trial to be an adequate and well-controlled clinical trial, and that the Company’s AP-003-A study, alone, does not appear to provide sufficient evidence of effectiveness to support a biologics license application.

On this news, Ampio’s share price fell $2.25, or more than 78%, to close at $0.61 per share on August 8, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) the FDA would find Ampio’s AP-003-C Phase 3 clinical trial inadequate and not well-controlled; (2) as a result, Ampio had not successfully completed two pivotal clinical trials for Ampio; and (3) consequently, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares Ampio during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than  October 24, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. I f you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

