Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) of the November 27, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline and Firm’s Ongoing Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds investors in Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) of the November 27, 2018 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the pending securities class action.  If you purchased or otherwise acquired Hasbro securities between April 24, 2017 and October 23, 2017 (the “class period”) and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP.  For more information visit:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/HAS

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

HAS@hbsslaw.com

.

On October 23, 2017, Hasbro and management announced disappointing Q3 2017 financial results.  Defendants blamed the results, in part, on the Toys “R” Us September 2017 bankruptcy and on difficulties with the Company’s business in the U.K. and Brazil.

This news drove the price of Hasbro shares down $8.44, or about 8.5%, that day.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and the extent to which Defendants’ earlier statements concerning Toys “R” Us and the outlook for the Company in the U.K. and Brazil may have been misleading,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers:  Persons with non-public information regarding Hasbro should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email HAS@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a national investor-rights law firm headquartered in Seattle, Washington with 80+ attorneys in 10 offices across the country.  The Firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes can be found at www.hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:

Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP Logo

21:01 HAS
