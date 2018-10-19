Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Pretium Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PVG) of the November 6, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline and Firm’s Ongoing Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds investors in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG) of the November 6, 2018 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the pending securities class action. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Pretium Resources securities between July 21, 2016 and September 6, 2018 (the “class period”) and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP. For more information visit:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/PVG

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

PVG@hbsslaw.com .

On September 6, 2018, an analyst published a report accusing Pretium Resources and management of distorting the Company’s mining results and concluding its equity could likely be worthless as the over-indebted company bleeds cash over the next 12 months.

This news drove the price of Pretium Resources shares down approximately 10% to close at $6.94 that day.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and the extent to which Defendants’ statements concerning the Company’s purportedly high-grade Brucejack gold mine may have been misleading,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Pretium Resources should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email PVG@hbsslaw.com .

