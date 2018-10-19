Hill International to Assist the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission in Completing the Mon/Fayette Expressway System

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. and HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today it will provide construction management (CM) and related support for the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission’s (PTC) expansion project from SR 51 to SR 837 along the Mon/Fayette Expressway (MFE) system. The MFE system consists of four interconnected projects between Interstate 68 in West Virginia and Interstate 376 in Pennsylvania. This project involves an eight-mile stretch of the MFE from Pennsylvania SR 51 in Jefferson Hills to Pennsylvania SR 837 in Duquesne. The Jefferson Hills to Duquesne project is the southern portion of the larger, 14-mile project that will eventually extend the MFE to Interstate 376 near Monroeville. Hill is providing its support as a subconsultant to Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson (JMT). The total project value of the work is estimated at $900 million.

The work will enhance safety for travelers and utilize new Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS), including cashless tolling. The project will ultimately boost economic activity in the Mon Valley, providing better highway access and mobility to help spur redevelopment efforts in the area. Hill will provide pre-construction and construction phase services, including support and assistance with planning and design activities and continuing through project completion while assisting with project schedule, cost control, and quality oversight on behalf of the PTC.

“This project is another excellent example of the PTC moving forward with projects that benefit motorists, local businesses and residents, and the Commonwealth as a whole,” said Vic Spinabelli, Senior Vice President and Mid-Atlantic Regional Manager for Hill. “Our firm has a long history of working with the PTC across Pennsylvania, and we will bring our knowledge and experience to this project to help ensure the work is completed safely and on-budget, and with minimal impacts to motorists and the environment.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with approximately 2,800 professionals in more than 50 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as the eighth-largest construction management firm in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements of belief or intent, any statements concerning our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations; and any statements regarding our intent to file late periodic reports or relisting on a national securities exchange, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates, and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including that unfavorable global economic conditions may adversely impact our business, our backlog may not be fully realized as revenue, our expenses may be higher than anticipated, and the review of the Company's accounting, accounting policies and internal control over financial reporting, and the preparation of and the audit or review, as applicable, of filings may take longer than currently anticipated or additional restatement adjustments may be identified. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

Hill International, Inc.

Elizabeth J. Zipf, LEED AP BD+C

Senior Vice President

Hill International, Inc.

One Commerce Square

2005 Market Street, 17th Floor

Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 309-7707

elizabethzipf@hillintl.com

Hill International, Inc.

Greg Wolf

Interim Vice President & Interim Chief Financial Officer

(215) 309-7776

gregwolf@hillintl.com

InvestorCom

John Glenn Grau

President

(203) 295-7841

jgrau@investor-com.com

(HIL-G)